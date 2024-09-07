Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Adam Hastings to play for Glasgow despite fears aunt may have died

By Liam Heagney
Adam Hastings in action for Scotland in July (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

New Glasgow signing Adam Hastings will debut for the Warriors on Saturday evening despite fears his aunt may have died. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has returned to Scotstoun after three years at Gloucester and head coach Franco Smith has confirmed that the No10 will feature in the pre-season fixture versus Connacht two weeks before they open their URC title defence away to Ulster on September 21.

Hastings aunt Jenny, the wife of former Scotland midfielder Scott, has been missing since last Tuesday evening after going wild swimming at Wardie Bay in Edinburgh. As extensive search has been conducted for the 60-year-old who has battled depression.

Scottish media have reported that Smith has spoken with Hastings to check whether he was still prepared to play for Glasgow on Saturday despite his family situation. “I’m a person for people because that is obviously the thing that comes first,” explained the head coach.

“We would have not played him or involved him if it wasn’t through his voluntary commitment. We obviously had a discussion and he is 100 percent fine to play. He acknowledges that it is a difficult period but that it shouldn’t influence what he needs to do on the weekend, so we are appreciative of that.”

Having only taken over the Warriors in 2022 the year after Hastings exited for Gloucester, this current pre-season is the first time that Smith has worked with the out-half who first enlisted for duty at Scotstoun in 2017 after coming through the ranks at Bath.

“I have never worked with him before and I haven’t really followed his career so closely,” admitted Smith, who initially came to Europe in 2020 to work with the Italian national team. “I know of him having prepped against him maybe once or twice when he was much younger.

“I also advised him, as I advise everybody, that we will draw a line beyond what has happened. It’s about what is going to happen. It’s not about what has happened previously in his career. There is no new pressure, no new expectation. It’s about him running out there and becoming the best rugby player he can be. I hope that he has completely reset his approach, that he has got rid of all previous injuries or fears of injury. I don’t want him to carry any burden into this.

“We just want to give him an opportunity to become better and he must contribute. That is what I advise my children who are also playing those types of roles: you play for the team. I hope he will play on Saturday with no expectations, just coming to contribute.”

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 3 minutes ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

Year. Agreed.


I think both sides are going to try gain the upper hand in the kicking game. Will be much like a RWC knockout game. ABs need a win to stay in contention and to retain the freedom cup. Boks need a win to secure the Rc and freedom cup (and make history having last beaten the ABs 4 in a row 75 years ago).

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 10 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

I think our center stocks are looking quite good in SA at the moment. DDA probably won’t make it to 2027 but Kriel and Am look good for a while still.


Canan Moodie will start his transition to 13 pretty soon I feel. His 2m frame and defence is well suited there. Watch him today in that 13/14 channel.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 27 minutes ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

I think the set pieces are going to be even stevens. The boks will be much better on their lineouts. Tamaiti Williams got pumped in the first half by Malherbe and the ABs were very lucky not to have conceded more scrum penalties. So one would expect them to have worked on that. As well as penalty count and discipline.


The weather in Cape Town looks fine albeit a bit gusty. Shouldn’t be as high a high scoring game so taking and slotting high pressure penalties is going to be on the cards. Hence Pollards cool calm demeanor at 10.


I think the kicking contest is going to decide this match. Both teams put each other under pressure last week albeit at different parts of the game. The boks came into the ascendancy as they kicked longer range kicks onto the back. So Will Jordan’s selection at the back over BB is interesting. I’m not sure Will is as good a tactical kicker as BB, but perhaps they’re expecting more of the same, with Will and Reece launching counter attacks off deep kicks.


But I expect the boks will be launching more contestables with Moodie chasing. Using his close on 2 m frame to pressure Reece and on kick-offs. If this works, expect to see BB back on with Tele’a taking Reeces place and Jordan back on 14. Early in the second half.


I think it’s going to be a low scoring game, both defenses will be tighter today. The boks will try and keep the ABs from taking any early lead. Expect them to play to their conservative style in the first half, box kicks. Aggressive defending. Staying in the AB half. The bomb squad will come on earlier if they play this style.


