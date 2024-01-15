Statement: England players reveal who will take on the role of the RPA

Following the recent announcement that the England men’s team would be terminating the role of the Rugby Players Association (RPA) as exclusive commercial representatives, a statement today shed light on what is planned going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Effective at the conclusion of the current Elite Player Squad (EPS) agreement in June 2024, a split from the RPA marks the end of a two-decade partnership.

Since 2004, the RPA has represented the commercial negotiations of Team England LLP, including the team’s contracts, image rights payments and bonuses.

RPA Statement on Team England LLP#ForOurPlayers pic.twitter.com/zn4eZi9n0a — The RPA (@theRPA) January 3, 2024

The motion to drop the RPA was followed by a landslide vote in favour of parting company with the RPA by Team England LLP members.

Today, the newly formed Team England Rugby Ltd (TER) released the following statement explaining their position:

The men’s England Rugby Team have recently set up their own independent company – Team England Rugby Ltd – to collectively manage their future commercial and playing rights, with immediate effect.

The England players have decided to take control of their ensuing affairs and this independent company has been formed with an elected Player Board of Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler and Anthony Watson.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the impending negotiations of the next EPS contract, alongside the introduction of the new enhanced EPS contracts, the players felt that it was the right time to manage their collective England representation independently.

Joe Marler said; “We are looking forward to taking ownership of our England matters and having a strong collective voice to help the Team move forward, as well as having an input into growing the international game both on and off the pitch.”

Jamie George added: “Despite not renewing our contract with the RPA, we want to make it clear that we remain very supportive. They play a vital role within the game and we will be encouraging England players to continue being members.

“With regards to the NewCo, we have some exciting plans that we will announce in due course, but for now we want to focus on the Guinness 6 Nations.”