Connacht CON Montpellier MON Sun
17 Nov
7:56am
Northampton NOR Lyon LYO Sun
17 Nov
7:56am
Ospreys OSP 13 Munster MUN 32
Clermont CLE 53 Harlequins HAR 21
Leinster LEI Benetton BEN
La Rochelle ROC 12 Exeter EXE 31
Glasgow GLA 13 Sale SAL 7
Bath BAT 16 Ulster ULS 17
Gloucester GLO 20 Toulouse TOU 25
Exeter EXE 17 Bristol BRI 20
London Irish LON 36 Leicester LEI 11
Racing 92 RAC Saracens SAR Sun
17 Nov
10:15am
Ulster ULS Clermont CLE Fri
22 Nov
2:45pm
Benetton BEN Northampton NOR Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Saracens SAR Ospreys OSP Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Toulouse TOU Connacht CON Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Lyon LYO Leinster LEI Sat
23 Nov
10:15am
Exeter EXE Glasgow GLA Sat
23 Nov
10:15am
Munster MUN Racing 92 RAC Sat
23 Nov
12:30pm
Harlequins HAR Bath BAT Sat
23 Nov
12:30pm
Sale SAL La Rochelle ROC Sun
24 Nov
8:00am
The Season Episode 2

Back

The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High 1st XV - Episode 2

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

Training ramps up a gear as the team hits the gym to complete their final phase of strength work, while the leadership group provide critical analysis of the recent victory against Auckland Grammar. Vincent Green puts the family business first as the challenge of study, work and training continue to provide scheduling juggling act. In the countdown to the Super 8 opener, kicking and set piece perfection is encouraged while two likely characters in the Boys High boarding hostel provide different motivational outlooks at the team selection draws near.

Catch up on Episode 1 of The Season with Hamilton Boys here.