Grant Williams is going to be dangerous today for the ABs. His ability to find and snipe through gaps is stunning. The ABs are going to have to keep an eye on him carefully. Particularly if they’re keeping an eye on multiple big runners coming at them. DDA. Eben. Wiese. Siya. William is due a massive game in the 9 jersey. We haven’t seen him at his best yet. His box kicking this RC has been on point.


Expect to see SFM come in at 12 today for DDA in the second half. DDA is going to go back to his battering ram, flank forward role in the backline.


The ABs ability to score off our mistakes is where they are still so dangerous. And that’s what I’m nervous about. The boks execution this RC hasn’t been perfect. I think Jordan and Reece are going to be waiting for those mistakes. And that’s where I think the ABs can win it. A few quick scores early or late in the game. The boks are going to have to be wide awake and on point.


I’m excited to see where Am fits in today. I miss him and before his untimely injury he was my favorite player in the Bok backline. I expect he may come on at 13, kriel moving to wing and Moodie coming off to boost our backline defence. Moodie could even move to Fullback for Willie.


I can’t wait for this game. Good luck to you kiwis. There’s going to be fireworks today and lots to talk tomorrow that’s for sure!


No jets expected over Cape Town Stadium today. But the DJ has ABBAs greatest hits locked and loaded.

13 Go to comments
G
GL 51 minutes ago
Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

All I can say is: Finally!!

9 Go to comments
T
Tim 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

Breaking news. Halfback feeds a scrum crooked. I remember a couple of years back the refs started clamping down on crooked feeds. Didn't last long though.

9 Go to comments
S
SD 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

I think Boks need to start bringing in new centres thinking about World Cup. De Allende is past his best. "Boogieman" Jurenzo Julius should be given some experience soon.

4 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

Why - same as every halfback - in the second row?

9 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

Ironically TJP had his best game for a while. Clark was the big threat, especially against the spindly SA wings - a big loss.

9 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
New Zealand rugby has an excess of talent with nowhere to go

Try Ireland...seems to be popular

16 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

This is true - Squidge Rugby did an interesting youtube on the long history of the AB-bok series. Every country has a shameful history when it comes to racism. Today the problems are different - RSA has corruption and power cuts, NZ has a housing issue and a need to return all the islanders they kidnapped to play rugby ;)

23 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

SR AU in 2020 worked very well for Aussie with no NZ involvement for the first part of the comp [before Trans-Tasman]. Local rivalries, double round robin, even got an 11K crowd during Covid.


Several well-informed readers [who know more aboiut rugby in the country tha either you or I] have suggested to me that Aussie would be better off running a semi-pro comp within their own borders with no NZ presence at all!


That opnes the way for their fully pro level players to play in Japan, or in a Japanese-based SR comp.

257 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Agreed on the bitterness comment, coloured are the most separatist in behaviours today in RSA. I think the general bitterness also comes from widespread corruption, lack of reliable services (water, garbage collection, police, power). That said, there is joy in RSA and lots of pride in the boks. The boks are a unifying force for the country that you have to see for yourself. Go bokke!

23 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

They actually know about the game Fran and therefore try to arouse interest rather then simple posting an inflammatory headline!

257 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

It was one of the first occasions the move was tried at international level - Schmidt prev used it at Leinster.

257 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Yeah, top stuff that video.


Thanks for the kind words. Absolutely right about the planning.


Next article still not published.

169 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

Yes I did

59 Go to comments
D
DM 3 hours ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

Well said bull shark. I think the abs might just take it. I think the experienced bench for abs will definitely make an impact. Reece will inject himself hopefully Talea will as well. Definitely a shame to see Clark down

13 Go to comments
K
Kia koe 3 hours ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

I think the ABs will front up...

13 Go to comments
K
Kia koe 3 hours ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

Agreed

13 Go to comments
S
SF 4 hours ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

I agree with most of what you said. Still, I think it is too close to call. If we allow the AB's a start like last week, they will put us away this time.

What I enjoy most of all at the moment, is that we cannot call the result for sure.

Like when I started watching this rivalry in 1970 at Ellis Park.

We must treasure the fact that we have the truly intense, unpredictable rivalry back. Can't wait for 5pm this afternoon.

13 Go to comments
