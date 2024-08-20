Select Edition

International

Watch: Ex-Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase scores try for Roosters on debut

By Finn Morton
Mark Nawaqanitawase debuts for the Roosters NRL club. (Source/TikTok)

Well-known journalist Phil Rothfield believes “there’s no question” that Mark Nawaqanitawase can succeed in rugby league after impressing on debut during the Sydney Roosters’ 23-22 NSW Cup win over the Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nawaqanitawase, 23, is the latest Wallaby to impress in league after making the switch from union. Former Melbourne Rebels and Australia flyhalf Carter Gordon has also captured headlines after three impressive matches with Tweed Seagulls.

While Gordon may have left some rugby fans wondering what could’ve been if the playmaker had stuck with the Wallabies in 2024, Nawaqanitawase has started to do the very same after a try-scoring debut for the Tricolours in rugby league’s second tier.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Following a Super Rugby Pacific season with the NSW Waratahs and a surprise call-up to Australia’s sevens squad for the Paris Olympics, Nawaqanitawase entered the rugby league arena for the first time in the Roosters’ Round 24 win over the Bulldogs.

Nawaqanitawase looked more than comfortable on the wing. The high-profile recruit stood out with more than 150 running metres, two line breaks, seven tackle busts and 57 post-contact metres. The only downside to note was the speedster missing 50 per cent of his tackles.

But there’s one highlight that’s intentionally been left to last.


Not only did Nawaqaniatwase provide the Roosters with a lethal option in air, but the No. 5 also registered a try on debut after a sharp step off his right foot created the space that allowed the code-hopper to score behind the sticks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This guy is going to make it, there’s no question whatsoever,” Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield said on The Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

“He was very willing but very brilliant as well. He’s got a lot of speed, a lot of skill and he’s one of those high work-rate wingers who go looking for the ball.”

Before returning to Australia to start a new chapter with the Chooks, Nawaqaniatwase played a key role in Australia’s surprising run to the Olympic semi-finals. Coach John Manenti used the 23-year-old as an impact player off the bench who could change a game off a restart.

Nawaqaniatwase was asked about the decision to switch to rugby league, but the former Wallaby dismissed that talk by saying that was a conversion “for another time.” The Aussie was focused on the Games, and it so nearly led to what would’ve been a historic medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But since returning Down Under, excitement and anticipation for Nawaqanitawase’s career in rugby league continued to build. Pictures of the former Junior Wallaby posing in a Roosters jersey began to circuit online ahead of his NSW Cup debut.

Nawaqanitawase is part of the Roosters’ top 30 NRL squad, and it seems a potential debut in rugby league’s top flight might be on the cards for some time this season. The Tricolours are third on the ladder behind Melbourne and Penrith with three matches left before finals.

“I found it fun, which was good,” Nawaqanitawase told The Daily Telegraph after his NSW Cup debut. “The first carry was good to get out of the way. I’m just trying to find my feet and learn as much as I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Forward pass 3 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Yep you were so good with Jonesy at the WC. Are you still in the pool Ojohn? You certainly didnt get out of it during the world cup with your hero Aussie coach.

50 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 4 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

YOU PISSED OFF. NZ had no say in what SARU did. What a weak weak claim.

50 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 5 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

That's a red card for you. Do you think Sa will stay on the same level? Nz won't so why will they.

50 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 6 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Damn stupid question.

50 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 7 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I garrantee NZ would have scored 33 and 30 points v Aus so SA was far from spectacular against a weak Aus side. NZ has changed coach, changed many players due to retirement etc so certainly have every reason to lose and everything against them, playing away from hime, but dont write them off yet. Just wait till next year tho! SA wont have anywhere to hide.

50 Go to comments
S
SK 11 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I love the Rugby rivalry between NZ and SA Nick and love the concept of tours but I also feel like the tours diminish further an already diminished Rugby Championship (which even has truncated tourneys every WC year) and leaves Southern Hemisphere rugby development behind in order to further develop the rivalry between these two storied teams. Perhaps The Rugby Championship should be scrapped completely in favour of annual tours to other nations in the South and perhaps we need a Southern British and Irish Lions like team to go North as well to further the bond between Southern teams and develop rugby accross Sanzaar.


