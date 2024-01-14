Rampant La Rochelle ignite title defence with demolition of Leicester

Leicester were unable to capitalise on a two-man second-half advantage as they succumbed to a heavy 45-12 defeat to Champions Cup holders La Rochelle at a sold-out Stade Marcel Deflandre.

The previously unbeaten Tigers were outscored seven tries to two by a La Rochelle side seeking their first win in Pool D, with George Martin and Dan Kelly crossing for the visitors and Jamie Shillcock adding a conversion.

For the two-time reigning champions, centre UJ Seuteni and wing Teddy Thomas each scored twice, with Pierre Bourgarit, Will Skelton and Joel Sclavi also touching down. Antoine Hastoy successfully slotted over the extras on five occasions.

The French powerhouses were reduced to 13 men after Skelton and Jonathan Danty were sent to the sin bin within a minute of each other early in the second period, but La Rochelle still managed to assert their dominance and keep themselves in contention for a last-16 berth.

Leicester came into the match following back-to-back victories against Stormers and Stade Francais, while La Rochelle began their afternoon still in search of a first victory of the campaign following losses to Stormers and Leinster.

Bourgarit opened the scoring with a fifth-minute try on an afternoon that also saw the hosts welcome back captain Gregory Alldritt for his first cup appearance of the season.

La Rochelle had two tries on the board before Martin crossed the whitewash for the Tigers’ first score after 38 minutes, which Shillcock converted.

Leicester, who had failed to capitalise on La Rochelle lock Ultan Dillane’s first-half spell in the sin bin, were also unable to score a single point throughout the two-man advantage when Skelton was sent off in the 50th minute before Danty quickly followed.

And by the time Kelly added a 79th-minute consolation it was too little too late for Leicester, who next face Pool 4 leaders Leinster, while La Rochelle travel to Sale where the winner will be guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.