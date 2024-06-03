Springbok flyhalf headed to France after nine seasons with the Sharks

Fly-half Curwin Bosch has officially said goodbye to the Sharks with French club Brive confirming on Monday that they have signed the No10 on a contract until 2026. It’s a move that was exclusively reported last Thursday by RugbyPass.

Bosch has been with the Durban-based side since 2016. In that time, he became a Springbok and won three Test caps. The 26-year-old was used off the bench by the Sharks in recent months and he has often filled the No15 role as well.

Siya Masuku has been the preferred choice at No10 recently and he played a key role in the Sharks’ EPCR Challenge Cup success this season. The Sharks will also have Jordan Hendrikse joining them from the Lions ahead of next season.

“I am very happy with the arrival of Curwin Bosch. He is a player who has a wide technical range with high-quality footwork,” said CA Brive’s sports manager Pierre-Henry Broncan.

“He knows the high level perfectly and I am convinced that he will bring a lot to the team as well as to our young talents in their training.”