Watch: Jonny May scores his first Pro D2 try for Soyaux Angouleme
Former England winger Jonny May is up and running in the French Pro D2, scoring his first try in his second appearance for Soyaux Angouleme. Just 11 months ago, he was starting on the wing in the Rugby World Cup semi-final versus South Africa in Paris.
Now, having retired from Test rugby and quit his way of life in the Gallagher Premiership with Gloucester, he is getting used to the cut and thrust of playing in the French second tier.
May debuted last weekend in his new club’s 31-24 win at Aurrilac. He wasn’t a try-scorer on that successful road trip but he got on the mark in Friday night’s round two home encounter versus Brive, collecting a bouncing ball just inside the opposition’s 22 and diving in at the corner to score.
That 20th-minute try gave his team a 5-3 lead that was added to by Ben Botica’s conversion, but they finished the half trailing 10-20. The visitors, who had May’s former England colleague Courtney Lawes playing in their second row, then went on to win 25-28.
The 34-year-old May scored five times in 15 appearances last season with Gloucester following his return from the World Cup where he drew a blank in his five England starts at the tournament.
#PROD2 – The first try of J2
"My name is May, Jonny May "?
L'international anglais du @SAXV_Charente a profité de la première à Chanzy pour débloquer son compteur en PRO D2 ? pic.twitter.com/Uzyb4GUKUM
— Rugby PRO D2 (@rugbyprod2) September 6, 2024
