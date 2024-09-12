Former All Blacks Sevens star signs with Super Rugby Pacific champions

Three weeks after it was revealed that Leroy Carter had signed with the Chiefs, another All Blacks Sevens player has made the jump to Super Rugby Pacific. Following their run to the title in 2024, the Blues have strengthened their squad by signing Che Clark for next season.

This is the Blues’ second signing in a few days with the franchise also signing Payton Spencer, who is the son of All Blacks great Carlos, for the 2025 campaign. With former two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett also returning, there’s a lot to like about this squad.

Clark is an exciting young rugby talent who brings a wealth of international experience with him into the Blues setup. The 21-year-old was a schoolboy superstar with King’s College before taking that next step in his rugby journey with the national sevens program.

After helping Team New Zealand take home bronze in his debut tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Clark went on to impress on the now-called SVNS Series. Clark’s most recent appearance was at this year’s Hong Kong Sevens.

Playing at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium, the All Blacks Sevens took out Cup Final glory in front of thousands of passionate fans – including Oliver and James Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter movie series.

Clark came off the bench in New Zealand’s thrilling 10-7 win over France.

When Team New Zealand’s men’s sevens squad was announced before the Paris Olympics, Clark missed out on selection in a playing capacity. Clark was instead picked a non-travelling reserve along with the likes of Cody Vai.

More recently, the youngster came off the bench for Auckland in their 36-32 win over North Harbour at Eden Park last weekend. Clark has been promoted to the starting side this weekend after being named at blindside flanker.

Other members of Auckland’s First XV to take on Northland at Semenoff Stadum include former All Black Angus Ta’avao, current All Black Patrick Tuipulotu, backrower Anton Segner, and team captain Harry Plummer.

As mentioned above, Carter is another All Blacks Sevens star who has switched to 15s. Carter has signed a deal with last season’s runners-up for the next two seasons. It’s a massive boost for the Chiefs, with Carter proving himself as one of the world’s best sevens players.

“It’s hard leaving a team like the All Blacks Sevens,” Carter said in a statement.

“It’s a team that I’m grateful for as they have done so much for me, but I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“The Chiefs have been a team I have always wanted to play for since I was a young kid so it’s an exciting time for me. I can’t wait to get in and work.”