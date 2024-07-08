LNR issue statement in wake of 'unacceptable' Melvyn Jaminet clip

The Ligue Nationale de Rugby in France has condemned comments made by Toulon fullback Melvyn Jaminet in an accidentally released social media video over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, the Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR) decided to suspend Jaminet from the France squad – who are currently touring South America – for alleged racist comments.

The issue came to light in the early evening of July 7 when a video of the international full-back making racist remarks was posted on the player’s official Instagram account. The video has since been deleted but continues to circulate widely on social media.

The video shows the apparently drunk RC Toulon full-back filming himself on a street at night speaking to the camera.

In the video Jaminet can be heard saying: “I swear, the first Arab I see on the street… I will headbutt him… I will headbutt him… I say: I will headbutt him… Headbutt, I will…”

The FFR statement on Sunday regarding the incident said: “The French Rugby Federation (FFR) strongly condemns the comments made by Melvyn Jaminet in a recent video posted on social media. Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport,” the statement read.

As a result Jaminet was suspended with immediate effect and is leaving the French squad. An internal investigation is underway. The FFR reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and laïcité, emphasizing that discriminatory behavior has no place in French rugby.

Now the LNR have released a statement saying: ‘The National Rugby League firmly condemns the unacceptable comments made by Melvyn Jaminet. Rugby is a sport of togetherness that embodies values of respect, team spirit, altruism, and diversity.

“The LNR relies on every professional rugby player to be an ambassador of this togetherness. The LNR awaits the result of the internal investigation conducted by the Federation and welcomes the decision of the FFR to immediately exclude him from the French team’s tour.”

RC Toulon have also condemned the comments on social media: “Following the video posted on social media involving Melvyn Jaminet, RCT condemns and distances itself from the comments made. An internal investigation has been launched and the club will communicate more widely once this is complete.”