Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Springboks and All Blacks featured heavily in Saturday’s action in Japan Rugby League One when Shizuoka Blue Revs faced Suntory Sungoliath in the day’s big fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks captain Sam Cane opened the scoring when he peeled down the blindside from a rolling maul to score a try for the Sungoliath.

The Sungoliath mounted a comeback twice to hold on for a 29-25 win which propelled them into second place in the league.

Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith went one-on-one with his teammate Cheslin Kolbe down the left hand side early in the first half but Kolbe was up to the challenge to a make a saving tackle. Smith’s offload went forward and the opportunity went missing.

Points Flow Chart Tokyo Sungoliath win +4 Time in lead 44 Mins in lead 32 55% % Of Game In Lead 40% 10% Possession Last 10 min 90% 0 Points Last 10 min 12

The Blue Revs took the lead 10-5 but a wayward tackle attempt by Smith ended up earning a yellow card after a clash of heads with star Japanese fullback Kotaro Matsushima.

Cane joined the Springbok on the sidelines a short while later after for repeated infringements on the try line, taking a yellow card for the team. The Blues Revs extended the lead to 15-5 heading into the break with the Sungoliath needing to overcome a deficit.

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe looked certain to score early in the second half with his trademark right foot step beating Kiwi Malo Tuitama.

ADVERTISEMENT

But former All Black and Tongan international Charles Piutau produced a stunning play to punch the ball out of Kolbe’s arms right on the tryline and prevent the score.

The two sides traded tries with a try to fullback Sam Greene keeping the lead for the Blue Revs heading into the final quarter. Another try assist by Greene looked to have sealed the game with an eight point lead 25-17.

Kolbe got another chance with a carbon copy of his first opportunity, this time with Piutau absent he stepped inside Tuitama to coast through and score a classic try with 10 minutes remaining.

🔥 @CheslinKolbe scoring a RWC2019-esque try in Suntory’s come from behind win over the Blue Revs. #SaffasAbroad pic.twitter.com/rbdLyihs00 — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) January 13, 2024

The Sungoliath stole the game with two minutes left when they crossed through No 8 Ryuga Hashimoto out wide after moving from touchline to touchline.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other Saturday fixtures, Yokohama Canon Eagles defeated BlackRams Tokyo by 24-8 to move into fourth on the ladder and the Panasonic Wild Knights demolished Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars by 81-21 to remain undefeated atop the standings.