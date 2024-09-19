Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Tom Roebuck: 'Will Addison was my guy, I've quite a history with him'

By Jon Newcombe
Tom Roebuck receives his debut England cap in June (Photo by Koki Nagahama/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

When Will Addison scored the very first try at the AJ Bell/Salford Community Stadium in 2012, young Sale fan Tom Roebuck was only 11 years old and dreaming of becoming a professional rugby player. With it being half a lifetime ago, Roebuck can’t remember if he was there or not in person to see Addison make history that day against Saracens, or when Addison scored the final try in the club’s swansong at Edgeley Park.

But the two soon became familiar with one another when the current England winger started to catch the eye as an academy player, with Addison – 10 years his senior – serving as his mentor. It would be a while before Roebuck managed to break through into the first team and by the time he did, making his debut in the 2018/19 season, Addison was no longer around.

The Irish-qualified utility back’s desire to play international rugby led to him signing for Ulster and while his Test match ambitions were fulfilled, the move to Belfast was mired by bad news after bad news on the injury front. The former Sale captain is now back in Manchester following a close-season return to his original club and Roebuck is delighted to have the Cumbrian alongside him again, albeit this time they are on a much more equal footing – as fellow internationals.

“He was someone I spoke to quite a lot in my time in the academy,” explained the 23-year-old Roebuck to RugbyPass. “Sale did this thing where they connected a promising academy player that they wanted to keep an eye on with a first-team player, to let them ask tips and advice. Will Addison was my guy, so I have quite a history with him.

“I messaged him quite a lot when I was younger, and now he has come back we have spoken about it and had a bit of a laugh about it with where we are now. It’s good to have him back, he is from the north and is a Sale player first. To have those lads in the club is always vital because they drive what being a Sale player means properly.

“It is always good to take inspiration from them. He has already been vocal and he is not shy of giving his opinion, and usually it is a good point. So any advice you can take from these leaders and experienced players is always something you want to cherish.”

While Addison’s Ireland career has ended at five caps, Roebuck will be disappointed if he doesn’t go past that figure for England having made his debut off the bench against Japan in June. His 20-minute cameo put to bed the prickly topic of discussion about whether the Inverness-born winger would choose the thistle or the rose. “I was pretty open with what I wanted to do, to play for England. It [Scotland] didn’t really sit with me.”

About his debut in Tokyo, he added: “It was a pretty surreal feeling to be fair, it was good, and obviously one that I had been hoping for a while and it was good to finally get it. The environment we were in was good and they were pretty open with the fact they wanted to get the subs on and show what they can do. So that was a good feeling, going in knowing that they valued you.

“The way the game went we had a decent lead which meant they were more likely to bring the subs on. I managed to touch the ball a couple of times so I was grateful for that; there have been times when I have come off the bench and just chased kicks or watched the play go by, so it was good to get a bit of ball.”

Hungry for more Test exposure, Roebuck knows he will have to stay right on top of his game and take it on to new levels if he is to ward off the threat of two other young English contenders on the wing, Northampton’s Ollie Sleightholme and Exeter’s Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the man he replaced in Tokyo.

While Roebuck matched Feyi-Waboso’s 10-try count in the Premiership last season to finish joint-second in the top finishers charts, Sleightholme was way out in front with 15 for the title-winning Saints.

“The wing spot with England is full of good contenders, not only those two but four or five others. You would put their name in the hat and it would be hotly contested. So it is just about keeping doing what you are doing, because at the end of the day that is the reason you got picked in the first place, and looking for ways to improve as much as you can.”

For Roebuck, improvement means being busy and making as many positive involvements in matches as possible. “England have given us some good points and we have worked on them closely at Sale to try and work out what we want to go after this year. It has been good to get that clarity.

“It is about trying to get my hands on the ball as much as possible and being able to beat as many defenders as I possibly can. As a winger one of your key roles is when you get the ball, you make yards, you score tries and you finish things off. That’s what I have been focusing most of my time on in the summer.”

Sale kick off their season on Sunday with a home game against Harlequins. Alex Sanderson would have rather celebrated his 100th major (Premiership/Europe) match in charge of the Sharks in the final at Twickenham, but last season’s semi-final defeat to Bath saw him stuck on 99 for the summer.

Under Sanderson, Sale have reached the league play-offs in three out of four seasons, including making the 2023 final, and days thinking of themselves as underdogs are long gone. “Our mentality for the last 10 years has been underdogs, but I don’t think we want to hold onto that forever. We want to be an established team that people fear and know are looking to do well.

