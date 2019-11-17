The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High 1st XV - Episode 2

16 November, 10:38pm

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

Training ramps up a gear as the team hits the gym to complete their final phase of strength work, while the leadership group provide critical analysis of the recent victory against Auckland Grammar. Vincent Green puts the family business first as the challenge of study, work and training continue to provide scheduling juggling act. In the countdown to the Super 8 opener, kicking and set piece perfection is encouraged while two likely characters in the Boys High boarding hostel provide different motivational outlooks at the team selection draws near.

Catch up on Episode 1 of The Season with Hamilton Boys here.

