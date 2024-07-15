Select Edition

TOP 14

Toulon plan to upgrade disgraced Melvyn Jaminet with another superstar

By Josh Raisey
Toulon's French full-back Melvyn Jaminet (C) reacts to their defeat after the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 3 rugby union match between Northampton Saints and Toulon at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton, Central England on December 15, 2023. Northampton won the game 22-16. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Toulon have set their sights on Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo as a potential replacement for Melvyn Jaminet, who was recently suspended following a racist post on social media.

The fullback was suspended by the French Rugby Federation the day after France’s 28-13 first Test victory over Argentina for a now-deleted video posted on social media.

In the video, Jaminet can be heard saying: “I swear, the first Arab I see on the street… I will headbutt him… I will headbutt him… I say: I will headbutt him… Headbutt, I will…”

The FFR swiftly released a statement saying: “The French Rugby Federation (FFR) strongly condemns the comments made by Melvyn Jaminet in a recent video posted on social media. Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.”

The 25-year-old is set to find out if he still has a future on the Cote d’Azur later this week, according to L‘Equipe

Fixture
Internationals
Argentina
33 - 25
Full-time
France
All Stats and Data

The three-time European champions have already started to prepare for life without the Frenchman though, and have lined up Toulouse and Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo, according to another French outlet, Actu rugby.

The report says that Toulon are hoping to lure the Italian away from the reigning Top 14 and Investec Champions Cup winners a year before his contract is set to expire in 2025.

The move would see Capuozzo potentially make the same move Jaminet did in November 2023. Like Jaminet, Capuozzo has also struggled to break into the Toulouse back three, with fierce competition from the likes of Blair Kinghorn, Thomas Ramos and Matthis Lebel.

For now, Jaminet remains suspended, a decision that was supported by the National Rugby League in France, who said: “The National Rugby League firmly condemns the unacceptable comments made by Melvyn Jaminet. Rugby is a sport of togetherness that embodies values of respect, team spirit, altruism, and diversity.

“The LNR relies on every professional rugby player to be an ambassador of this togetherness. The LNR awaits the result of the internal investigation conducted by the Federation and welcomes the decision of the FFR to immediately exclude him from the French team’s tour.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
John 16 minutes ago
France's Monday morning meeting: 'I was frankly shocked'

What happens on tour never stays on tour….

2 Go to comments
B
Brandon 41 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Fair comment Ben. We know. Work to be done. See you soon

63 Go to comments
c
carlos 45 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Screams, yells and hollers. Measure his dBs. 😤😡 Also, how did he do in dumb penalty counts, eh?

57 Go to comments
J
JFisher 49 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Boks supporters rushed straight to the comments to prove the articles point lol some of the comments here are so delusional.. “your country only has 3 world cups” like that’s easy to do lmao or when Grey college lost and we’re still hearing “Grey was U15s and Hamilton were all 17 year olds” lol did you guys call up the Hamilton boys parents and ask for birth certificates? The Boks have a 37% win rate against NZ.. how can you know that and think the SA is the greatest rugby nation lmao

63 Go to comments
J
James 55 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Had enough of the online comments you read slagging off the Boks. If it’s not the butt-hurt Kiwis it’s the yappy Irish now as well. Case in point the recent game the Boks lost to Ireland. Was an exciting game, well done Ireland. Good thing i’m not a yapper, or I’d have said yes flukey win from Ireland with 2 drop goals.

63 Go to comments
c
carlos 1 hours ago
France's Monday morning meeting: 'I was frankly shocked'

I am not going to judge whether the attack occurred as stated or whether there are other issues at play, there’s not enough information to say one way or another. However, I blame the French team staff for not having a “watcher” or security staff at the hotel lobby at all times. When you see two players of 20 and 21 years of age walking in with a woman almost twice their age, what is the “reasonable expectation”? No one to prevent a potential disaster? No one asking questions?

2 Go to comments
T
Trev 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Typical Ben, very sour grapes Pal. He has such bad vibes around the Bokke and their accomplishments. Can you 4 World Cups.

