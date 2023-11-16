Melvyn Jaminet's mid-season Toulouse exit is confirmed

France fullback Melvyn Jaminet has left Top 14 champions Toulouse in order to join Toulon, both clubs have confirmed.

The 24-year-old’s exit had been rumoured after the World Cup, but both clubs confirmed the move today, with Jaminet expected to team up with his new club at the end of the month in a deal that will last until 2028.

The move has been described as a homecoming by Toulon after Jaminet trained with Toulon as a teenager before joining Perpignan. He moved to the five-time European champions at the beginning of last season, but with competition from incumbent France fullback Thomas Ramos, as well as the likes of Ange Capuozzo and Juan Cruz Mallía, he has sought to explore options elsewhere.

Jaminet will surely be bedded into his new team come December 23, when Toulon travel across France to take on Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Toulon President Bernard Lemaître said after the signing was announced: “It is with great satisfaction that we welcome to Toulon, a local boy, who has been able to enrich his technical background through his talent, his self-sacrifice and his hard work during his stints in our neighbouring clubs, then in Perpignan and Toulouse. I would like to thank Stade Toulousain and its President Didier Lacroix who, as is often the case, were able to put the player’s interest above all other considerations. We are now looking forward to welcoming Melvyn to training and continuing our winning ambitions with him.”

Toulouse said in a statement: “The club would like to thank Melvyn today for the involvement and professionalism he showed as a player at Toulouse. We wish him the best in his next rugby adventure.”