Autumn Nations Series

Team-mate has one reservation over Johnny Sexton role in Ireland camp

Jonathan Sexton and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland Rugby open training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Andy Farrell’s decision to draft Johnny Sexton into the Ireland camp in a mentoring role was one that caught his former team-mate Tommy Bowe by surprise, who wonders if it is too soon after the legendary fly-half retired.

The 69-cap former Ireland wing has no doubt that Sexton will be an “amazing asset” to Irish rugby and regards his rugby knowledge as “second to none,” but has nevertheless queried whether he has returned while his successors are trying to move out of his shadow.

Ireland’s three fly-halves in their squad have a combined 22 caps, so there is a noticeable lack of experience in the post-Sexton era, who boasted 118 caps for his country and a further six for the British and Irish Lions, with his last coming in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final exit to Friday’s opponents New Zealand.

While having such an experienced and iconic figure mentoring the team over the next month could prove invaluable, Bowe is curious to see how the dynamic will work.

Speaking to RugbyPass at Canterbury’s launch of the 2025 Lions jersey, Bowe, a five-cap Lion himself, said it is up to Farrell to get the best out of Sexton in camp.

Fixture
Internationals
Ireland
13 - 23
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“He’s a player with such a high rugby IQ,” the 2009 and 2013 Lions tourist said. “Johnny could pull out a play that we would have ran in the 14th minute in the match in 2018, I mean his ability and rugby knowledge is second to none.

“For Andy Farrell to want to harness that and bring that back into camp, I’m not surprised with. But at the same time, because he’s still so close to the team, I am surprised because if you’re a Jack Crowley or Ciaran Frawley or Sam Prendergast, you want to write your own story and not to have it always about Johnny Sexton.

“So it’s going to be interesting to see how that dynamic works in that they don’t feel like they have Johnny looking over their shoulder and how can Andy Farrell use Johnny to his strengths to try and progress and bring on these players.

“So it’s a really interesting move and I was surprised to see it, but I know that Johnny will be an amazing asset to Irish rugby. It’s just how do they bring out the best of him and use him to encourage these young guys to bring out the best of them.”

It is unknown whether Sexton influenced Ireland’s selection for their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series against the All Blacks on Friday, but Farrell has stuck with Crowley at fly-half despite the growing pressure from Frawley.

Bowe is expecting a tight affair at the Aviva Stadium, but is backing his compatriots to get the job done.

“I do think Ireland will win,” he said. “They have such a strong record at home, but I think it’s going to be a lot tighter than a lot of people think.”

