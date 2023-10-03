Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 22 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 29 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks' bench has something 'no other team' has

By Ned Lester
Damian McKenzie with ball in hand for the All Blacks. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Selections can be tricky business in a Rugby World Cup with injuries and suspensions to work around, but very rarely do you see a bench quite like the one the All Blacks fielded against Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final 20 minutes of All Blacks games was once a period when the fitness and execution of some of the world’s top athletes were pushed to the limits, a period when the New Zealand side were at their most destructive.

The team would frequently ice close games or further blow out big scores in the last quarter during their reign as world champions in the 2010s.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

That era is now over and the Kiwis are desperate to regain that spark.

In their recent Tests against South Africa and France, both opponents outscored New Zealand considerably in the closing period, with a solo effort by young halfback Cam Roigard the only points on the board for the All Blacks in either final quarter.

Against Italy however, the team’s rampant scoring rate was amplified even further in the final 20 minutes as the bench took over.

Four tries were scored between the 66th and 75th minutes of the match, each of which was converted by replacement first five-eighth Damian McKenzie.

Alongside McKenzie was a wealth of experience and two future stars.

“You’ve got experience, with some youthful exuberance – and that’s what you get with Tamaiti Williams’ first game in a Rugby World Cup,” Former All Black Jeff Wilson told Sky Sport. “But then, you had Sam Cane, Dane Coles and Sam Whitelock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No other team in the World Cup is going to have that kind of experience coming off the bench.

“But then, I’ve got to say, Damian McKenzie made his statement, right? In terms of the fact that you’ve got to put me there, you’ve got to keep me there and I’ve got to be an option because he changed the way the All Blacks played when he came on.”

Returning from injury, regular team captain Sam Cane was eased back into match fitness in his 24-minute cameo off the bench. Prop Tyrel Lomax was in a similar boat as an established starter returning from a gruesome deep gash suffered against the Springboks pre-World Cup.

Even with rookies Tamaiti Williams and Cam Roigard on the bench, the impact unit boasted 470 international caps of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the reserves stood out, but as he did against Namibia two weeks earlier, Damian McKenzie posed a constant threat to the Italian defence.

“He certainly did,” Mils Muliaina added. “And I think that’s where they’ve got things right. Cam Roigard came on and had instant impact once again, next to Damian McKenzie and the injection he brings.

“That’s now going to be the key for the All Blacks and everyone else, when it gets to that slow game, how can they adapt?

“Do you bring guys off the bench, or how do they get that tempo back because we’ve seen the French did that to them, the South Africans did that to them.”

Related

Wayne Smith approach to defence could be All Blacks' secret weapon

A last-minute arrival by Wayne Smith helped propel the All Blacks to a third World Cup title in 2015.

Read Now

The All Blacks have been unable to play to their strengths against more physical opposition, but having shown what they are capable of against Italy, the performance sent a message about how dangerous the team can be if they are able to play on their own terms.

Wilson was asked how he imagined potential quarter-final opponents would have reacted to the big win.

“I wouldn’t say nervous,” he replied. “But it’s a reminder, if you allow the All Blacks to play, with the talent they do have, and particularly around the backline, they’re settled.

“I think the other countries are now well and truly aware of what the All Blacks have at their disposal, and how are you going to counter that?”

Recommended

'Pass that back to Eddie' - Fiji coach's message to Jones over kava comments

New Zealand vs Uruguay: Why Los Teros are not afraid

Lukhanyo Am replaces injured wing Mapimpi in Springboks squad

New Zealand's esteemed Ranfurly Shield trophy trashed in party rampage

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push
Search