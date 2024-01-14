Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92
Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is hopeful that Owen Farrell will join Racing 92 amidst rumours the “misunderstood” playmaker is poised to sign with the French juggernauts.
French newspaper Midi Olympique reported earlier this month that Farrell, who has played all of his professional club rugby with Saracens, was close to penning a deal.
Farrell, 32, has already ruled himself out of the Six Nations for personal reasons, but a move across the English Channell would make the flyhalf ineligible for national duty.
But, in what will surely pique the interest of rugby fans the world over, Farrell the apparent two-year deal in Paris that would see him join the likes of Siya Kolisi and England wing Henry Arundell at the Top 14 club.
Farrell and Kolisi captained their respective teams and nations in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan, and the pair went head-to-head once again in the semi-finals of last year’s event in France.
But Kolisi has nothing but praise and admiration for Farrell, who the Springboks’ leader described as a “f***ing competitive” athlete.
“I hope he f***ing comes. I hope he does,” Kolisi told Jim Hamilton on The Big Jim Show.
“I love Owen, I really like him. I speak to him every now and then.
“I don’t understand why people don’t like him, I just think he’s f***ing competitive which is what you want.
“It’d be good for us, it’d be great for us if he could come.
“He’s really a good leader, I think he’s very competitive and he’s just misunderstood.”
Saracens teammate Jamie George recently said that the reported move came as a “shock” to the playing group. Still, the England hooker was more than supportive of Farrell potentially making the move.
The nation’s top point scorer has played 112 Tests in the famed white jersey, which includes the aforementioned appearance in the 2019 World Cup final.
Farell has also won England’s Premiership on six occasions and is also a three-time Champions Cup winner. There’s no question the flyhalf has served Saracens admirably which would make him a sensational pickup for Top 14 leaders Racing.
“Racing 92 are on the verge of hitting hard in the transfer market. According to our sources, England fly-half Owen Farrell would indeed be very close to committing for the next two years with the Hauts-de-Seine entity, the current leader of the Top 14.
“With a profile like Farrell’s, the club of Jacky Lorenzetti and Laurent Travers proves, only a few months after signing the captain of the South African Siya Kolisi, that it remains attractive to say the least in the eyes of the big names of the international circuit.
“In support of Antoine Gibert, Tristan Tedder and Martin Meliande, and alongside Nolann Le Garrec at the back, Farrell will bring a little more depth to a team whose last major title dates back to the spring of 2016.
“By grafting the talent of Owen Farrell to his squad, manager Stuart Lancaster is now taking advantage of the events, assumed or suffered, that have made the news of the Ile-de-France club over the past two seasons.
“In the Hauts-de-Seine, the departure to Bath of Finn Russell, one of the highest-paid players in the last Top 14, has already made a considerable place in the club’s wage bill, as has the unwanted one of Virimi Vakatawa in England.
“And that’s not all: in the 92nd, the probable career end of the French international Bernard Le Roux, victim of a series of concussions, combined with the possible departure of the Argentine international Juan Imhoff as well as the recruitment of several players in the process of development have also allowed the Ile-de-France leaders to limit a salary cap set at €10.7million per Top 14 club.
“On the subject of the salary cap and these honourable constraints, it should be noted, finally, that Siya Kolisi’s remuneration would not exceed €400,000 per year.
“At a time when competition from the Japanese League One is becoming more insistent, Farrell’s imminent arrival in the Top 14 proves that it is still very far from having given up its title of ‘best league in the world’.”
