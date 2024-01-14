Henry Arundell reveals plans for England future after loss to Bath
Henry Arundell’s Racing 92 suffered an away loss to a determined Bath Rugby outfit in the Champions Cup on Sunday, with the home side coming back from 22-8 down to win 29-25 at the Rec.
The rapid outside back was “pretty gutted” post match but took the time to have a candid chat with The Big Jim Show‘s Jim Hamilton and Francois Louw, opening up on why he chose to stay in Paris and effectively close the door on England selection.
“I very much want to play for England. It’s just, unfortunately, the rules don’t allow it.
“For me right now I think the best things for me and my rugby is development, not necessarily playing for England all the time. Because while it’s fantastic and I love it, is it the best thing for my development at the moment?
“I’m still very young. I need to learn the nuances of the game. The coach that I have [Stuart Lancaster], and the assistant coaches, Joe Rokocoko and Fred Michalak, they’re guys that have been there, done that as players.”
He also touched on the influence of double world cup winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi.
“There’s more to rugby than just the skill, learning off Siya outside of rugby, even leadership stuff. Whilst I’m young, I want to be able to lead eventually at some point when I’m in a team and have influence on a culture.
“For me it’s very much a development focus and in three years I’ll 100% be back to England to play and put myself forward for the 2027 World Cup.”
The 21-year-old offered his thoughts on why the RFU and England have the policies that they do.
“I one hundred percent understand why they do it. It makes complete sense. You’ve got to look after your domestic league and you want the best players playing in the domestic league.
“My experience now playing in the Top 14, every club we go to, all the fan bases, as soon as they see Gael Fickou and Cameron Woki, it’s massive. It’s paparazzi, it’s everything. They love it. Fans want to talk to all of them. And that should be the same here. England internationals should be the biggest faces in this league and I understand why they do it.
“Obviously now, I’m going to say I’d love it if they open it up… but I understand why they do it.”
Henry Arundell opens up on his reasoning for England future on the Big Jim Show after a tough clash against Bath ⬇️ #rugby #InvestecChampionsCup #BigJimShow pic.twitter.com/ntlAgZnFIx
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 14, 2024
He added that when having a private conversation, it was clear that England head coach Steve Borthwick wants him in the white jersey.
“He fully wants me to play for England and I’ve got so much respect for him. We had a very good conversation and I told him this is purely development and this three-year contract is not for me to just enjoy playing in France and eat croissants every day. It’s to get better for England, when I come back, I’m a better player for England. When I was playing for England I wasn’t the best player I could be and even now I’m still learning a lot.
“Playing in the big games, playing in the Top 14 each week where every game is massive and you have to win, that’s where you learn. You learn to fail and you learn to get better and maybe avoid that English media side of things – that can sometimes have a big influence on young players.
“So I’ll be there for three years, three-year contract and come back and hopefully be the best version possible to be picked for England and offer the best for England.”
Watch the full post match chat with Arundell at RugbyPass.TV
Comments on RugbyPass
Storm in a teacup. In context of Rassie & co’s shenanigans, this is just not worth the time focusing on.12 Go to comments
Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.1 Go to comments
Ridiculous!1 Go to comments
As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.1 Go to comments
Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.1 Go to comments
Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.1 Go to comments
1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG52 Go to comments
DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.12 Go to comments
Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.8 Go to comments
Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?1 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.2 Go to comments
Dupont = crybaby.12 Go to comments
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front108 Go to comments
Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”12 Go to comments
Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.68 Go to comments
And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.12 Go to comments
He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.6 Go to comments
Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that1 Go to comments
If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴8 Go to comments
Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.12 Go to comments