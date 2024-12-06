Albert Tuisue saves Gloucester as Edinburgh's discipline collapses

Gloucester defied tough conditions to get their European Challenge Cup campaign off to a successful start with a hard-fought 15-10 win over Edinburgh at Kingsholm.

A second-half try from Albert Tuisue proved the difference in a tight encounter as the hosts took advantage of sin-binnings for Edinburgh’s Tom Dodd and Marshall Sykes.

The score had been locked at 7-7 at the interval after Seb Blake’s early touchdown was cancelled out by Wes Goosen.

The hosts’ other points came with a conversion and penalty from Santiago Carreras. Edinburgh, who at least left with a bonus point, also got on the scoreboard with a Ross Thompson conversion and Ben Healy penalty.

Dragons were edged out 18-14 by Montpellier in their opener in the face of strong winds at Rodney Parade.

All the points were scored in the first half with the Welsh side battling back from an 18-point deficit.

Tries from Madosh Tambwe and Marco Tauleigne after two Aurelien Barreau penalties got the visitors off to a flying start.

Dragons fought back with tries from Taine Basham and Angus O’Brien, who converted both, but were unable to maintain the momentum after the break.

