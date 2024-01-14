Select Edition

Japan Rugby League One

Liam Mitchell outstanding in Wild Knights' mauling: Japan League One wrap

By AAP
Liam Mitchell picked up Man of the Match for his two tries and impressive open play in the 81-21 victory

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has suffered a third straight defeat in five games in his debut season in Japan Rugby League One as the Kobe Steelers fell 38-34 against Kubota Spears Tokyo Bay.

Under pressure after one win in four, and without injured Wallaby five-eighth Bernard Foley, the Spears had two tries from All Black hooker Dane Coles as well as 18-points off the boot of South African-born Japan representative Gerhard van den Heever as they grabbed a last-ditch win.

All Black flanker Ardie Savea scored the first of the home side’s five tries and they led 34-33 with just five minutes remaining before a late try by South African centre Rikus Pretorius settled the contest for the defending champions.

The anticipated match-up between Wallabies halves Quade Cooper and Will Genia and their All Black counterparts Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith didn’t come off.

Barrett pulled out before the game while Smith only lasted 15 minutes as Toyota Verblitz ran out easy 47-14 winners against Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

New Zealand five-eighth Richie Mo’unga scored his first try in Japan amid a 15-point haul in a comfortable win for unbeaten Brave Lupus Tokyo against Mie Honda Heat.

Former Australian Test fullback Tom Banks scored his first try of the season for the Heat, but they remain winless after a 40-12 defeat.

All Black Rugby World Cup skipper Sam Cane was yellow carded for a dangerous cleanout during Tokyo Sungoliath’s thrilling 29-25 victory over Shizuoka Blue Revs.

Cane had earlier scored the opening try of a game that also saw his Springbok counterpart Kwagga Smith see yellow in the first half after an accidental head clash.

Defensive technique was also an issue for Matt Toomua’s Sagamihara Dynaboars, who conceded 13 tries in an embarrassing 81-21 defeat by Saitama Wild Knights.

As well as the win, Wild Knights coach Robbie Deans would have been happy to see Wallaby winger Marika Koroibete get through 20 minutes of play at the end after a disrupted start to the season with injury.

Yokohama Eagles beat Australian Peter Hewat’s Ricoh Black Rams 24-8 in Saturday’s other match.

Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Springboks and All Blacks featured heavily in Saturday's action in Japan Rugby League One when Shizuoka Blue Revs faced Suntory Sungoliath in the day's big fixture.

Read Now
Comments on RugbyPass

A
Ace 2 hours ago
'Complete brain fade': Crazy in-goal pass ends in disaster for Stormers

Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.

1 Go to comments
a
alan 2 hours ago
'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Ridiculous!

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 6 hours ago
Is it only up from here? The big questions for the Highlanders to answer in 2024

As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 7 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 8 hours ago
Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG

51 Go to comments
P
Peter 12 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

11 Go to comments
T
Thomas 14 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 14 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 16 hours ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 16 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

11 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 19 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

108 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 19 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”

11 Go to comments
T
Thomas 20 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.

67 Go to comments
T
Thomas 20 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.

11 Go to comments
B
Brian 21 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.

6 Go to comments
J
Jen 22 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that

1 Go to comments
2
2008cru 1 days ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

8 Go to comments
m
mjp89 1 days ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.

11 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 days ago
England prop Mako Vunipola announces international retirement

Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.

5 Go to comments
