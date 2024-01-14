Select Edition

Investec Champions Cup

'Obviously there have been conversations' - Stuart Lancaster on Owen Farrell

By PA
Stuart Lancaster has signalled his intent on capturing the services of England fly-half Owen Farrell (photos via Getty Images)

Stuart Lancaster has confirmed Racing 92 are interested in recruiting Owen Farrell from Saracens but insists a deal has yet to be agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lancaster watched his Top 14 leaders lose 29-25 to Bath in a pulsating Investec Champions Cup clash at the Recreation Ground that was billed as the west country club’s biggest game for nine years.

Farrell, the England captain who is to miss the Six Nations in order to prioritise his mental well-being, has been in talks with Racing over a possible move next season that would make him ineligible for international selection.

The 32-year-old was given his Test debut by Lancaster in 2012 when the Cumbrian was England coach and the new Racing director of rugby is keen on taking him to Paris.

“Racing are often linked with key players and I’m lucky my relationships with players from England and Ireland are all part of that, but we’ll see,” Lancaster said.

“He would be a great signing, who wouldn’t want a player like Owen Farrell? We’ll see how it plays out. No deal has been done, there is no confirmation of anything for next year.

“I have signed for four years and what I’m trying to do is build a team that can win this year and a team that’s going to be really competitive over the next couple of years as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously there have been conversations. It’ll be me (who has the final say on signings).”

Bath celebrated one of their greatest wins in Europe and an important test of their revival under Johann van Graan by registering a bonus-point victory against star-studded Racing.

Related

Barbeary red card doesn't stop Bath fightback against Top 14 leaders

Bath passed the biggest test of their revival yet by toppling Top 14 leaders Racing 92 29-25 in a win that keeps them in the hunt for home advantage in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16.

Read Now

They were forced to come back from a 22-8 deficit to remain on course for a home tie in the round of 16, with Alfie Barbeary, Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir scoring the crucial tries.

Barbeary was outstanding and even at 23-years-old the number eight was the key figure in a win that was only marred by two yellow cards, resulting in his dismissal with six minutes left.

His dangerous tackle on Max Spring and shoulder-led carry into Nolann Le Garrec will result in a disciplinary hearing this week, but Van Graan is confident the England prospect will avoid a ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I signed Alfie I said, ‘You can become the premier ball carrier in European rugby’. He carried exceptionally well against Racing,” Van Graan said.

“In terms of his turnover just before half-time and his ball carrying, he kept fighting. He is a special player. He is a big personality in our team. We are working on his fitness.

“Neither of the two incidents were on purpose. That’s rugby and I felt the referee dealt with that pretty well.

“Alfie was gutted when he came off, but hopefully he can play next weekend because it’s two yellow cards and you look at both incidents individually.”

Related

Henry Arundell reveals plans for England future after loss to Bath

Henry Arundell's Racing 92 suffered an away loss to a determined Bath Rugby outfit in the Champions Cup on Sunday, with the home side coming back from 22-8 down to win 29-25 at the Rec.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

j
john 23 minutes ago
‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper

The chances of Ben Donaldson being selected for the Wallabies again should be zero, unless it is by a kiwi coach deliberately trying to undermine Australian rugby. He’s not even in the top 5 number tens in Australia. The only reason he got selected was because he played for Randwick club, like Eddie Jones.

2 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 1 hours ago
Henry Arundell reveals plans for England future after loss to Bath

Can’t argue with any of that to be fair

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Great article. On the same 2022 tour they also lost a close one v Ireland by 3 points. Anyone who writes the Australians off this early in the new regime is an idiot. That includes us too.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

An excellent article.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
'The legend is back': Ma'a Nonu extends his career at 41

Not sure whether to laugh or cry.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Sevens is where the money and the girls are….wait…

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
Henry Arundell reveals plans for England future after loss to Bath

Headline ‘Hard Brexit costs young brit job”

2 Go to comments
S
S 7 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Storm in a teacup. In context of Rassie & co’s shenanigans, this is just not worth the time focusing on.

12 Go to comments
A
Ace 10 hours ago
'Complete brain fade': Crazy in-goal pass ends in disaster for Stormers

Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.

1 Go to comments
a
alan 10 hours ago
'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Ridiculous!

2 Go to comments
T
Tim 14 hours ago
Is it only up from here? The big questions for the Highlanders to answer in 2024

As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 15 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 16 hours ago
Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 18 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG

53 Go to comments
P
Peter 20 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

12 Go to comments
T
Thomas 22 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 23 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 1 days ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 days ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

12 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 1 days ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

108 Go to comments