“To be honest the public perception of us doesn’t worry us too much. We look inwards, not outwards, and we focus on what the lads in the team believe they can do and we all think in this club that we can go on and win a Premiership.

“Being close twice has probably put fuel on the fire and is driving us this year, but we also appreciate that there are nine other teams that can probably go on and win it. It is a hotly contested league.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 6 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

I think you denigrated Wales as well. It's kind of hard not to.

I'm not giving any kiwi imposter in Australia any plaudits !

81 Go to comments
A
Anendra Singh 16 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Fair enough. Unfortunately, I don't look for good, bad, or ugly. Just realism. I'm a creature of habit. It's what I've done my entire career. The Bledisloe tests will hardly be a yardstick for gauging the ABs now. That'll happen during the NH tour later in the year. Appreciate the brainstorming.

111 Go to comments
f
frandinand 46 minutes ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Try analysing a players performance throughout the game and not just the highlights moments.

209 Go to comments
f
frandinand 48 minutes ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

More incomprehensible comment.

209 Go to comments
O
OJohn 55 minutes ago
'They know what they're doing': Scott Robertson on the Wallabies under Joe Schmidt

He knows damn well that Schmidt knows what he is doing. Sabotaging Australia's chances. Just like Robbie Deans and Dave Rennie did.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

Yeah I'd even be happy to go further and say they did more than hold their own. It was just how the team, and those two (3 with Barrett) finished that is the marker they need to stand up against now.


But back to the midfield discussion, I just think only one can be allowed to operate in a cohesive and lethal AB backline. Two stifles it too much to be beneficial with it's 'stability'.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
‘Did Conrad really score that many’: Rieko Ioane dismisses All Blacks drought

No that's a big reason why you think Jordie works at 2nd5, but he doesn't kick from that position at all. He would be a big loss to the team for not just his kicking, but it's only for the first part of the game and obviously would only happen if you were more than making up for it in other areas.


Nonu couldn't kick either. He followed exactly the same positional path I'm suggesting of Rieko. He can develop some subtility, it would be a huge work for sure, but hopefully his only one (I think he has a simple enough passing game to give it to Proctor to distribute, and would be comfortable enough with 12's lines already).

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

We do have a problem, it's Schmidt.

23 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Because Jason Ryan can't stand Schmidt. Neither can the Wallaby players, obviously.

23 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Schmidt is getting paid a million dollars a year. For that money you should be a miracle worker and not sabotage the team by constantly changing it and refusing to select our best players

23 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

You'll bloody have no pants when Dmacs through with you and the Wallabies 😡

209 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

No, hell no. Who would be after half a dozen games. Who even is a great international 10 these days? Obviously spoken about the Lions, and I'm happy to include Pollard in there, but as you know with the debate about his inevitable selection in the WC, he's not going to be great for every team.


I haven't seen enough of the French 5/8s, but I'd definitely put them in the Dmac class of special players. Sacha of course will be a great but you can't count him for the same reason I haven't counted Dmac.


I think you're blind Nick. The position and backline plays exactly like it is Dmacs. Is that in and of itself a criticism? I think you could fairly say it is so until Dmac goes through some big games and finds out what works or doesn't work.

209 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Martin Johnson's advice to Andy Farrell over Lions captaincy choice

Obviously you don't think. That would require brain activity.


I think that you live under the auspices (your favourite word) of a broken mind. It can't be from rugby though as you've clearly never played the game.


If you reference culture wars on a rugby platform, then you deserve to get called out for the utter fool that you are.


Enjoy your flat earth Eddie the duck - quack, quack.

34 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

I can take you through it if you like, I have notes!

209 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Whats SK stand for? ...... Silly K...T?

23 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

You're in for a shock tomorrow fran!

209 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

So you live outside of Aus then eh. Bright cherry country. Hehehe.

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Well that doesnt even make sense.

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Yes that 1 point loss with a crap TMO and Ref in SAs pocket really proves how far out of his depth he was eh. It makes every other coach look really out of their depth further than him tho eh. That french coach...Useless.... Irish coach/// Way way way out of his depth. Same with every othe coach that didnt win the final.... Surely thats how it goes in your head isnt it?

23 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks overlooking Joe Schmidt could yet hurt them in the Bledisloe battle

Mate learn about rugby. Brown is no head coach for starters. Razor will succeed, even with the weight of guys like you bagging out his every move.

23 Go to comments
