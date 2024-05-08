Crusaders boosted by the return of two All Blacks for Southern Derby

The Crusaders have been boosted by the return of two All Blacks in the front row as they look to put a disappointing 33-28 loss to the Reds behind them.

Tamaiti Williams has been named at loosehead prop, while Codie Taylor returns at hooker from his non-playing sabbatical. Fletcher Newell will start at tighthead to complete the front row.

Williams hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in round one and his return is a timely boost for the under siege Crusaders.

“Fabulous,” Rob Penney said on Wednesday.

“They’re both great Crusaders and quality players and people. They add huge value when they’re around and will add bounce and buoyancy which is great for us at the moment.”

In another boost, captain Scott Barrett has been named despite leaving the field after 13 minutes last week with back spasms. He will partner Quinten Strange in the second row to form a strong tight five unit.

There is no sign of Ethan Blackadder however who suffered a thigh injury in training. Corey Kellow has been named at openside, with Cullen Grace on the blind and Christian Lio-Willie at No.8.

The David Havili experiment at first five will continue but after making his Super Rugby debut last week, Welsh international Leigh Halfpenny has dropped out of the side with another capped Wales player in Johnny McNicholl taking his place.

Chay Fihaki moves to the right wing while Sevu Reece continues his change to the left.

“Irrelevant of where teams are on the table, the Southern Derby is a massive occasion for both sides,” Penney said.

“It’s a long and deeply held tradition this game and it’s something we’ll do justice to.”

Crusaders team to play Highlanders:

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Corey Kellow

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. David Havili

11. Sevu Reece

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tom Christie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Macca Springer