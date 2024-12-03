Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths announces immediate retirement aged 29

Dragons flanker Ollie Griffiths has announced his immediate retirement from rugby on medical grounds at the age of 29.

The one-cap Wales international was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (a rare disorder characterized by the abnormal proliferation of Langerhans cells, leading to tissue damage and potentially affecting multiple organs, including skin, bones, and lungs) in early 2024, with his 105th and final appearance coming against the Sharks in January.

Griffiths’ condition was only made public in October, but he has now been advised to retire though his treatment has been “progressing well”.

The Welshman spent his entire career at Rodney Parade, making his debut a decade ago and racking up his 100th appearance in 2023.

His sole cap for Wales came against Tonga in 2017, although he did also face the Barbarians in an uncapped game.

In a statement shared by his club, Griffiths wrote: “It’s with a mix of emotions that I announce my retirement from professional rugby after over a decade of playing for Dragons RFC.

“In early 2024, I was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis. Although my treatment has been progressing well, and I remain optimistic about the outcome, complications have led to nerve issues that prevent me from returning to the field.

“My rugby career has had its share of injuries and setbacks, and for a long time, I thought the break I was waiting for might finally come. But looking back, I realise that these challenges helped me build resilience—something that’s helped me deal with these last few difficult months. I believe everything happens for a reason, and this diagnosis has given me a new perspective on what really matters: my health. Rather than feeling disappointed about how my career has ended, I feel incredibly fortunate and grateful for the perspective this experience has given me.

“This isn’t the ending I had imagined, but it’s a powerful reminder of how unpredictable life can be. Though I didn’t accomplish every goal I set, I poured everything I had into every game, every training session, and every opportunity. That’s why I can walk away from my career with pride and peace, knowing I have no regrets. The only thing you truly have control over is your effort and attitude – not the outcomes.

“Playing for Dragons RFC for over a decade and representing Wales has been the greatest honour of my career. The highlight will always be standing on the field at the Principality Stadium, singing the anthem, and feeling the pride of seeing my family in the stands.

“To my parents, thank you for being my biggest supporters since day one. I’ll never forget those early mornings when you’d drive me to Rodney Parade at 6 a.m. to train. To my wife, thank you for your endless support – from patching me up after injuries to helping me stay strong through every setback and always being there for me. I couldn’t have made it this far without you.

“Nothing will ever compare to running out at Rodney Parade alongside friends I’ve battled with for years, leaving everything on that pitch together. Rugby isn’t just a physical sport; it’s a deeply emotional experience, going out there every week to put your body on the line. I don’t think anything will match the feeling of being in the trenches with my mates, giving it everything I had. Those were the moments I cherished most – win or lose – knowing I gave my all. That’s something I’ll miss deeply and always be grateful for.

“A special thank you to the Dragons medical team and the entire organisation – you’ve made the last few months a lot easier, and I’ll always be grateful. To all the coaches, teammates, fans, and staff who have who’ve been part of this journey – thank you.

“As one chapter closes, another opens, and I’m looking forward to giving my business passions the same dedication and drive I brought to my rugby career. I’m excited to see what new opportunities lie ahead.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of my career.”