Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash
Springboks and All Blacks featured heavily in Saturday’s action in Japan Rugby League One when Shizuoka Blue Revs faced Suntory Sungoliath in the day’s big fixture.
All Blacks captain Sam Cane opened the scoring when he peeled down the blindside from a rolling maul to score a try for the Sungoliath.
The Sungoliath mounted a comeback twice to hold on for a 29-25 win which propelled them into second place in the league.
Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith went one-on-one with his teammate Cheslin Kolbe down the left hand side early in the first half but Kolbe was up to the challenge to a make a saving tackle. Smith’s offload went forward and the opportunity went missing.
The Blue Revs took the lead 10-5 but a wayward tackle attempt by Smith ended up earning a yellow card after a clash of heads with star Japanese fullback Kotaro Matsushima.
Cane joined the Springbok on the sidelines a short while later after for repeated infringements on the try line, taking a yellow card for the team. The Blues Revs extended the lead to 15-5 heading into the break with the Sungoliath needing to overcome a deficit.
Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe looked certain to score early in the second half with his trademark right foot step beating Kiwi Malo Tuitama.
But former All Black and Tongan international Charles Piutau produced a stunning play to punch the ball out of Kolbe’s arms right on the tryline and prevent the score.
The two sides traded tries with a try to fullback Sam Greene keeping the lead for the Blue Revs heading into the final quarter. Another try assist by Greene looked to have sealed the game with an eight point lead 25-17.
Kolbe got another chance with a carbon copy of his first opportunity, this time with Piutau absent he stepped inside Tuitama to coast through and score a classic try with 10 minutes remaining.
🔥 @CheslinKolbe scoring a RWC2019-esque try in Suntory’s come from behind win over the Blue Revs. #SaffasAbroad pic.twitter.com/rbdLyihs00
— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) January 13, 2024
The Sungoliath stole the game with two minutes left when they crossed through No 8 Ryuga Hashimoto out wide after moving from touchline to touchline.
In other Saturday fixtures, Yokohama Canon Eagles defeated BlackRams Tokyo by 24-8 to move into fourth on the ladder and the Panasonic Wild Knights demolished Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars by 81-21 to remain undefeated atop the standings.
Comments on RugbyPass
As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.1 Go to comments
Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.1 Go to comments
Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.1 Go to comments
1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG48 Go to comments
DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.11 Go to comments
Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.8 Go to comments
Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?1 Go to comments
Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.1 Go to comments
Dupont = crybaby.11 Go to comments
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front104 Go to comments
Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”11 Go to comments
Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.66 Go to comments
And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.11 Go to comments
He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.6 Go to comments
Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that1 Go to comments
If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴8 Go to comments
Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.11 Go to comments
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments