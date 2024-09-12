Northern Edition

Former All Blacks Sevens star signs with Super Rugby Pacific champions

By Finn Morton
Fehi Fineanganofo (L) of New Zealand celebrates with Che Clark after scoring a try against Canada during the HSBC SVNS rugby tournament on December 2, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images)

Three weeks after it was revealed that Leroy Carter had signed with the Chiefs, another All Blacks Sevens player has made the jump to Super Rugby Pacific. Following their run to the title in 2024, the Blues have strengthened their squad by signing Che Clark for next season.

This is the Blues’ second signing in a few days with the franchise also signing Payton Spencer, who is the son of All Blacks great Carlos, for the 2025 campaign. With former two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett also returning, there’s a lot to like about this squad.

Clark is an exciting young rugby talent who brings a wealth of international experience with him into the Blues setup. The 21-year-old was a schoolboy superstar with King’s College before taking that next step in his rugby journey with the national sevens program.

After helping Team New Zealand take home bronze in his debut tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Clark went on to impress on the now-called SVNS Series. Clark’s most recent appearance was at this year’s Hong Kong Sevens.

Playing at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium, the All Blacks Sevens took out Cup Final glory in front of thousands of passionate fans – including Oliver and James Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter movie series.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Blues (@bluesrugbyteam)

Clark came off the bench in New Zealand’s thrilling 10-7 win over France.

When Team New Zealand’s men’s sevens squad was announced before the Paris Olympics, Clark missed out on selection in a playing capacity. Clark was instead picked a non-travelling reserve along with the likes of Cody Vai.

More recently, the youngster came off the bench for Auckland in their 36-32 win over North Harbour at Eden Park last weekend. Clark has been promoted to the starting side this weekend after being named at blindside flanker.

Other members of Auckland’s First XV to take on Northland at Semenoff Stadum include former All Black Angus Ta’avao, current All Black Patrick Tuipulotu, backrower Anton Segner, and team captain Harry Plummer.

As mentioned above, Carter is another All Blacks Sevens star who has switched to 15s. Carter has signed a deal with last season’s runners-up for the next two seasons. It’s a massive boost for the Chiefs, with Carter proving himself as one of the world’s best sevens players.

“It’s hard leaving a team like the All Blacks Sevens,” Carter said in a statement.

“It’s a team that I’m grateful for as they have done so much for me, but I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“The Chiefs have been a team I have always wanted to play for since I was a young kid so it’s an exciting time for me. I can’t wait to get in and work.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 8 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

You guys might not notice it much what with playing in the URC now instead of Super Rugby, but there is definitely a job in standards of players coming back(not that the author was making that point). You can see it clearly in how poor PSdT was in these big games compared to how good he was when he had a large buildup of international rugby to last years Rugby World Cup.

28 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 11 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Be very interesting what happens next Super season when BB is at the Blues (along with Perofeta and Sullivan)

196 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 13 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Teams impacted by that would include NZ, Aussie, Scotland (eg. tuipolotu), France (eg. Antonio), Ireland (eg. Aki), England (eg. Tuilagi, Vunipola), Wales (eg. Faletau) based on key players having pacifica roots/origins and likely interest in reconnecting with their ancestral culture. NZ already produces 75%+ of all the PI international teams...some of our top flight pacifica players may prefer the respective Pacific Island over ABs, risk i would be willing to take to grow and strengthen the game in the region.

196 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Haha that's a lame attempt Ed! You realise theres a flood of Premiership players leaving for JRLO as well, don't you? Why do you think they are going?


What has shifted in rugby pre tell?

28 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Yeah everybody makes that mistake I reckon, Rassie did it just last week. Why did we have to play Jordan and Blackadder? Razor said a player as good as Jordan can fire straight back in "and we need him to", like wtf what sort of bs is that? We need Jordan firing? The All Blacks is the team you're coaching Razor, not bloody Canterbury! Cane at least had been cooping up and training, and I think tried to get involved in Super Rugby. Much like how Taylor came out OK despite only a couple of games.


It is obviously in a sabbatical contract, but I wouldn't have minded easing Ardie back up to speed by these two games too. Probably could have been the matchwinner if he wasn't asked to try and win all the matches up until now as well. Those sorts of policies would have allowed a much great visibility on some of these other 'form' players too.


