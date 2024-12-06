Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 30
FT
30 - 26
FT
26 - 32
FT
20 - 27
FT
15 - 10
FT
18 - 13
FT
28 - 14
FT
26 - 20
FT
14 - 18
FT
20 - 24
FT
15 - 10
FT
LIVE
5'
LIVE
6'
LIVE
7'
LIVE
6'
HSBC SVNS 2025
Cape Town
Today
10:15
Today
10:15
Today
10:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Challenge Cup

Albert Tuisue saves Gloucester as Edinburgh's discipline collapses

By PA
Albert Tuisue of Gloucester celebrates after scoring his side's second try during the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Gloucester Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby at Kingsholm Stadium on December 06, 2024 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Gloucester defied tough conditions to get their European Challenge Cup campaign off to a successful start with a hard-fought 15-10 win over Edinburgh at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second-half try from Albert Tuisue proved the difference in a tight encounter as the hosts took advantage of sin-binnings for Edinburgh’s Tom Dodd and Marshall Sykes.

The score had been locked at 7-7 at the interval after Seb Blake’s early touchdown was cancelled out by Wes Goosen.

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

The hosts’ other points came with a conversion and penalty from Santiago Carreras. Edinburgh, who at least left with a bonus point, also got on the scoreboard with a Ross Thompson conversion and Ben Healy penalty.

Fixture
Challenge Cup
Gloucester
15 - 10
Full-time
Edinburgh
All Stats and Data

Dragons were edged out 18-14 by Montpellier in their opener in the face of strong winds at Rodney Parade.

All the points were scored in the first half with the Welsh side battling back from an 18-point deficit.

Tries from Madosh Tambwe and Marco Tauleigne after two Aurelien Barreau penalties got the visitors off to a flying start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dragons fought back with tries from Taine Basham and Angus O’Brien, who converted both, but were unable to maintain the momentum after the break.

Fixture
Challenge Cup
Dragons RFC
14 - 18
Full-time
Montpellier
All Stats and Data

Top 100

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

2

Will Genia questions All Black's spot in RugbyPass Top 100

3

South Africa reach a decision after vote over US investment

4

Wales flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes undergoes amputation to save career

5

Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt casts doubt over Hamish Watson's future

6

Courtney Lawes set to be joined by 129kg Premiership rival - report

7

Stormers remove two World Cup-winning Boks from Champions Cup squad

8

Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jack Nowell: 'Bath should get a backlash from La Rochelle this weekend'

Once a Champions Cup winner with Exeter Chiefs, the England wing returns to the West Country in the colours of serial champions La Rochelle.

LONG READ

Andy Farrell's final answer as Ireland coach tells us how he will run his Lions team

The Lions head coach has assured journalists he will not be taking it easy as he prepares for the 2025 tour to Australia

LONG READ

England needs a new domestic dynasty. Without one they'll never win in Europe again

The likes of Saracens, Leicester and Wasps used to rule in Europe but their star has dimmed and they are playing catch-up

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 22 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

👍

26 Go to comments
N
NB 22 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

No better example of planning for the variables than in the spots I looked at [4,5 and 6] Chris.


During the Ireland series there was a brief crisis with lineout calling. PSDT covered the hole until Ruan Nortje arrived for the RC and suddenly the bleeding stopped.


That is top quality coaching - no fear.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

He means after the Nienaber hiatus SM.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rassie 65% up to 2019, 85% in his second tenure. 72% overall.


All great teams build a certain mythology around them, none more so than the ABs! I recall we only beat them at their best once out of six attempts with England, but the average margin was only 4 points.


So what makes that difference between winning and losing tight games?


Rassie has obv found the formula, just like Shag and Ted before him.


And in the process he is rotating a huge number of players in key positions. Look at the comp - where NZ have laregly been stuck on Sititi, Vaai and Scooter at 4, 5 and 6, SA are experimenting and still winning! That's no myth, it's rugby fact.

