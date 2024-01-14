Rampant La Rochelle ignite title defence with demolition of Leicester
Leicester were unable to capitalise on a two-man second-half advantage as they succumbed to a heavy 45-12 defeat to Champions Cup holders La Rochelle at a sold-out Stade Marcel Deflandre.
The previously unbeaten Tigers were outscored seven tries to two by a La Rochelle side seeking their first win in Pool D, with George Martin and Dan Kelly crossing for the visitors and Jamie Shillcock adding a conversion.
For the two-time reigning champions, centre UJ Seuteni and wing Teddy Thomas each scored twice, with Pierre Bourgarit, Will Skelton and Joel Sclavi also touching down. Antoine Hastoy successfully slotted over the extras on five occasions.
The French powerhouses were reduced to 13 men after Skelton and Jonathan Danty were sent to the sin bin within a minute of each other early in the second period, but La Rochelle still managed to assert their dominance and keep themselves in contention for a last-16 berth.
Leicester came into the match following back-to-back victories against Stormers and Stade Francais, while La Rochelle began their afternoon still in search of a first victory of the campaign following losses to Stormers and Leinster.
Bourgarit opened the scoring with a fifth-minute try on an afternoon that also saw the hosts welcome back captain Gregory Alldritt for his first cup appearance of the season.
La Rochelle had two tries on the board before Martin crossed the whitewash for the Tigers’ first score after 38 minutes, which Shillcock converted.
Leicester, who had failed to capitalise on La Rochelle lock Ultan Dillane’s first-half spell in the sin bin, were also unable to score a single point throughout the two-man advantage when Skelton was sent off in the 50th minute before Danty quickly followed.
And by the time Kelly added a 79th-minute consolation it was too little too late for Leicester, who next face Pool 4 leaders Leinster, while La Rochelle travel to Sale where the winner will be guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.
Comments on RugbyPass
The chances of Ben Donaldson being selected for the Wallabies again should be zero, unless it is by a kiwi coach deliberately trying to undermine Australian rugby. He’s not even in the top 5 number tens in Australia. The only reason he got selected was because he played for Randwick club, like Eddie Jones.2 Go to comments
Can’t argue with any of that to be fair2 Go to comments
Great article. On the same 2022 tour they also lost a close one v Ireland by 3 points. Anyone who writes the Australians off this early in the new regime is an idiot. That includes us too.2 Go to comments
An excellent article.1 Go to comments
Not sure whether to laugh or cry.1 Go to comments
Sevens is where the money and the girls are….wait…2 Go to comments
Headline ‘Hard Brexit costs young brit job”2 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. In context of Rassie & co’s shenanigans, this is just not worth the time focusing on.12 Go to comments
Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.1 Go to comments
Ridiculous!2 Go to comments
As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.1 Go to comments
Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.2 Go to comments
Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.1 Go to comments
1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG53 Go to comments
DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.12 Go to comments
Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.8 Go to comments
Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?1 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.2 Go to comments
Dupont = crybaby.12 Go to comments
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front108 Go to comments