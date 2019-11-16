  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Leinster LEI Benetton BEN Sat
16 Nov
10:15am
La Rochelle ROC Exeter EXE Sat
16 Nov
10:15am
Glasgow GLA 13 Sale SAL 7
Bath BAT 16 Ulster ULS 17
Gloucester GLO 20 Toulouse TOU 25
Exeter EXE 17 Bristol BRI 20
London Irish LON 36 Leicester LEI 11
Scarlets SCA 20 Benetton BEN 17
Cardiff CAR 30 Cheetahs CHE 17
Munster MUN 22 Ulster ULS 16
Ospreys OSP Munster MUN Sat
16 Nov
12:30pm
Clermont CLE Harlequins HAR Sat
16 Nov
12:30pm
Northampton NOR Lyon LYO Sun
17 Nov
8:00am
Connacht CON Montpellier MON Sun
17 Nov
8:00am
Racing 92 RAC Saracens SAR Sun
17 Nov
10:15am
Ulster ULS Clermont CLE Fri
22 Nov
2:45pm
Benetton BEN Northampton NOR Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Saracens SAR Ospreys OSP Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Toulouse TOU Connacht CON Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Lyon LYO Leinster LEI Sat
23 Nov
10:15am
Exeter EXE Glasgow GLA Sat
23 Nov
10:15am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
LIVE NOW
LEI Leinster LIVE NOW Benetton BEN
ROC La Rochelle LIVE NOW Exeter EXE
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
LIVE NOW
LEI Leinster LIVE NOW Benetton BEN
ROC La Rochelle LIVE NOW Exeter EXE
 
Back

Ulster beat Bath again

Back

Ulster pay heavy price for win over Bath

By PA Authors
By Online Editors
By PA Authors By Online Editors

Ulster squeezed out a vital 17-16 victory at Bath in their opening match in Pool Three of the European Champions Cup.

Tries in each half by John Cooney and Rob Lyttle helped the PRO14 side make it five straight wins against Bath in European competition. Scrum-half Cooney converted both and kicked a 70th-minute penalty to seal the win.

Bath Rugby

However, the win came with a price. Both prop Jack McGrath and secondrow Sam Carter had to leave the field with significant looking arm injuries early in the first half.

The Premiership side kept in touch with two penalties from Freddie Burns before replacement wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb scored their only try, converted by Burns. Rhys Priestland’s 66th-minute penalty put them ahead for the first time in the match but Cooney had the final say.

England World Cup trio Sam Underhill, Jonathan Joseph and Ruaridh McConnochie were making their first Bath appearances since returning from Japan.

Video Spacer

They opened confidently and Priestland soon had a chance to open the scoring but pulled his 45-metre penalty just wide.

Instead, it was the visitors who struck first after 13 minutes. Will Chudley had only just charged down an attempted box-kick by his opposite number Cooney when his own kick through was blocked. Cooney was quickest to the loose ball, hacked on for a kind bounce and sprinted in from 40 metres.

Two penalties in quick succession from Burns, briefly taking over the place-kicking as Priestland nursed a knock to his leg, cut the lead to a single point on the half-hour.

Bath’s midfield passing lacked the precision of Ulster’s, for whom fullback Will Addison was a particularly creative influence.

The former Sale man, capped by twice by Ireland, was involved in a prolonged series of attacks at the end of the half which finally yielded a penalty in front of the Bath posts but Cooney somehow pushed his kick wide.

On their return from the half-time break, Ulster showed signs of wilting – missing tackles on Semesa Rokoduguni and Will Stuart and having a narrow escape when Charlie Ewels’ offload deep into the visitors’ 22 found Stuart McCloskey rather than Bath hands.

But it then took a try-saving tackle by Priestland to deny centre Luke Marshall at the other end before Ulster increased their lead on the hour with a try by right wing Lyttle, chasing Addison’s kick down the touchline.

Cooney converted to make it 14-6 but Bath hit back straight away as rookie left wing Hamer-Webb rounded Addison with ease to score in the corner, with Burns adding the conversion.

A high tackle by Alan O’Connor on Underhill allowed Priestland to give Bath the lead, but the advantage was short-lived as Cooney kicked a simple penalty in reply.

The match in pictures:

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Bath Rugby v Ulster Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Three - Recreation Ground

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    Ulster pay heavy price for win over Bath