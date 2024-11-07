Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
33 - 15
FT
23 - 38
FT
50 - 17
FT
39 - 20
FT
30 - 29
FT
34 - 30
FT
27 - 17
FT
49 - 15
FT
13 - 23
FT
Today
10:10
Today
12:40
Today
15:10
Tomorrow
08:40
Tomorrow
11:10
Super Rugby Pacific

All Blacks Sevens star signs with Super Rugby Pacific giants

Fehi Fineanganofo #7 of Team New Zealand celebrates scoring a try during the Men's Rugby Sevens Pool A Group match between New Zealand and Japan on Day -2 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Another member of the All Blacks Sevens has made the switch to Super Rugby Pacific, with breakout Olympics star Fehi Fineanganofo putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal with the Hurricanes for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fineanganofo joins Leroy Carter (Chiefs) and Che Clark (Blues) by making the switch to the illustrious southern hemisphere 15s competition, with the All Blacks Sevens now preparing to usher in a new era without some of their headline stars from years gone by.

Born and raised in Tamaki Makaurau, Fineanganofo was heralded as a younger player to watch after being plucked out of Auckland Grammar to represent the New Zealand Schools side in 2020. But, unfortunately, things took a turn the following year.

Video Spacer

Spiff Sedrick talks us through that incredible Olympic Bronze winning try | RPTV

Alex Sedrick talks Finn Morton through the moment the USA Women’s rugby team won bronze at the Paris Olympics. Watch comprehensive Women’s rugby coverage on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Spiff Sedrick talks us through that incredible Olympic Bronze winning try | RPTV

Alex Sedrick talks Finn Morton through the moment the USA Women’s rugby team won bronze at the Paris Olympics. Watch comprehensive Women’s rugby coverage on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

The New Zealander had to overcome some hurdles and early career challenges after being sidelined with some injuries in 2021 which kept him on the sidelines. But the influence of New Zealand Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw proved to have a significant impact.

Fittingly, Laidlaw is now the head coach of the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes finished the 2024 regular season in first place, but ended up missing the Grand Final after a tough loss to the Chiefs at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

“I did my ACL right after school, which ruled me out for about two years,” Fineanganofo said in a statement. “I got out of shape and was in a pretty dark spot when I got a call from the head coach of the All Blacks Sevens.

“Clarky played a massive role in my comeback. He saw potential in me, and with his help and a bit of hard work, I dropped the weight, got back in shape and earned my spot in the All Blacks Sevens squad, making my debut in Los Angeles in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This means a lot to me and my family,” he added. “I know they’re proud of me, and that means everything. They’re who I do this for.”

Fineanganofo impressed on the HSBC SVNS Series during the 2023/24 season and was rewarded with a spot in Team New Zealand’s sevens squad for the Paris Olympic Games. The men in black fell short of a medal, though, after losing to South Africa in the quarter-finals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hurricanes (@hurricanesrugby)

After those Olympics, Fineanganofo returned to the 15-player format after linking up with Bay of Plenty for another National Provincial Championship (NPC) season. The 22-year-old scored three tries in five appearances last year and was once again impressive for the Steamers in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

After scoring three tries in the space of two matches against Manawatu and Taranaki, Fineanganofo was named to start at outside centre in the round seven clash with Wellington. The former sevens ace later switched to the win for some key matches.

The Bay went on to match the NPC Final, where they came up against the Wellington Lions in one of the most incredible deciders in the competition’s illustrious history. Fineanganofo came off the bench as The Bay went down swinging in an extra time thriller.

But Fineanganofo’s efforts during that season were by no means in vain. The Hurricanes liked what they saw from the former All Blacks Sevens representative, with Laidlaw reuniting with the rugby talent who was just a teenager when they first met.

“I met Fehi as an 18-year-old originally. He went through a really tough couple of years with that ACL injury, but the way he worked through rehab to get a full contract with the All Blacks Sevens which culminated in his Olympics selection really turned our heads,” Laidlaw explained.

“Both his sevens and the way he’s played for Bay of Plenty really excites us. He’s a power athlete who can play in the midfield as well as on the wing.

“Fehi and the coaches are looking forward to having a strong pre-season together. We know he had a few options out there, and we’re super grateful he chose to join us.”

The Hurricanes have also signed Wellington Lions outside back Tjay Clarke and North Harbour’s try-scoring phenomenon Kade Banks for the upcoming season.

Recommended

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

Scott Robertson explains Ethan de Groot's Ireland omission

How the Wallabies can expose England’s oppressive linespeed

ANALYSIS

Wallaby handed rare start at No. 10 as Australia XV name side for Bristol

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: Marcus Smith was lucky to stay on for 60 minutes

2

Scott Robertson explains Ethan de Groot's Ireland omission

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

4

It's about time rugby kicked out one of its values

5

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

6

Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series

7

Premiership giants to battle Montpellier for Leinster's Ross Byrne

8

The Netherlands-born lock who is turning heads with All Blacks XV

Comments

1 Comment
S
SadersMan 2 days ago

Giants?? There's only one SR giant. Turns out I wasted my time clicking in to see who signed with us.


Great player though. All the best at the Canes.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks

Rory Lawson recounts how his legendary grandfather's favourite sweets helped inspire Scotland to victory in his first Test as captain.

LONG READ

Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose

England must rally against inherent conservatism to unleash a backline of gifted athletes or risk mediocrity

LONG READ

Why the Boks are the kings of clutch...and Ireland aren’t far off

The ability of South Africa and Ireland to out-score teams in the final quarter shows why they ahead of the rest.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Phill 12 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 13 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 16 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 16 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 18 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 18 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 19 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 29 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 47 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 49 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 49 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane on what it meant to lead All Blacks’ haka against Ireland

I just looked through instagram he did no such thing.

22 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 49 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane on what it meant to lead All Blacks’ haka against Ireland

Cheer up bruv! It was Irelands first hit out. Not much of a measuring stick for where either teams at.

If they’d played back in July Ireland would have given the All Blacks a bit of a spanking.

Try dealing with the loss with a

bit of humour, you’ll be fine.

22 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series
Search