26 Go to comments
G
GG 30 minutes ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Probably more like beatable, instead of very beatable. This year, and often between WC cycles, Rassie roles the dice by mixing up his squads to build depth and also see how new guys go. When he gets to the ‘big’ games he tends to pick his main guys and a proper bench. What Hansen( struggle to refer to Sir Hansen, as I would then have to refer to Rassie as Meneer) should maybe comment on is the way the Boks are evolving and learning with Tony Brown on board. But always good to hear comments from ex coaches who are not accountable anymore

8 Go to comments
r
rf 39 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.6% this 2024 year - 11/13

26 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

yeah but true

9 Go to comments
D
DJ 1 hour ago
Bok report card: All 51 South Africa players rated for 2024

Obviously very subjective so I'll only give you 49 out of 51 because 2 players ratings are missing...

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rugbypass & Rugbydatabase both record Rassie's actual win rate at 28/39, or 71.79%.


Your fake percentage of 84.61 adds to the smoke & mirrors & helps perpetuate the MYTH. And illustrates my point, exactly.

26 Go to comments
M
MK 1 hour ago
Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Jebb Sinclair also played Super Rugby for the Stormers

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes, no question. Shag needs to move on.

9 Go to comments
C
ChrisP 2 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.61%


All sports have uncontrollable variables which can change the course of games.


You have to plan to limit the amount of “luck” required to win closely contested games but even more importantly recognise those moments when they inevitably happen and be able to adjust in real time.


So, to your point, I’m sure Rassie wouldn’t have planned to lose to the ABs in the group stage but his ability to keep the squad motivated and believing they could still go on and win the WC (even though never done before) instilled a character and belief in the players, even in the face of adversity, that can’t be ignored.


Invincibility is a mind set. An idea that when a team goes onto the pitch in any game, they’re thinking “we’ll win.” You could see this in the Arsenal invincible team where players stood in the tunnel waiting to go on to the pitch, looked at their team mates and thought “yeah, we’ve got this.” (Even they got “lucky” against Portsmouth)


If you plan to limit the variables (something Russie does exceptionally well) and luck is on your side you win three in a row by one point. When you plan to limit the variables and luck swings to the other side you lose two games by 1 point each (Ireland and Argentina)


The top end of world rugby is probably the most competitive we’ve ever seen, South Africa, New Zealand, France and Ireland all playing exceptional rugby. Even teams like England, Argentina and the Aussies, despite their inconsistency, have shown they can still win playing classy rugby against the current top four squads.


In such a competitive climate, Rassie has used some old tricks, some new (you show me an international match where a winger has taken a line out throw) in the modern game to keep opponents thinking, adjusting styles (2019 - 2024) but also in the background planned and trained the basics.


Mostly though, yip, every single team faces uncontrollable variables but Rassie has built the character and belief in every player in that squad to think that no matter what, “we can win.” The instilled belief of being unbeatable. No one else is managing that at the moment.


Simple man management is often the hardest task of all (even more so with 51 caps)


Genius (whom I to say), but I think it’s a smidgen disingenuous to write that off as myth.

26 Go to comments
N
NT 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

AllBlacks could have should have but Boks did have.

8 Go to comments
T
TI 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

I love the “New Zealand should have beaten them.” part the best. Could, woulda, shoulda now constitutes an empirical argument.


Well, they lost two out of thirteen, both by one point, but they should have been beaten by another team, and all that means, they are very beatable and are beaten on regular basis.


Copium of such potency is the highest form of compliment.


He’s absolutely right about the point, that in an environment with one dominant team, other teams will inevitably close the gap in due time.

8 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

World's best player, PSDT?

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

You can have Taavao to go with that other exAB Hodgman. Hows he going?

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

3rd...and thats irrelevant. Tupou isnt half what he could have been.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Another clickbait article for the Saffa fans to make the rest of us suffer their opinions

8 Go to comments
J
J Marc 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

But not the All Blacks....

54 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.

9 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Jack Nowell: 'Bath should get a backlash from La Rochelle this weekend' Jack Nowell: 'Bath should get a backlash from La Rochelle this weekend'
Search