Melvyn Jaminet's mid-season Toulouse exit is confirmed

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

2

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

3

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

4

Thomas Ramos gives his take on Cheslin Kolbe World Cup charge down

5

Rassie Erasmus: 2021 resignation letter, Lions tour cancellation row

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

TOP 14 News

Bok lock Jean Kleyn set to exit Munster - reports

Siya Kolisi hints at possible Racing 92 debut date in unveiling video

Toulon issue update on freak Dan Biggar kicking injury that went viral

The Scottish mastermind thriving behind the scenes in France's Top 14

More TOP 14 More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
TOP 14

Melvyn Jaminet's mid-season Toulouse exit is confirmed

By Josh Raisey
Toulouse's French full-back Melvyn Jaminet sustains an injury during a training session with Stade Toulousain, in Toulouse on November 7, 2023. Just three weeks after France's elimination at the Rugby World Cup, the Toulouse and France captain resumed training for the reigning French champions, alongside fellow internationals Cyril Baille, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, François Cros and Thomas Ramos who also returned for the first time. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

France fullback Melvyn Jaminet has left Top 14 champions Toulouse in order to join Toulon, both clubs have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old’s exit had been rumoured after the World Cup, but both clubs confirmed the move today, with Jaminet expected to team up with his new club at the end of the month in a deal that will last until 2028.

The move has been described as a homecoming by Toulon after Jaminet trained with Toulon as a teenager before joining Perpignan. He moved to the five-time European champions at the beginning of last season, but with competition from incumbent France fullback Thomas Ramos, as well as the likes of Ange Capuozzo and Juan Cruz Mallía, he has sought to explore options elsewhere.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reveals the real value of his team’s hard-earned URC win over Cardiff at Arms Park at the weekend
Video Spacer
WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reveals the real value of his team’s hard-earned URC win over Cardiff at Arms Park at the weekend

Jaminet will surely be bedded into his new team come December 23, when Toulon travel across France to take on Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Toulon President Bernard Lemaître said after the signing was announced: “It is with great satisfaction that we welcome to Toulon, a local boy, who has been able to enrich his technical background through his talent, his self-sacrifice and his hard work during his stints in our neighbouring clubs, then in Perpignan and Toulouse. I would like to thank Stade Toulousain and its President Didier Lacroix who, as is often the case, were able to put the player’s interest above all other considerations. We are now looking forward to welcoming Melvyn to training and continuing our winning ambitions with him.”

Toulouse said in a statement: “The club would like to thank Melvyn today for the involvement and professionalism he showed as a player at Toulouse. We wish him the best in his next rugby adventure.”

Related

France poised to confirm Antoine Dupont will miss 2024 Six Nations

France skipper Antoine Dupont will miss the 2024 Guinness Six Nations in order to prepare to represent his country at the Olympic Games next July.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things' Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'
Search