I remember when they came to Christchurch in 2021 & thrashed us by 20 points. Despite some up & down results, they’ve always been there or thereabouts. The Academy was long overdue & with Marc Ellis as a part owner & Jamie Joseph back in the operational mix, things are looking positive.3 Go to comments
Good game Steelers v Spears, great finish.1 Go to comments
Rather puzzled by some of the responses here. Robertson hasn’t irresponsibly advocated for the South African scenario, where the bulk of the team is now selected from the ranks of overseas-based players. He has simply raised the question of relaxing the current restrictive eligibility rules. How to do that without damaging the domestic NZ competitions is a question well worth considering. And the answer, as some pundits have already suggested, might be to implement some version of the old Giteau rule, where (say) one back and one forward can be selected from overseas provided they have already played 40 or more tests. That hardly seems like it would open the gates to Armageddon.15 Go to comments
> There was one question in particular he was happy to answer, which was on the perennial issue of NZR’s All Blacks eligibility policy, which prevents players based overseas from being selected. Again, the journo lies about the press conference to keep this topic going? When the AB coach ignores your question on the topic, surely anyone can see it is was the one question he was not interested in gaining talking minutes on? Which means you can flip this article on its head, from ‘what’s he trying to achieve’, to “whats he trying to hide?” now? I wonder if it’s as simple as he was told they won’t be having a bar of his idea? Or could it be more complicated that they don’t want to reduce new contract wages by alerting to change in policy before this cycle finishes? Club’s would be sure to cringe when they found out there star player could be missing for chunks of the season (it might only be the French that player through the Nov window). If the angle of this article can be believed, and it was the above preceding suggestion that his opinion wasn’t seemed worthy on the matter, surely he would be leaking some of his key reasons for us to debate and influence NZR with? He was surprisingly mute on the topic from what I was expecting to come out of him this year. I’m afraid now we are going to have to wait on whatever calamity he is worried about, coming to fruition before we find out more. Unless it was just that last years talk was about getting public pressure in before he had that chat at the end of the year, once he took over. It would appear we failed if that was the point of all this.15 Go to comments
There’s no doubt Fakatava has more game that what he has shown in SR so far. The question is what’s needed to bring it out. I think last year we have actually seen glimpses of this running game, it’s what sets him apart, and is his biggest strength I believe. It’s not an especially athletic sort of running game, like what we have seen from a Roigard, it is more of a dummy half (in league parlance) style, tricky and supportive. The forwards having been working well with him but the 10 will be so crucial to bringing it out. Gilbert works well in close off front foot ball, but his strength would be in the team playing structured off him I believe. Will have to wait and see on the Welshman but I can’t imagine he has a game to go with Fakatava, like what McClutchie brings at the level below. The youngsters will surely have to bide their time till the end of the tournament. Highlanders blew their chances last season using Burns at the wrong end of the season. Otherwise he’s been a fairly ordinary halfback, without the speed of the smaller ones and yet not like an extra loosie either. So much of their successive I see as coming mainly from some stability, they got hammered last year so if JRK has some early season form and can hold down the starting full back spot first, it will go a long way to seeing Gilbert only moving between first and second 5/8 and providing some much needed dependency post Smith. While the forwards have the bases covered again, depth is also starting to become a weakness there. Really hope Harmon has another standout season, but they will need it backed up by Renton and Withy’s previous levels as well.3 Go to comments
It is starting to look like Razor isnt the right choice even before a team has been selected. This article says Razor was selected as coach to modernise NZ rugby. NO HE WASNT. He was hired as the coach. Is he a worse coach than every one of his predecessors? Cant he do the job without overseas selection? Time he shut up or resign. I really wanted him as the coach but he is making a complete fool of himself and is telling every player in NZ they arnt good enough for him.15 Go to comments
If NZR falls into line with Robertson's thinking and both are focused on the four year cycle to win the Webb Ellis trophy by all means open the selection criteria to include overseas players - to the detriment of super rugby and the NPC competitions. South Africa are a prime example of this mentality with whole teams playing off shore. Yes, they won the world cup but what has their domestic game sacrificed to achieve this. If we are OK to have weak All Black squads between World Cups because of players’ obligations to their overseas masters, by all means allow our talent to fly to the Pound, Euro and Yen. I for one want a strong domestic competition with our best players minus those who negotiate sabbaticals in to their contracts.15 Go to comments
The chances of Ben Donaldson being selected for the Wallabies again should be zero, unless it is by a kiwi coach deliberately trying to undermine Australian rugby. He’s not even in the top 5 number tens in Australia. The only reason he got selected was because he played for Randwick club, like Eddie Jones.2 Go to comments
Can’t argue with any of that to be fair2 Go to comments
Great article. On the same 2022 tour they also lost a close one v Ireland by 3 points. Anyone who writes the Australians off this early in the new regime is an idiot. That includes us too.2 Go to comments
An excellent article.15 Go to comments
Not sure whether to laugh or cry.1 Go to comments
Sevens is where the money and the girls are….wait…2 Go to comments
Headline ‘Hard Brexit costs young brit job”2 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. In context of Rassie & co’s shenanigans, this is just not worth the time focusing on.12 Go to comments
Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.1 Go to comments
Ridiculous!2 Go to comments
As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.3 Go to comments
Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.2 Go to comments
Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.1 Go to comments