Depends what you mean by "good", Sotutu topped some stats stupendously, others he was atrociously low in if considered a starting AB. Certainly picking Sititi on half the amount games in his first year over a blazer'd AB qualifies as one of the biggest 'shock' calls in selection history? I'm glad, and think it was the right call though.

28 Go to comments
G
GE 30 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

The complete coaching panel need more international experience & selections need to be made on performance.Not right to select about 1/3 of the team from a losing franchise because you know them.players must be selected on merit.If the rugby board had left Foster alone we wouldn’t have this problem now.They dismantled a proven coaching system built up over many years.

35 Go to comments
G
GM 40 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

"Previous All Blacks coaches have made the mistake of believing they can ignore the specifics of each back-row position and shift individuals as circumstances dictate, but there is no evidence it ever worked."


Well said, Gregor. Razor must bite the bullet re 6, can't wait for Frizzell: make a choice on potential between Barrett and Vaii at 6, and give them a run at the position. Finau is a flat-track bully - big hits on first fives, goes backwards against the big boys. Then Razor can decide re 8 between Savea and Sititi, and at 7 between Savea, Papali'i and Blackadder. Jacobson covers a lot of positions on the bench, but isn't an impact player (as Sititi could be). Cane should be thanked and farewelled (along wth TJ and Reece).

35 Go to comments
d
dk 44 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Didn't the Cheetahs also indicate that they were keen on playing super rugby? Or how about a combined SA side made up of players from teams not playing in Europe? Or are they all B-grade sides?

28 Go to comments
J
JW 44 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Admittedly once he actually chose form players from SR it went up to 80% despite all the losses to SA still. He went with players he new from his assistant time till then, can't think of a single new one on the back of form, maybe Vaa'i?

28 Go to comments
J
JW 50 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

I think if Ben Smith rights an article asking for South Africa to return to Super Rugby it'll be in the form of one team, like the Jaguares, a full national side.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 52 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Only 1 from from that match v Blues mentioned in the article though. Fletcher Newell.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 59 minutes ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

It was an attempt to utilize cohesion in order to keep win % up I'd suggest. He'll continually introduce more players. Surprised they didn't separate TRC group into a Bledisloe squad to maybe change it up.

28 Go to comments
d
dk 1 hour ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Very true. And Eckland would have hit all of his jumpers for sure.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Blues would have obviously monstered South Africa.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

One way to make a point, typically all over the show as normal par for the course that is Ben Smith.


The Crusaders beat the Blues in what you describe is the game that matter (when those names you've listed played). Hoskins is different from all those players, he is a ball playing contributor, topped the charts for the seasons try involvements. Would be good in games were the All Blacks score lots of tries?

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The league behind many of the world's best rugby players is expanding

Great to see Japan is getting some diversity away from Tokyo, no doubt that was one of the key requirements though.


I can see Japanese people jumping on board rugby and adopting it's participation mantra. It will put the squeeze on the number of C2 and 3 players but that will be a good thing as well. No doubt the lower leagues will still look for that next level talent that, like the French leagues, the JRLO is known for.

5 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

He's pretty mobile. But probably fits in the team better as a five, as the All Blacks don't really have a five atm.

196 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Cameron is unlikely get in the All Blacks. Harry Plummer plays the same way, but Plummer better atm.


The Hurricanes need a 10 who is a running, passing, and kicking threat. Unsure what his goal kicking is like. They should give Love some starts at 10 in 2025.

196 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

The term '10 man rugby' is probably a bit of an out of date term. The way the Springboks and English play isn't the '10 man rugby' of the 1980-1990s. But they don't really use the ball in the backs the same way as the rest of the top tier sides do. The term '10 man rugby' isn't meant to describe defensive structures, it more saying that the attack stops at the 10, generally to kick, or a one off runner; not enterprising back play.


The Springboks are changing that this year. They nearly lost to an average All Blacks team in the RWC 2023 final (if the call on Mo'unga's try was technically correct, or the All Blacks has better place kickers they may have lost).

196 Go to comments
d
dk 1 hour ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

And Ben, what about the toweling the Crusaders pack gave the Blues just prior to the finals? Completely destroyed them. Akira and Sotutu have already shown they are not test players. Tuipolotu, Ofa and Papali'i were selected and Darry was brought in to be with the squad immediately. Please tell us the Blues forwards who were unfairly omitted.

28 Go to comments
