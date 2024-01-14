Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 3
FT
18 - 57
FT
61 - 14
FT
19 - 17
FT
34 - 20
FT
12 - 50
FT
38 - 7
FT
38 - 17
FT
20 - 17
FT
18 - 29
FT
17 - 31
FT
28 - 6
FT
31 - 24
FT
20 - 21
FT
43 - 7
FT
24 - 48
FT
15 - 54
FT
13 - 3
FT
29 - 25
FT
20 - 33
FT
45 - 12
FT
LIVE
11'
Investec Champions Cup

Watch: Marcus Smith's impressive performance on 150th appearance

By Grant Constable
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 13: Marcus Smith of Harlequins celebrates scoring their team's fifth try during the Investec Champions Cup match between Cardiff Rugby and Harlequins at Cardiff Arms Park on January 13, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Harlequins scored 40 unanswered points to overcome Cardiff with a bonus-point Champions Cup victory that saw Marcus Smith making his 150th appearance for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sold-out Arms Park witnessed an impressive second half showing by Quins, who ran in eight tries for the 54-15 win.

Smith marshalled proceedings and scored 19 points of his own, including a second half try and seven conversions.

“It was a special night tonight. We knew how tough it was going to be, coming away to Cardiff,” said the England fly-half post match.

“We knew early we had to silence the crowd, because the crowd play a big part here. I thought the forwards up front really stepped up to the plate, I thought we had dominance there, and our outside backs were electric, so for me it was a joy to be part of.

“To play my 150th for this club, that I love, was special and hopefully many more.

Speaking on the 3G pitch at the Arms Park, which allows for a faster game, Smith was full of praise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously it’s a fast track here at Cardiff. We trained a little bit on a 3G this week. You’re able to throw the ball a bit more, you’re able to get more traction under your feet, and the ability to sidestep and do some nice running is a lot easier.

“And like I said, with the outside backs that we’ve got, they’re electric so, give them the ball in space and they can cause some magic. So for me, it made my life very easy.

“For us, at nine and ten, it was a joy to be a part of and nice to score some tries as well.”

Related

Harlequins rack up 40 unanswered points in commanding win over Cardiff

Harlequins took a giant stride towards progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions Cup with a bonus-point victory over Cardiff in a thrilling game at a sold-out Arms Park.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Glasgow Warriors vs Wolfhounds

Sevens Challenger Series - Dubai - Day 3

Big Jim Pre Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Clovers vs Gwalia Lightning

Brython Thunder vs Edinburgh Rugby

Big Jim Post Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Loughborough Lightning v Ealing Trailfinders

Gwalia Lightning vs Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow Warriors vs Clovers

Argentina v Australia - Final - Cape Town Men's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Australia v France - Final - Cape Town Women's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

2

A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

3

Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

4

The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

5

Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

6

Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

7

France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

8

'He is exactly the kind of guy you want as captain of your team'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

The new coach wants his employers to keep an open mind on a policy which may need revising if New Zealand are to remain successful.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Farrell has proven he has the rugby IQ for Lions task'

Andy Farrell's honesty, personality, charisma and humility means the 2025 tourists will be in good hands.

FEATURE

Jacob Stockdale: 'I showed Andy Farrell I'm not a diva'

After two years of frustration, the Ulster flying machine is showcasing his vast talent again.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
S 3 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Storm in a teacup. In context of Rassie & co’s shenanigans, this is just not worth the time focusing on.

12 Go to comments
A
Ace 6 hours ago
'Complete brain fade': Crazy in-goal pass ends in disaster for Stormers

Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.

1 Go to comments
a
alan 7 hours ago
'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Ridiculous!

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 10 hours ago
Is it only up from here? The big questions for the Highlanders to answer in 2024

As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 11 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 12 hours ago
Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG

52 Go to comments
P
Peter 16 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

12 Go to comments
T
Thomas 19 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 19 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 20 hours ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 21 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

12 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 23 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

108 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 23 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”

12 Go to comments
T
Thomas 1 days ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.

68 Go to comments
T
Thomas 1 days ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.

12 Go to comments
B
Brian 1 days ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.

6 Go to comments
J
Jen 1 days ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that

1 Go to comments
2
2008cru 1 days ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

8 Go to comments
m
mjp89 1 days ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.

12 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit
Search