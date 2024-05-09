World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

World Rugby is poised to trial a new red card sanction process that will enforce automatic off-field bans for players shown red cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

If eventually adopted globally across other disciplinary bodies, it would bring to end the players have ban lengths mitigated due to various factors.

This revised system will be implemented during a series of closed trials across World Rugby’s 15s competitions this year. The objective is to streamline disciplinary actions for greater consistency and clarity, simplifying what has often been perceived as a complex process.

The results of these trials will be evaluated by the World Rugby Council in November.

The trial comes off the back of the Shape of the Game forum held in February, which emphasized the importance of refining disciplinary processes for audience engagement and reducing administrative workload.

Under the new framework, clear automatic sanctions will be applied for different levels of foul play. Players who attempt legal actions but commit minor errors due to poor technique or timing will receive a two-week ban. More egregious fouls involving non-legal actions like driving tackles or no attempts to wrap will earn an automatic four-week suspension. No mitigation will be offered in these cases – which is aimed at reinforcing consistency and simplifying the process.

A sanction committee – composed of experienced rugby professionals – will oversee the automatic penalties handed out after each round of matches. The aim is that they ensure these red card sanctions are uniformly calibrated, World Rugby have said.

For more serious or complicated cases requiring further review, a committee hearing will still be an option to determine the final penalty. This will apply to incidents where the facts or intentions are unclear, additional evidence is necessary or where the usual sanction length appears too lenient.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closed trials will include the ability to replace a red-carded player with a substitute after a 20-minute period.

Combined with the automatic bans, this aims to penalize the individual player while maintaining the competitive spirit of the match. Recent data shows a decline in red card offences and a stabilization in concussion rates.

A World Rugby statement reads: “The 20-minute red card was supported following examination of feedback and data from current trials, which demonstrate that tackle culture is changing in the sport with an overall reduction in red cards, and stabilised concussion rates.”

While a red card will mean a temporary team disadvantage, the replacement system will focus punishment on the offending player instead of disrupting the game itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Rugby say they’ve noticed a 37 per cent reduction in ‘Tackle School’ participation – their program designed to reduce suspensions after a foul play sanction – which the governing body says suggests an improved tackle techniques across the sport.

Key principles remain at the forefront. Referees can still issue straight red cards, and the ‘Bunker’ system will continue to be used for yellow card incidents.

The automatic sanctions will come without mitigation unless appealed.

Findings will be presented to World Rugby’s Executive Board and Council in November for final approval.

World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This streamlined off-field sanction process has been designed by the game for the game and comes directly from clear feedback at the Shape of the Game conference that the current rugby disciplinary process needs streamlining to be simpler for players and fans to understand, while upholding welfare and game integrity imperatives.

“This is a trial, and it is important to remember that the ability to replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes is coupled with sanctions that are strong, clear and will not be mitigated down. This supports consistency and agility, by making the disciplinary process less influenced by lawyers. We look forward to seeing the results, including feedback from the game.”