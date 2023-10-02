Select Edition

Rugby World Cup

Lukhanyo Am replaces injured wing Mapimpi in Springboks squad

By Finn Morton
(L-R) Makazole Mapimpi, S'Busiso Nkosi and Lukhanyo Am

Rugby World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am has joined the Springboks’ quest for back-to-back titles with the centre replacing injured wing Makazole Mapimpi in the 33-man squad.

As confirmed by a Rugby World Cup statement, Mapimpi was ruled out of the sports showpiece event after fracturing “his cheekbone” against Tonga on Sunday evening.

Am, 29, was initially overlooked for the Springbok’s Rugby World Cup squad due to a troublesome knee injury, but has been called in ahead of a potential quarterfinal next weekend.

“South Africa have confirmed centre Lukhanyo Am has replaced wing Makazole Mapimpi in their squad for Rugby World Cup 2023,” the statement reads.

“Mapimpi fractured his cheekbone in the Springboks’ 49-18 win against Tonga on Sunday. AM won the RWC with South Africa in 2019 and made the assist for Mapimpi’s try in the final against England.

“This change comes after fly-half Handre Pollard replaced hooker Malcolm Marx, who suffered a knee injury, in their squad.

“The defending champions beat Scotland 18-3 in their opening Pool B match in Marseille, with further wins against Romania and Tonga, but were defeated by Ireland.”

South Africa currently sits in first place in Pool B after beating Scotland, Romania and Tonga. The thrilling loss to Ireland at Stade de France is the only blip on their World Cup record so far.

Barring an incredible result between Scotland and Ireland this weekend in Paris, the defending World Cup champions will probably face either France or New Zealand in a quarter-final.

