Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 3
FT
61 - 14
FT
18 - 57
FT
19 - 17
FT
34 - 20
FT
12 - 50
FT
38 - 7
FT
38 - 17
FT
18 - 29
FT
20 - 17
FT
17 - 31
FT
28 - 6
FT
31 - 24
FT
20 - 21
FT
43 - 7
FT
24 - 48
FT
15 - 54
FT
13 - 3
FT
29 - 25
FT
20 - 33
FT
45 - 12
FT
55 - 15
FT
Investec Champions Cup

Rampant La Rochelle ignite title defence with demolition of Leicester

By PA
La Rochelle's Australian lock Will Skelton attempts to break away from Leicester Tigers' English number eight Kyle Hatherell during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 4 rugby union match between Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) and Leicester Tigers at The Marcel-Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle, western France on January 14, 2024. (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP) (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester were unable to capitalise on a two-man second-half advantage as they succumbed to a heavy 45-12 defeat to Champions Cup holders La Rochelle at a sold-out Stade Marcel Deflandre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previously unbeaten Tigers were outscored seven tries to two by a La Rochelle side seeking their first win in Pool D, with George Martin and Dan Kelly crossing for the visitors and Jamie Shillcock adding a conversion.

For the two-time reigning champions, centre UJ Seuteni and wing Teddy Thomas each scored twice, with Pierre Bourgarit, Will Skelton and Joel Sclavi also touching down. Antoine Hastoy successfully slotted over the extras on five occasions.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

The French powerhouses were reduced to 13 men after Skelton and Jonathan Danty were sent to the sin bin within a minute of each other early in the second period, but La Rochelle still managed to assert their dominance and keep themselves in contention for a last-16 berth.

Recommended

Henry Arundell reveals plans for England future after loss to Bath

EXCLUSIVE

Barbeary red card doesn't stop Bath fightback against Top 14 leaders

Watch: Marcus Smith's impressive performance on 150th appearance

Liam Mitchell outstanding in Wild Knights' mauling: Japan League One wrap

Leicester came into the match following back-to-back victories against Stormers and Stade Francais, while La Rochelle began their afternoon still in search of a first victory of the campaign following losses to Stormers and Leinster.

Bourgarit opened the scoring with a fifth-minute try on an afternoon that also saw the hosts welcome back captain Gregory Alldritt for his first cup appearance of the season.

La Rochelle had two tries on the board before Martin crossed the whitewash for the Tigers’ first score after 38 minutes, which Shillcock converted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester, who had failed to capitalise on La Rochelle lock Ultan Dillane’s first-half spell in the sin bin, were also unable to score a single point throughout the two-man advantage when Skelton was sent off in the 50th minute before Danty quickly followed.

And by the time Kelly added a 79th-minute consolation it was too little too late for Leicester, who next face Pool 4 leaders Leinster, while La Rochelle travel to Sale where the winner will be guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.

Investec Champions Cup

Pool 1
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Lyon
3
2
1
0
12
2
Bordeaux
2
2
0
0
10
3
Bulls
3
2
1
0
10
4
Saracens
2
1
1
0
5
5
Bristol
3
1
2
0
5
6
Connacht
3
0
3
0
1
Pool 2
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Toulouse
3
3
0
0
15
2
Bath
3
3
0
0
15
3
Harlequins
3
2
1
0
10
4
Ulster
3
1
2
0
5
5
Racing 92
3
0
3
0
3
6
Cardiff Rugby
3
0
3
0
2
Pool 3
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Northampton
3
3
0
0
14
2
Exeter Chiefs
3
3
0
0
13
3
Munster
3
1
1
1
8
4
Glasgow
3
1
2
0
5
5
Bayonne
3
0
2
1
3
6
Toulon
3
0
3
0
2
Pool 4
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Leinster
3
3
0
0
14
2
Stormers
3
2
1
0
9
3
Leicester
3
2
1
0
9
4
La Rochelle
3
1
2
0
7
5
Sale
3
1
2
0
5
6
Stade Francais
3
0
3
0
1
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Glasgow Warriors vs Wolfhounds

Sevens Challenger Series - Dubai - Day 3

Big Jim Pre Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Clovers vs Gwalia Lightning

Brython Thunder vs Edinburgh Rugby

Big Jim Post Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Loughborough Lightning v Ealing Trailfinders

Gwalia Lightning vs Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow Warriors vs Clovers

Argentina v Australia - Final - Cape Town Men's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Australia v France - Final - Cape Town Women's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

2

A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

3

Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

4

The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

5

Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

6

Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

7

France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

8

'He is exactly the kind of guy you want as captain of your team'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

The new coach wants his employers to keep an open mind on a policy which may need revising if New Zealand are to remain successful.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Farrell has proven he has the rugby IQ for Lions task'

Andy Farrell's honesty, personality, charisma and humility means the 2025 tourists will be in good hands.

FEATURE

Jacob Stockdale: 'I showed Andy Farrell I'm not a diva'

After two years of frustration, the Ulster flying machine is showcasing his vast talent again.

Comments on RugbyPass

j
john 24 minutes ago
‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper

The chances of Ben Donaldson being selected for the Wallabies again should be zero, unless it is by a kiwi coach deliberately trying to undermine Australian rugby. He’s not even in the top 5 number tens in Australia. The only reason he got selected was because he played for Randwick club, like Eddie Jones.

2 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 1 hours ago
Henry Arundell reveals plans for England future after loss to Bath

Can’t argue with any of that to be fair

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Great article. On the same 2022 tour they also lost a close one v Ireland by 3 points. Anyone who writes the Australians off this early in the new regime is an idiot. That includes us too.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

An excellent article.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
'The legend is back': Ma'a Nonu extends his career at 41

Not sure whether to laugh or cry.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Sevens is where the money and the girls are….wait…

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
Henry Arundell reveals plans for England future after loss to Bath

Headline ‘Hard Brexit costs young brit job”

2 Go to comments
S
S 7 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Storm in a teacup. In context of Rassie & co’s shenanigans, this is just not worth the time focusing on.

12 Go to comments
A
Ace 10 hours ago
'Complete brain fade': Crazy in-goal pass ends in disaster for Stormers

Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.

1 Go to comments
a
alan 10 hours ago
'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Ridiculous!

2 Go to comments
T
Tim 14 hours ago
Is it only up from here? The big questions for the Highlanders to answer in 2024

As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 15 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 16 hours ago
Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 18 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG

53 Go to comments
P
Peter 20 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

12 Go to comments
T
Thomas 22 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 23 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 1 days ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 days ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

12 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 1 days ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

108 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'Sale, England, the Lions... I want to do it all' Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'Sale, England, the Lions... I want to do it all'
Search