Why Pieter-Steph du Toit is a Springboks gift that keeps on giving

Springboks forward Pieter-Steph du Toit is the gift that keeps on giving, playing integral roles in the back-to-back Rugby Championship wins over the Wallabies in Australia.

The 32-year-old started in the No5 jersey in the 33-7 round one win in Brisbane after a couple of second row injuries and was outstanding in that role. He made more carries than anyone else in his team and he got his side over the gainline each time.

He disrupted the Wallabies’ lineout ball and was a monster on defence. The big man also produced a great running line to pounce on a pass to score in the 24th minute at Suncorp Stadium.

For the round two encounter in Perth, he moved back to the No7 jersey and again his work rate around the park was incredible in the 30-12 win at Optus Stadium.

After last Saturday’s match, the Springboks described his performance as “colossal” and they took to social media to highlight some of their stats on du Toit.

The Boks highlighted that he made 12 carries and racked up 86 metres while he was on the field. He also beat two defenders and won a turnover. Du Toit’s work on defence was also noteworthy. With the All Blacks now heading to South Africa for the next two rounds in The Rugby Championship, du Toit will continue to be one of the first names on Rassie Erasmus’ team sheet.

