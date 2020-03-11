Watch Global Rapid Rugby LIVE on RugbyPass

10 March, 11:00pm

The Western Force and their loyal Sea of Blue fanbase will be ready to unleash this Saturday when Global Rapid Rugby gets underway in Perth.

Six teams will compete for $1 million in prize money in a competition that features a number of rule changes that promote faster, attacking rugby.

All fixtures will be streamed LIVE right here on RugbyPass via our YouTube channel.

The Force played a series of exhibition games in 2018, which was followed by a Showcase Series last year but 2020 is the official launch of GRR, with competition points and a grand final berth now on the line.

It all begins on Saturday in a double header at HBF Park, with Manuma Samoa taking on South China Tigers, before the Western Force do battle with a Malaysia Valke outfit featuring plenty of South African players. The other round-one fixture will be Fijian Latui hosting the China Lions under lights in Suva. Watch it all live right here on RugbyPass.

WATCH: A New Zealand provincial side has teamed up with China to create the final Global Rapid Rugby team:

