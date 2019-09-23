All Blacks captain Kieran Read in the gun for neck tackle against Springboks

  • LIVE
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Russia RUS Samoa SAM Tue
24 Sep
6:15am
Fiji FIJ Uruguay URU Wed
25 Sep
1:15am
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Glasgow GLA Fri
27 Sep
1:05pm
Ulster ULS Ospreys SWA Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Munster MUN Dragons GWE Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Kings KIN Cardiff CAR Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Scarlets SCA Connacht CON Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Benetton BEN Leinster LEI Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Zebre ZEB Sat
28 Sep
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Leicester LEI Exeter EXE Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Northampton NOR Wasps WAS Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Rugby World Cup    

Read criticised for neck tackle

Back
Rugby World Cup    

All Blacks captain Kieran Read in the gun for neck tackle against Springboks

NZ Herald

A South African rugby critic is turning the heat on All Blacks captain Kieran Read, accusing him of a “clear professional foul around the neck”.

But it’s brought a divided reaction from Springbok fans, some of whom say it paints them as bad losers. One points out that the Springboks got away with high tackles on Ardie Savea.

Journalist Brenden Nel, who has a strong Twitter following, has questioned why World Rugby didn’t cite Read from the lineout incident in the opening game at Yokohama.

In the 45th minute, Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit attempts to tackle halfback Aaron Smith after the All Blacks win a lineout.

But Read impedes du Toit with a coat hanger type tackle around the neck area, with the big Springboks flanker ending up on the deck.

Kieran Read takes Pieter-Steph du Toit around the neck during the All Blacks’ 23-13 win over the Springboks. (Photo / NZ Herald)

“Wonder what the All Blacks say about this?,” tweets Nel.

“Probably just bury their heads in the sand. It’s their All Blacks after all.”

But a Springbok supporter reckoned there were neck high tackles on All Black Ardie Savea that went unpunished in the match controlled by Frenchman Jerome Garces.

“Doing this just makes us look like bad losers. Stop playing the victim,” the supporter tells Nel, a former Supersport rugby editor.

Another fan attacked Nel for an “All Black hating narrative”, but Nel also had supporters.

This article first appeared on nzherald.co.nz and was republished with permission.

