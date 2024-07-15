Toulon plan to upgrade disgraced Melvyn Jaminet with another superstar

Toulon have set their sights on Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo as a potential replacement for Melvyn Jaminet, who was recently suspended following a racist post on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fullback was suspended by the French Rugby Federation the day after France’s 28-13 first Test victory over Argentina for a now-deleted video posted on social media.

In the video, Jaminet can be heard saying: “I swear, the first Arab I see on the street… I will headbutt him… I will headbutt him… I say: I will headbutt him… Headbutt, I will…”

Head coach Andy Farrell on Ireland’s famous win over Springboks Head coach Andy Farrell on Ireland’s famous win over Springboks

The FFR swiftly released a statement saying: “The French Rugby Federation (FFR) strongly condemns the comments made by Melvyn Jaminet in a recent video posted on social media. Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.”

The 25-year-old is set to find out if he still has a future on the Cote d’Azur later this week, according to L‘Equipe.

Argentina France All Stats and Data

The three-time European champions have already started to prepare for life without the Frenchman though, and have lined up Toulouse and Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo, according to another French outlet, Actu rugby.

The report says that Toulon are hoping to lure the Italian away from the reigning Top 14 and Investec Champions Cup winners a year before his contract is set to expire in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move would see Capuozzo potentially make the same move Jaminet did in November 2023. Like Jaminet, Capuozzo has also struggled to break into the Toulouse back three, with fierce competition from the likes of Blair Kinghorn, Thomas Ramos and Matthis Lebel.

For now, Jaminet remains suspended, a decision that was supported by the National Rugby League in France, who said: “The National Rugby League firmly condemns the unacceptable comments made by Melvyn Jaminet. Rugby is a sport of togetherness that embodies values of respect, team spirit, altruism, and diversity.

“The LNR relies on every professional rugby player to be an ambassador of this togetherness. The LNR awaits the result of the internal investigation conducted by the Federation and welcomes the decision of the FFR to immediately exclude him from the French team’s tour.”