Stade Francais' 125kg prop breaks world record in the gym

Things are going well for Stade Francais at the moment. Not only do they sit at the summit of the Top 14 table, but they also have a world record holder in their midst.

Just days after a disappointing 23-3 loss to La Rochelle in the league, loosehead prop Moses Alo-Emile decided to break a world record in the gym to lift his spirits.

Sporting a 125kg frame, 2kg heavier than his Stade Francais teammate and Samoa international Paul, many would think that the 24-year-old would be best suited to breaking a world record in the weightlifting department. But no, this was on a Wattbike.

According to Stade Francais, the prop broke the world record time for 200 metres on the Wattbike, albeit this may not be official.

Such was the power that Alo-Emile generated that he needed four sandbags to weigh down the bike to stop it from toppling over as it rocked side to side.

The Parisian outfit shared the video on Wednesday, which shows his teammates joining in on the celebrations.

Fortunately for the front row, he still has over a week to recover from this feat and potentially eye up some more records before Stade Francais get back to action against Lyon on March 23.

Watch Alo-Emile break the record:

??????? ?????? ?? ????? 🌍🌟 Quand Moses Alo-Emile établit le nouveau record sur 200 mètres en ?@wattbike?, il le fête dignement avec ses coéquipiers 🤪 🧐 Pas encore suivi notre compte TikTok ?

Il n’est JAMAIS trop tard 📲 https://t.co/PDiBgPzv3D pic.twitter.com/7m0mZOo1a2 — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) March 13, 2024