63 Go to comments
J
James 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

What a crock of ****

63 Go to comments
b
by George! 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Razor and co were not blind to the fact they would have to scramble for cover in certain positions at the beginning of a new era, player group and a fourteen test season. The locking department was always (besides possibly flyhalf) the biggest challenge, namely at 5 and 19 and two more outside of the matchday 23. It's not surprising the lineout failed in the testing, but it's only one function in the total strategy, they still won, maximising their strengths in other areas. The English assignment over, they have time to assess the locking stocks, iron out lineouts and test out their plans against a tough but beatable opponent in San Diego against Fiji before a bigger test with the Pumas to follow.

57 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 1 hours ago
Luka Matkava set to be Montpellier's latest recruitment

I’m a huge fan. Watched as much Black Lion as I could this year because I’m such a Luka stan lol. Guess I’ll be keeping an eye on Montpellier!

1 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

John Mitchell exposed the AB forwards weaknesses in Yokohama. Selecting three locks weakened the loose forward balance with Sam Cane not starting. Even with three locks it did not fix the lineout. Itoje was like a magnet on both sides throw in and he was in top form again this year. Robertson and especially Ryan have failed to find the right balance and have not learnt the lessons from 2019. Why select Finau and then not use him as he has been for the Chiefs. Overlooking Hoskins and Akira seems extravagantly wasteful. Losing Brodie and Sam is clearly a handicap but selecting and developing new talent is what top coaches excel at.

57 Go to comments
j
jim 2 hours ago
England U20s hooker Craig Wright: 'It’s a real weapon of ours'

Feels very wrong the English taking the song and shows a complete cultural ignorance to be singing it after defeating the Irish. Do they not realise its not just a catchy tune?

2 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

lol. This isn’t half written to rile the saffas up. But it does highlight how dominant NZ have been in the last 25 years. Their problems at world cups (it’s not just Ireland) left a big gap where they didn’t win it and has them on 3. But on every other metric they have dominated. That said trying to belittle SA’s WC wind is also nonsense. They have a great record in it and really up their game almost every time it comes round. Their brand of rugby which is very hard to stop lends well to knockout competition. Lastly it really does feel like they get an extra boost in doing it for the country. As they say the boks are one of the few things in SA that work well. It gives an added responsibility. We beat them on Sat by one point with the last play and had to give it everything to do it. So I don’t think they need to panic too much. They have a great squad packed with talent with more talent behind that.

63 Go to comments
M
Mitch 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Ben Smith is right about the win % of the Springboks in between World Cups. They’re a great World Cup side, capable of being great in between World Cups but aren’t. If they win some Rugby Championship tournaments and have a win record whereby they win 75% of their tests, the narrative about them not being great between World Cups will change. As for 2007, yes, it wasn’t the most arduous of World Cups to win. It wasn’t going to be once they made the final while New Zealand, Australia (yes, the Wallabies were once a really strong team!) and France were all on the other side of the draw and failed to make the final. At the end of the day, the 2007 Boks beat everybody in their path to win the World Cup and that’s all that matters. They didn’t play any strong sides because they didn’t need to. Not their fault, not their problem and not something I’d hold against them.

63 Go to comments
D
Donald 3 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

NZ won 10/13 lineouts, England 18/20. How terrorised?

57 Go to comments
T
Tom 3 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'

England have found an identity in the sense that they've become a much more dogged team and the defensive system has started to click. They've found a formula which is going to make them very hard to beat but I still don't think they know how they want to attack, it's still very muddled.

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

10 man rugby should be banned. It’s only existing fans now. You can’t excite new fans to the sport with the tripe the boks play. The new rule changes and their eventual compliance with anti-doping will outlaw them anyways.

63 Go to comments
W
Wesley 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

He just does it for the comments/views, same reason Rugbypass keep him on, in truth he’s a terrible journalist and I think he knows it, they need a clown in their pack and they have one in Benny boy

63 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'I’m jealous of that'

“I don’t get the two, I don’t get it, like. I’m a traditionalist, I love the three.” who’s idea was the two test series then? was farrell not consulted with?

2 Go to comments
m
mjp89 4 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

I genuinely thought Itoje must have found a copy of the AB lineout calls, such was his absolute imperiousness in the first half especially.

57 Go to comments
