The 10-word Will Carling response to an old-school rucking video

Former England captain Will Carling has had a quip at his own expense following the posting of an old-school rucking video on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The now 58-year-old ex-Test midfielder spotted a clip online on the APSM Rugby Channel from the 1995 Five Nations game in London versus Scotland.

It shows the yellow-carded action that unfolded after the late Doddie Weir tapped a lineout ball back on the Scottish side and Craig Chalmers’ subsequent pass resulted in Scott Hastings running into the tackle of Carling on the English 10-metre line.

The England player found himself lying on the ground on the opposition side of the ruck after completing the tackle and the invitation for the Scotland forwards coming around the corner to join the breakdown and punish Carling with a shoeing proved irresistible.

On commentary, the late Bill McLaren said: “A bit of climbing there and Peter Wright may be getting a ticking too there for trampling up the body.”

Co-commentator Bill Beaumont, another ex-England skipper, added: “We see Scott Hastings going in. It’s Will Carling the man who goes down and we see Wright coming in late now. Here he is, No3. You can certainly say he wasn’t going for the ball there, and quite right by the referee.”

McLaren finished: “So the showing of the yellow card means that if Peter Wright transgresses again he will have to go off.”

With no sin bin sanction applicable at the time, the clip ends with Wright readying himself at the lineout which resulted from the penalty that was kicked to touch.

Carling light-heartedly commented on X: “I think this video might be very popular in Scotland.” Wright replied: “Hi mate. Didn’t take any pleasure in it honestly. Hope you’re keeping well.” Carling responded: “Just be honest mate. I can remember you giggling whilst you were doing it!!!”

The video on the APSM Channel has so far had 141,000 views, with Carling’s quote tweet reaching 80,000.

