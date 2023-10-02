Select Edition

Rugby World Cup

New Zealand vs Uruguay: Why Los Teros are not afraid

By Ian Cameron
Nicolas Freitas of Uruguay arrives at the stadium prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Uruguay and Namibia at Parc Olympique on September 27, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Playing New Zealand holds no fear for Pool A battlers Uruguay, who insist that they will be loving every minute of testing themselves against the biggest brand in the sport.

Uruguay play the All Blacks on Thursday in Lyon and winger Nicolás Freitas can’t wait to have a cut off the sport’s most celebrated side. It will be first time the two sides meet and the first time the Los Teros face the haka.

“Today we had our last practice session. We will travel to Lyon and have the captain’s run there. It was under high temperature, both inside and outside, a high-intensity practice, with contact and intensity. We enjoyed it because it was the last one and we are taking full advantage of it.”

“We are going to try, with the few opportunities of having the ball, to attack them. It is very difficult to play against and defend them,” said Freitas.

The South Americans beat Namibia 36-26 last Wednesday and are hoping to bring that confidence into the contest with Ian Foster’s side, who currently sit second in the group.

“It was 50 per cent of our tournament goal. We were very happy because the team needed it, needed to win. It gave us confidence, enjoying a win in a World Cup that, although it seemed predictable, winning a game in a World Cup for Uruguay is not something so common.

“Now we are enjoying it to the fullest; it is the last week in France and we play against the All Blacks.

“It’s the first game against them, yes. But until now, we have received a lot of support from Uruguay, gratitude for the World Cup that we have been building. Maybe playing this game is also about that. It is representing the Uruguayans in the best way and that they feel like they are playing with us.”

“It’s not scary. It’s knowing that playing on equal terms with the All Blacks is very difficult. That can happen. The pressure is not on us, we are going to enjoy it, and live a unique experience.

“We always like to measure ourselves against the best. The All Blacks have some of the best players, it doesn’t matter if it’s team one, two or three.”

“It’s going to be something that’s going to motivate us. It was motivating to hear the Marseillaise a cappella in Lille and that pushed us. The haka is going to have the same effect.”

New Zealand play Uruguay at 9 pm local time on Thursday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

