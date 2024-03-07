One XV change for Ireland versus England, three bench alterations

Andy Farrell has confirmed an Ireland team to visit England with one change from the XV that defeated Wales in round three of the Guinness Six Nations.

The double title-chasing Irish beat the Welsh 31-7 in Dublin on February 24 with Ciaran Frawley as their starting full-back.

However, with selection favourite Hugo Keenan now back to full fitness following the knee injury sustained against Italy in round two, Farrell has reinstated him as his preferred No15 with Frawley dropping to a bench that will continue to have a six/two forwards/backs split.

Keenan will start with Calvin Nash and James Lowe in the back three, Robbie Henshaw partners Bundee Aki in the midfield despite Garry Ringrose being fit and available for selection, while Jack Crowley links up with Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.

In an unchanged starting park, the front row consists of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheahan and Tadhg Furlong with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne again the chosen second rows. At back row, the combination is skipper Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

On the bench, Frawley takes the No23 shirt from Stuart McCloskey and the only other back named is Conor Murray.

The two sub pack changes are Finlay Bealham for Oli Jager, who picked up a knee knock when debuting off the bench against the Welsh, while what Farrell described as a “freak” non-contact training ground injury sustained on Wednesday has made James Ryan unavailable and out of the remainder of the tournament. His bench spot goes to the fit-again Iain Henderson.

Rona Kelleher, Cian Healy, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan are the other replacements.