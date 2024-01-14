Liam Mitchell outstanding in Wild Knights' mauling: Japan League One wrap
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has suffered a third straight defeat in five games in his debut season in Japan Rugby League One as the Kobe Steelers fell 38-34 against Kubota Spears Tokyo Bay.
Under pressure after one win in four, and without injured Wallaby five-eighth Bernard Foley, the Spears had two tries from All Black hooker Dane Coles as well as 18-points off the boot of South African-born Japan representative Gerhard van den Heever as they grabbed a last-ditch win.
All Black flanker Ardie Savea scored the first of the home side’s five tries and they led 34-33 with just five minutes remaining before a late try by South African centre Rikus Pretorius settled the contest for the defending champions.
The anticipated match-up between Wallabies halves Quade Cooper and Will Genia and their All Black counterparts Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith didn’t come off.
Barrett pulled out before the game while Smith only lasted 15 minutes as Toyota Verblitz ran out easy 47-14 winners against Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.
New Zealand five-eighth Richie Mo’unga scored his first try in Japan amid a 15-point haul in a comfortable win for unbeaten Brave Lupus Tokyo against Mie Honda Heat.
Former Australian Test fullback Tom Banks scored his first try of the season for the Heat, but they remain winless after a 40-12 defeat.
All Black Rugby World Cup skipper Sam Cane was yellow carded for a dangerous cleanout during Tokyo Sungoliath’s thrilling 29-25 victory over Shizuoka Blue Revs.
Cane had earlier scored the opening try of a game that also saw his Springbok counterpart Kwagga Smith see yellow in the first half after an accidental head clash.
Defensive technique was also an issue for Matt Toomua’s Sagamihara Dynaboars, who conceded 13 tries in an embarrassing 81-21 defeat by Saitama Wild Knights.
As well as the win, Wild Knights coach Robbie Deans would have been happy to see Wallaby winger Marika Koroibete get through 20 minutes of play at the end after a disrupted start to the season with injury.
Yokohama Eagles beat Australian Peter Hewat’s Ricoh Black Rams 24-8 in Saturday’s other match.
