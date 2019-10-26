Video: 'We are hurting' - Steve Hansen's full post-match press conference

  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Wales WAL 16 South Africa RSA 19
England ENG 19 New Zealand NZL 7
Japan JAP 3 South Africa RSA 26
Wales WAL 20 France FRA 19
New Zealand NZL 46 Ireland IRE 14
England ENG 40 Australia AUS 16
Tasman TAS 31 Wellington WEL 14
Bay of Plenty BAY 12 Hawke's Bay HAW 7
Wellington WEL 30 Canterbury CAN 19
Hawke's Bay HAW 44 Otago OTA 39
Tasman TAS 18 Auckland AUC 9
Bay of Plenty BAY 64 Manawatu MAN 3
Leicester LEI 10 Saracens SAR 24
London Irish LON 7 Sale SAL 41
Gloucester GLO 25 Wasps WAS 9
Harlequins HAR 22 Bristol BRI 17
Northampton NOR 35 Worcester WOR 16
Bath BAT 13 Exeter EXE 10
Wasps WAS 26 London Irish LON 29
Sale SAL 16 Gloucester GLO 18
Saracens SAR 25 Northampton NOR 27
Worcester WOR 24 Leicester LEI 16
Exeter EXE 22 Harlequins HAR 19
Bristol BRI 43 Bath BAT 16
Benetton BEN 36 Kings KIN 30
Edinburgh EDI 26 Scarlets SCA 0
Zebre ZEB 0 Leinster LEI 3
Connacht CON 24 Cheetahs CHE 22
Dragons GWE 18 Glasgow GLA 5
Munster MUN 28 Ospreys SWA 12
Ulster ULS 23 Cardiff CAR 14
New Zealand NZL Wales WAL Fri
1 Nov
5:00am
England ENG South Africa RSA Sat
2 Nov
5:00am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Northampton NOR Harlequins HAR Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Bristol BRI Sale SAL Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Leicester LEI Gloucester GLO Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Saracens SAR London Irish LON Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Wasps WAS Bath BAT Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Worcester WOR Exeter EXE Sun
3 Nov
10:00am
Sale SAL Wasps WAS Fri
8 Nov
2:45pm
Bath BAT Northampton NOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Gloucester GLO Saracens SAR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Harlequins HAR Worcester WOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
London Irish LON Leicester LEI Sun
10 Nov
9:30am
Exeter EXE Bristol BRI Sun
10 Nov
10:00am
Glasgow GLA Kings KIN Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Ulster ULS Zebre ZEB Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Leinster LEI Dragons GWE Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Scarlets SCA Cheetahs CHE Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Benetton BEN Edinburgh EDI Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Ospreys SWA Connacht CON Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Cardiff CAR Munster MUN Sat
2 Nov
3:35pm
Edinburgh EDI Dragons GWE Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Connacht CON Leinster LEI Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Zebre ZEB Glasgow GLA Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Ospreys SWA Kings KIN Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Cardiff CAR Cheetahs CHE Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Munster MUN Ulster ULS Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Scarlets SCA Benetton BEN Sat
9 Nov
2:35pm
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
 
Back

Steve Hansen's full press conference

Back

Video: 'We are hurting' - Steve Hansen's full post-match press conference

By PA Authors
By Online Editors
By PA Authors By Online Editors

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen praised England as deserved winners after Eddie Jones’ team ended their reign as world champions.

The All Blacks’ 19-7 World Cup semi-final defeat in Yokohama destroyed hopes of chasing an unprecedented third successive crown.

“Congratulations to England. I think they were deserved winners,” said Hansen, who will leave his role after next Friday’s third-place play-off against Wales or South Africa.

“You had two very good sides going at each other, and the team that took the game won the game. We played particularly well and got beaten by a better side.

“Sometimes sport is not fair, but today it is and we wish them all the best.

Video Spacer

“We stepped up to the plate today and played as well as we could, and we have to take it on the chin. It’s hard to stomach sometimes.

“They created the go-forward in the game. We struggled to dominate at breakdown time.

“When you are going forward you get all the 50-50 decisions. That is not an excuse, but it just happens.

“England dominated the parts of the game we wanted to dominate and you have to give them credit.”

Asked to compare New Zealand’s loss to their 2007 Word Cup quarter-final defeat against France, Hansen added: “No loss is easy to take.

“The only reason it (England loss) is slightly better is that it was semis rather than quarters. The boys are desperately hurting, as are the management.

“You have to put your big boy’s pants on and stand up and be counted. They are a good team and there is no shame being beat, but there is a lot of hurt.”

Hansen, meanwhile, bristled at a question during his post-match press conference that suggested New Zealand might not have been hungry enough.

“It’s disrespectful to suggest that the All Blacks turned up not hungry enough. They are desperate to win the game,” he said.

“I asked them to get more hungry (at half-time), but they turned up hungry.

“There is a big difference, and to say an All Black comes into a semi-final with that amount of ability and history, that’s a pretty average question.”

All Blacks captain Kieran Read cut a disconsolate figure as the magnitude of his team’s defeat began to sink in.

Read said: “We gave as much as we had, and today we came up short. We are extremely disappointed by that, and it’s hard to put things into words.

“It is pretty gutting when it doesn’t go your way.

“The guys absolutely turned up with as much as we could bring, and we fell short, but we will pick ourselves up.

“But it is a hard thing to sit here and say exactly why it is. We are hurting today, and we will move on.”

Video Spacer

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    Video: 'We are hurting' - Steve Hansen's full post-match press conference