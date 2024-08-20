Watch: Ex-Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase scores try for Roosters on debut

Well-known journalist Phil Rothfield believes “there’s no question” that Mark Nawaqanitawase can succeed in rugby league after impressing on debut during the Sydney Roosters’ 23-22 NSW Cup win over the Bulldogs.

Nawaqanitawase, 23, is the latest Wallaby to impress in league after making the switch from union. Former Melbourne Rebels and Australia flyhalf Carter Gordon has also captured headlines after three impressive matches with Tweed Seagulls.

While Gordon may have left some rugby fans wondering what could’ve been if the playmaker had stuck with the Wallabies in 2024, Nawaqanitawase has started to do the very same after a try-scoring debut for the Tricolours in rugby league’s second tier.

Following a Super Rugby Pacific season with the NSW Waratahs and a surprise call-up to Australia’s sevens squad for the Paris Olympics, Nawaqanitawase entered the rugby league arena for the first time in the Roosters’ Round 24 win over the Bulldogs.

Nawaqanitawase looked more than comfortable on the wing. The high-profile recruit stood out with more than 150 running metres, two line breaks, seven tackle busts and 57 post-contact metres. The only downside to note was the speedster missing 50 per cent of his tackles.

But there’s one highlight that’s intentionally been left to last.

Mark Nawaqanitawase’s maiden rugby league try. From all reports and our brief look at the game video. He was really strong and ran effectively, will have to continue to develop defensively. Some missed assignments but it is his first game of rugby league in a while! pic.twitter.com/yBnkyX48bO — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) August 18, 2024



Not only did Nawaqaniatwase provide the Roosters with a lethal option in air, but the No. 5 also registered a try on debut after a sharp step off his right foot created the space that allowed the code-hopper to score behind the sticks.

“This guy is going to make it, there’s no question whatsoever,” Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield said on The Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

“He was very willing but very brilliant as well. He’s got a lot of speed, a lot of skill and he’s one of those high work-rate wingers who go looking for the ball.”

Before returning to Australia to start a new chapter with the Chooks, Nawaqaniatwase played a key role in Australia’s surprising run to the Olympic semi-finals. Coach John Manenti used the 23-year-old as an impact player off the bench who could change a game off a restart.

Nawaqaniatwase was asked about the decision to switch to rugby league, but the former Wallaby dismissed that talk by saying that was a conversion “for another time.” The Aussie was focused on the Games, and it so nearly led to what would’ve been a historic medal.

But since returning Down Under, excitement and anticipation for Nawaqanitawase’s career in rugby league continued to build. Pictures of the former Junior Wallaby posing in a Roosters jersey began to circuit online ahead of his NSW Cup debut.

Nawaqanitawase is part of the Roosters’ top 30 NRL squad, and it seems a potential debut in rugby league’s top flight might be on the cards for some time this season. The Tricolours are third on the ladder behind Melbourne and Penrith with three matches left before finals.

“I found it fun, which was good,” Nawaqanitawase told The Daily Telegraph after his NSW Cup debut. “The first carry was good to get out of the way. I’m just trying to find my feet and learn as much as I can.”