All Black spotted in Origin camp as NSW enlist his help

Just days before their State of Origin decider with Queensland, New South Wales have brought All Black Richie Mo’unga into their camp.

After losing game one, the Blues levelled the 2024 series at the end of June with a 38-18 victory over the Maroons, which included a record 34-0 halftime score, meaning it all comes down to the contest on Wednesday 17 July in Brisbane.

With the match fast approaching, coach Michael Maguire has enlisted Mo’unga into their camp to provide some “one-on-one” help to the team.

The Japan-based No.10 was seen kitted out in the Blues’ training kit during his time in camp.

Speaking to 9News in Australia, the 56-cap All Black said he is “just being around and floating” amongst the squad, and that there was “nothing really forced, just everything quite authentic and natural.”

The 30-year-old has put his international career on ice for now after signing for Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan following the World Cup last year, guiding them to Japan Rugby League One glory in his first season.

The All Blacks began life without Mo’unga recently with a 2-0 series win over England, with Damian McKenzie starting both Tests in Mo’unga’s erstwhile No.10 jersey.

Despite originally signing a three-year deal in Japan, the former Crusader has hinted about a possible early return.

“I signed for three years with Toshiba and my intentions were, ‘Yep, I’m going to do the three years’,” Mo’unga said, as reported by Stuff’s Paul Cully.

“Obviously with ‘Razor’ coming along and saying he’d love to have me back home, it’s just given me another opportunity to think about where I’m at with my footy.

“I am loving my time in Japan. It’s awesome.

“But then for the All Blacks who have just been named, you get a bit of FOMO and you start to wonder what it would be like if you were in the team playing.

“I feel like I’m in my prime, so having that thought of not being able to play for the best team in your country is really hard to take, but it’s the decision I made heading over to Japan.

“I knew that these are the things that I would have to sacrifice in order to get those experiences with my family and to be refreshed with my footy.

“So, it’s all part of the greater plan.”