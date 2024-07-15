Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
34 - 24
FT
U20
10 - 52
FT
28 - 15
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
International

All Black spotted in Origin camp as NSW enlist his help

By Josh Raisey
Angus Crichton of the Blues and team mates warm walk onto the field during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at Blue Mountains Grammar School on June 20, 2024 in Katoomba, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Just days before their State of Origin decider with Queensland, New South Wales have brought All Black Richie Mo’unga into their camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing game one, the Blues levelled the 2024 series at the end of June with a 38-18 victory over the Maroons, which included a record 34-0 halftime score, meaning it all comes down to the contest on Wednesday 17 July in Brisbane.

With the match fast approaching, coach Michael Maguire has enlisted Mo’unga into their camp to provide some “one-on-one” help to the team.

Video Spacer

Scott Robertson analyses his first Test series as All Blacks coach | Steinlager Series

Video Spacer

Scott Robertson analyses his first Test series as All Blacks coach | Steinlager Series

The Japan-based No.10 was seen kitted out in the Blues’ training kit during his time in camp.

Speaking to 9News in Australia, the 56-cap All Black said he is “just being around and floating” amongst the squad, and that there was “nothing really forced, just everything quite authentic and natural.”

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
22:30
19 Jul 24
Fiji
All Stats and Data

The 30-year-old has put his international career on ice for now after signing for Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan following the World Cup last year, guiding them to Japan Rugby League One glory in his first season.

The All Blacks began life without Mo’unga recently with a 2-0 series win over England, with Damian McKenzie starting both Tests in Mo’unga’s erstwhile No.10 jersey.

Despite originally signing a three-year deal in Japan, the former Crusader has hinted about a possible early return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I signed for three years with Toshiba and my intentions were, ‘Yep, I’m going to do the three years’,” Mo’unga said, as reported by Stuff’s Paul Cully.

“Obviously with ‘Razor’ coming along and saying he’d love to have me back home, it’s just given me another opportunity to think about where I’m at with my footy.

“I am loving my time in Japan. It’s awesome.

“But then for the All Blacks who have just been named, you get a bit of FOMO and you start to wonder what it would be like if you were in the team playing.

“I feel like I’m in my prime, so having that thought of not being able to play for the best team in your country is really hard to take, but it’s the decision I made heading over to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I knew that these are the things that I would have to sacrifice in order to get those experiences with my family and to be refreshed with my footy.

“So, it’s all part of the greater plan.”

@nrlonnine The Blues have turned to an All Blacks LEGEND 🔥 #9WWOS #NRL #Origin ? original sound – NRL on Nine

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

6

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

7

'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

8

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'

England will rue two Tests that got away from them in New Zealand but they have much to be optimistic about

FEATURE

How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Scott Robertson has set-piece issues to address before the big beasts of the Rugby Championship loom into view.

FEATURE

Rikki Swannell: 'It was the most visceral reaction I’ve ever seen or heard in sport.'

Since its return to the games rugby sevens has captured the imagination and Paris should take that quality to the next level

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Donald 12 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

NZ won 10/13 lineouts, England 18/20. How terrorised?

27 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'

England have found an identity in the sense that they've become a much more dogged team and the defensive system has started to click. They've found a formula which is going to make them very hard to beat but I still don't think they know how they want to attack, it's still very muddled.

2 Go to comments
B
Barry 21 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

10 man rugby should be banned. It’s only existing fans now. You can’t excite new fans to the sport with the tripe the boks play. The new rule changes and their eventual compliance with anti-doping will outlaw them anyways.

51 Go to comments
W
Wesley 54 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

He just does it for the comments/views, same reason Rugbypass keep him on, in truth he’s a terrible journalist and I think he knows it, they need a clown in their pack and they have one in Benny boy

51 Go to comments
f
finn 58 minutes ago
Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'I’m jealous of that'

“I don’t get the two, I don’t get it, like. I’m a traditionalist, I love the three.” who’s idea was the two test series then? was farrell not consulted with?

1 Go to comments
m
mjp89 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

I genuinely thought Itoje must have found a copy of the AB lineout calls, such was his absolute imperiousness in the first half especially.

27 Go to comments
K
Kenneth 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

So say the guy who’s team only has 3 WC cups plus how NZ and Aus rugby payed bryce Lawrence to help All Blacks to win the world cup cause the were struggling to win that 1 Cup…They have tri nations multiple times,super rugby titles,bledisloe cup and you can name all the cups they won except the main one.. ALL blacks was like England soccer team can’t win WC except the ones that doesn't really matter…By the way all blacks,Aus and others especially All blacks are Great cheats especially the Richi McCaw era how they cheated in front of the refs without being penalised so all blacks become great with cheating not by playing fair and it continues.Ben Smith you were a great player in your time but please resign from writing about rugby you are wasting and are a embarrassment to the sport with your writings..For your info about history Ireland were beaten 2x by Namibia in the 90's..Springboks knows how to win World Cups….

