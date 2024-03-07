Three changes for England, including a first start for Feyi-Waboso

Steve Borthwick has named an England team showing three changes to host Ireland this Saturday in the Guinness Six Nations in London, including a first Test start for rookie winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

ADVERTISEMENT

The English had their best start to the championship since 2019 ruined by their 21-30 round three loss to Scotland in Edinburgh on February 24 and their reaction for the visit of Ireland to Twickenham has been to change two of their backs and one of their forwards.

Borthwick named a 36-man squad last Sunday that included Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell following their respective injury rehabilitation, as well as the return of Feyi-Waboso after he missed the fallow week York training camp due to an in-person university medical exam.

Pressure on Steve Borthwick’s England | Boks Office | RPTV The Boks Office crew are back at Bishops in Cape Town to discuss all the latest goings on in the Six Nations, including England’s loss to Scotland. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Pressure on Steve Borthwick’s England | Boks Office | RPTV The Boks Office crew are back at Bishops in Cape Town to discuss all the latest goings on in the Six Nations, including England’s loss to Scotland. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

Feyi-Waboso was a try-scoring replacement in the loss to Scotland, but he has now been handed a first Test start in what will be his third international appearance.

He comes into the backline on the right wing in place of the benched Elliot Daly, whose left wing spot will be filled by Tommy Freeman who switches flanks on this occasion.

England Ireland All Stats and Data

At half-back, the fit-again Mitchell retakes his starting spot from the benched Danny Care.

As for their pack, the sole change is the promotion of George Martin from the bench to start. He will play at lock, with Ollie Chessum switching to blindside at the expense of the excluded Ethan Roots.

Unlike Ireland, who have a six/two forwards/backs bench split, England have stuck with a five/three divide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Dombrandt, who hasn’t been capped since the early August Rugby World Cup warm-up loss to Wales in Cardiff, is included among the replacements, as is Marcus Smith who takes the spot held last month by his namesake Fin.

England (vs Ireland, Saturday)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 60 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 94 caps) – vice-captain

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 60 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 110 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 79 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 28 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 10 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 91 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 36 caps)

19. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 3 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 99 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 67 caps)