'This is the first fixture of the season I think we can win' - Diamond

Newcastle Falcons boss Steve Diamond has suffered a double blow in the build-up to the clash with Leicester Tigers but insists “this is the first fixture of the season that I think we can win” to end the club’s dreadful run of 23 successive Gallagher Premiership defeats.

Newcastle lost 28-14 at Harlequins to maintain their unwanted record and lost outside half Brett Connon before the game and then England wing Adam Radwan underwent an HIA which he passed but then suffered “wobbly legs” before heading back onto the pitch and was kept off. As a result, Connon is to undergo a scan on a groin injury and Radwan also misses the Leicester game as he is now following the return to play protocols for a head injury.

It means Falcons will give a second start to Ethan Grayson, son of former England outside half Paul, while the talented Ben Redshaw will fill the attacking void created by Radwan’s absence.

Diamond will be able to include Argentinian test lock Pedro Rubiolo amongst the replacements following his return from Rugby Championship duty and with flanker Tom Gordon topping the Premiership tackling charts with 39 in his first two league games in England, Diamond remains bullish about defeating a Tigers side under Michael Cheika, their experienced head coach who arrived this season.

Diamond, whose team has conceded just eight penalties in each of the opening two defeats by Bristol and Quins, said: “This is the first fixture of the season that I think we can win. If you look at our opening league games we had Bristol with their x-factor at home, Quins away and we have Sale away next week and we are taking them in blocks of four.

“We are at home to Leicester which is a huge advantage and while we do struggle against sides that play wide against us, this will be more like an old-fashioned game of rugby where I don’t think Michale Cheika will move too far away from the way they play with their forward pack.

“As long as we stay disciplined and we keep the opposition away from our five-metre line, where Leicester are traditionally very good, and if our set-piece holds us then we stand a chance of winning the game. We have improved substantially since the pre-season game with Sale and training has gone up through the roof.

“Ultimately we have a good set of lads who have bought into what we want to do. Did we allow Quins to score two soft tries from set-piece? Yes we did.”