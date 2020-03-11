Join our mailing list now! Join our mailing list now!
Close Notice
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Scotland SCO 28 France FRA 17
England ENG 33 Wales WAL 30
England (W) ENW 66 Wales (W) WAW 7
Bulls BUL 38 Highlanders HIG 13
Sharks SHA 33 Jaguares JAG 19
Rebels REB 37 Lions LIO 17
Hurricanes HUR 15 Blues BLU 24
Waratahs WAR 14 Chiefs CHI 51
Crusaders CRU 24 Reds RED 20
Sunwolves SUN 14 Brumbies BRU 47
Bristol BRI 28 Harlequins HAR 15
Exeter EXE 57 Bath BAT 20
Wasps WAS 39 Gloucester GLO 22
Saracens SAR 24 Leicester LEI 13
Sale SAL 39 London Irish LON 0
Worcester WOR 10 Northampton NOR 16
Dragons GWE 25 Benetton BEN 37
Scotland (W) SCW France (W) FRW Sat
7 Mar
2:45pm
Wales WAL Scotland SCO Sat
14 Mar
10:15am
Chiefs CHI Hurricanes HUR Fri
13 Mar
2:05am
Blues BLU Lions LIO Fri
13 Mar
11:25pm
Sunwolves SUN Crusaders CRU Sat
14 Mar
1:35am
Reds RED Bulls BUL Sat
14 Mar
4:15am
Sharks SHA Stormers STO Sat
14 Mar
9:05am
Jaguares JAG Highlanders HIG Sat
14 Mar
7:00pm
Brumbies BRU Waratahs WAR Sun
15 Mar
1:05am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Dragons GWE Benetton BEN Sat
15 Feb
2:35pm
Back

Watch Global Rapid Rugby LIVE

Back

Watch Global Rapid Rugby LIVE on RugbyPass

The Western Force and their loyal Sea of Blue fanbase will be ready to unleash this Saturday when Global Rapid Rugby gets underway in Perth.

Six teams will compete for $1 million in prize money in a competition that features a number of rule changes that promote faster, attacking rugby.

All fixtures will be streamed LIVE right here on RugbyPass via our YouTube channel.

The Force played a series of exhibition games in 2018, which was followed by a Showcase Series last year but 2020 is the official launch of GRR, with competition points and a grand final berth now on the line.

It all begins on Saturday in a double header at HBF Park, with Manuma Samoa taking on South China Tigers, before the Western Force do battle with a Malaysia Valke outfit featuring plenty of South African players. The other round-one fixture will be Fijian Latui hosting the China Lions under lights in Suva. Watch it all live right here on RugbyPass.

WATCH: A New Zealand provincial side has teamed up with China to create the final Global Rapid Rugby team:

Video Spacer

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    Watch Global Rapid Rugby LIVE on RugbyPass
    Search Loading