I think the All Blacks have showed signs of maturity in the last test against Argentina. The question is whether or not it will be enough to beat the Boks. The Springboks have improved since last years rugby world cup and injected a fresh dose of youth and exuberance into the squad. They have their world cup winning titans to call upon and all the firepower they bring as well. They look fresh and like they have new ideas which is building on their identity as a team. NZ will have to show more maturity and will have to lift to do what Ireland did earlier this year. They will have to improve and fine tune their game, they will have to be disciplined and cannot have any doubts as to what the game plan is. They will have to execute, deal with the mind games and the fervour of packed out partisan stadiums. Right now there is no tougher place to go. Ireland passed the test, can these All Blacks do the same?

50 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 14 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

I can’t remember exactly which game it was but the Boks lost to Oz and my abiding memory was Skelton causing havoc in the Bok lineout and their maul going nowhere. The same linout at about the same time functioned perfectly against the AB’s

44 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 23 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

There are 154 000 rugby players in Ireland according to the IRU. The population of Ireland is 5.2 million according to Irish national statistics. If rugby is number four it means that one out every eight Irish people play sport - that is if all sports are equally supported. Your proposition actually means every second male person in Ireland plays organised sport - given the ageing demographic I find that highly unlikely. But you are spot on saying Ireland utilizes its forces effectively - essentially having two main centres of excellence.

44 Go to comments
S
SK 32 minutes ago
Where the Springboks are weak

You make some good points Ben about the conversion rate being low. The Boks have to improve on it but basically the All Blacks have been far from perfect themselves. In 3 test matches this year they played with inaccuracy and poor intensity. Their kicking game was a mess, their forwards could not gain control, they could not get gainline percentages high enough to pull away and they struggled with the rush defence. Those were matches at home against teams ranked 5&6. They lost one of those and could and perhaps should have lost another. So yes the Boks have flaws and are not unbeatable but the question is are NZ capable of producing the kind of blood and guts performance Ireland did against the Boks away from home? because ultimately that is what they will have to do to beat this Bok team

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 47 minutes ago
Where the Springboks are weak

Whilst I fully expect the Abs to be back on top of the Boks come RWC27 - it won't be this year. An excellent result from the republic would be to win one of the games. I haven't seen a coherent enough plan from NZ to make them favourites against a Bok team, that whilst quite limited is some respects, understands their game plan at a far deeper level than the 2024 ABs do. But who knows... maybe the refs and TMO will have a melt down like in Paris last year and just hand it to NZ??

4 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 56 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And it is a pity because Australia is needed in rugby. Now Ireland have filled that void.

50 Go to comments
f
frandinand 57 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Granted.

50 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 57 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

We are also good at drinking games and pub darts.

50 Go to comments
f
frandinand 58 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Yes at one time you tried to be a one colour country and now it appears you are a one sport country.

50 Go to comments
f
frandinand 59 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Yes at one time we could do well against you but the Wallabies have been going through troubled times in the last 8 years.

50 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

After living there for two years I agree but in my opinion the most beautiful country in the world is NZ. You only have to see the Lord of the Rings to appreciate that. I love Australia but I must admit for natural beauty it comes behind both NZ and South Africa.

50 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

That derogatory term is generally known to refer to an New Zealander and is spelt sheep shagger. But if you want to pin it on Australians feel free.

50 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Where the Springboks are weak

In my experience you make a lot more mistakes on attack against weak teams than you do against strong teams. Probably for the same reason most accidents take place within 2 kilometers of home. You are just there so much more often. Then there is also the psychological factor of relaxing when you are that far ahead.

4 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I have no argument with you there .I never said there were excuses.

50 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

More fantasy from Walter Mitty.

50 Go to comments
