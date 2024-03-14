Sharks sign World Cup winner Andre Esterhuizen

Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen will return to the Sharks at the end of the season, as reported by RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Rugby Championship outfit announced the signing of the 29-year-old on Thursday, a day after confirming the arrival of fellow South African World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane from Racing 92, which was also reported by RugbyPass.

Esterhuizen started his professional career with the Sharks, joining them as a teenager in 2013. He signed for Harlequins in 2020, and has become a fan favourite at the Stoop, winning the Gallagher Premiership in 2021 and was voted the RPA Players’ Player of the Year the following season.

Rassie Erasmus on Sam Warburton’s claims that ireland are the best team in the world Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus says he didn’t pay too much attention to Sam Warburton’s comments about Ireland being the best team in the World. Rassie Erasmus on Sam Warburton’s claims that ireland are the best team in the world Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus says he didn’t pay too much attention to Sam Warburton’s comments about Ireland being the best team in the World.

Harlequins announced the 16-cap Springboks’ departure at the beginning of March, where he said: “I’m very grateful to Harlequins for providing me with the opportunity to return home to South Africa and be closer to my family. It’s been a difficult decision but I’m very thankful to the Club for working through the process with me.

“I have loved my time at Quins, the Club has played a huge role in my development and career achievements, and I have forged incredible memories and great teammates.

“I want to thank the fans for their fantastic support, playing in front of The Stoop every week is very special and I look forward to my final few months at the Club. Once a Quin, always a Quin!”

The Sharks are in the middle of a strong recruitment drive ahead of next season, as they hope to turn around their fortunes. They currently are rock bottom of the URC table with only one win all season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Harlequins sit in second place in the Premiership and have an Investec Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Glasgow Warriors to look forward to in April at the Stoop, which Esterhuizen will no doubt play a key part in.