51 Go to comments
C
Chris 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Here we go 😂. All hail the mighty All Blacks who lost the series to Ireland 🇮🇪 😂. Rather take a drawn series thank you very much.

51 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Do you think they should’ve thrown to Finau more?

27 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'

good article! two points though: “The rest of their kicking game, short or long, needs to come up to that level” I thought England’s long kicking game was pretty good? “The Saintsman might have added the cutting edge that Freddie Steward lacks, willing and able as the Leicester full-back was. He simply does not have the legs” Steward had a really poor game, because he didn’t excel under the high ball. If he had taken a couple of box kicks without registering any knock ons then he would have more than made up for not being Furbank. People need to really expand their understanding of what a fullback needs to do.

2 Go to comments
C
CO 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Perfect summary, the Boks have had some incredible luck go their way against the Allblacks in last year's final. Milking obscure and cheap penalty points for kicking, ridiculous send offs and looking the other way when the Boks deliberately impeded play until late in the second half when finally Kolbe got sent from the field as Eben should've when obstructing the pass. That said Rassie had been brilliant in extracting refereeing concessions through reverse physcology, he paid the penalty well before RWC with the result being his bomb squad fetchers got away with blatantly playing the ball on the ground, etc. The Boks are going to fall into a massive hole when Rassie leaves. Rassie has proved that England produces great rugby players but the worlds most overly officious referees.

51 Go to comments
N
Ngutho 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Agreed. Foster error of failing to breed young and upcoming locks is nauseating given the quality of the Boks second rowers. Sam Darry, Fabian Holland and Josh Lord should be given a crack down the test season. Also the problem is also short back rowers to boot. The loose forward trio seems unbalanced and it might cost the ABS. The coaching group have so much to dissect and digress before heading to the Republic.

27 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Yeah England were much smarter, they put their much vaster experience to use in both the scrum (bending/not taking hit) and lineout (Itoje early sacks) law vagaries. Really though, I know what is there, I’m more worried about Englands locks. We only got to see Itoje and Martin, right? Depth allround in the England camp was probably the difference in the series and the drop off when Itoje reached his minutes limit for the season (it was like the plug was pulled from the charger) was up there with keeping Sexton on the park in that quarter final. What happened there? You have a lot of watching hours experience with locks come blindsides Nick, especially with a typical Australian player make up, have you see a six the size of Barrett absolutely dominate the position and his opposition? I can easily see Scott, and even Martin for that matter, moving to the blindside and playing like Tadgh Beirne with the amount of top locks we have coming through to partner Patrick. Still with the English mindset, because despite running the best All Black team I’ve seen in a long time close, they do need to find improvement, and although I thought they had a lot of good performances from their 7’s (over the years), I really like the prospect of Cunningham-South in his 8 spot and Earl on the open. Can you see Martin as mobile enough to take over Lawes? I absolutely loved his aggression when Jordie ran upto him to try and grab the ball. That alone is enough reason for me to try him there.

27 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
England U20s hooker Craig Wright: 'It’s a real weapon of ours'

I’m still not sure how I feel about the Saffas stealing our song but the English using it just feels wrong

1 Go to comments
C
Carlin 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Itoje has had some of his best games against the All Blacks (2017 Lions 2nd test, 2019 World Cup Semi and on Saturday). He was brilliant at disrupting the NZ ball. I like the nous he shows in your analysis when he swaps with Chandler Cunningham-South late to read the play. The NZ lineout if flakey and not having at least one lock over 2m or a high quality lineout operator is going to hinder them. Thanks Nick.

27 Go to comments
S
Samuel 2 hours ago
Leinster confirm worst kept secret signing of Rabah Slimani

Didn’t I read something the other day about the IRFU shutting down the signing of non Irish qualified front rowers?

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Back to his best was great to see. England's performance was exceptional in many regards and lackluster in others.

27 Go to comments
C
CraigD 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Well at the end of the day we in SA are also trying quick transformation to bring many of our hidden talent to the front lines and we are rushing it. We are happy to be competitive and have 4 world cups. Nz cannot count your first world cup as SA were not there. So 4 to 2 that’s what we happy with. I like your articles as you were a great player and have some great points.

51 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

I’ve thought Itoje to be fortunate to be an immediate selection for a while given his mixed form but he was back to his very best in this series. Shame he should have been at home resting having reached guideline playing minutes for the season.

27 Go to comments
j
john 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

England have given the Boks, Ireland and France the blueprint. Starting with the rush defence. They don’t like it up em as Colonel Mainwaring used to say. They are too used to having it their own way.

27 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points
Search