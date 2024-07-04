Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
LIVE
78'
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
17:00
Sunday
09:00
International

Sevu Reece on his All Blacks comeback and the wing depth

By Ben Smith
Sevu Reece in action against Ireland during the July series 2022. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Returning All Black Sevu Reece is in line to play his first Test since November 2022 after being named on the right wing to face England in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

After suffering a serious knee injury in the early rounds of Super Rugby Pacific last year against the Blues, Reece missed the entire 2023 international season as he rehabbed his way back to the pitch.

Returning to action with the Crusaders this year, Reece was a revelation in a struggling side, sparking some life into their attack and coming up with big plays on defence.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

He finished equal first as the competition’s leading try scorer with 12 and his Super Rugby form demanded an international return.

“It’s always special being named in an All Blacks squad, and I’m very grateful to be here,” Reece said of his selection.

“Special thanks to my mate here [Rieko Ioane], he was the one that ruled me out of last year. In case you guys were wondering.

“He’s a good mate of mine, but back to what you are talking about, it’s always special being back in here. He’s going to set me up with a try he reckons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All Black teammate Rieko Ioane was involved in the contact that led to Reece’s injury, but there were no hard feelings between the pair.

Ioane was happy to have Reece back in team with his energy rubbing off on the group.

“You look back it is a pretty nasty injury, it’s so good to have him back. His energy was what was missing, we’ve got a few jokers in the team with Emoni [Narawa] and Mark [Tele’a], but it’s good to have the triplets back together,” he said.

With Reece ruled out through injury, the All Blacks debuted Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa while Mark Tele’a of the Blues became one of the side’s best weapons.

Watching on from home, Reece knew it was going to be a tough challenge but had his goal set from the start that he would make it back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know last year just watching, the likes of Emoni, Mark and Caleb [Clarke] all there. I just had to put my best foot forward pretty much,” Reece said.

“I knew that was going to be a massive challenge, everyone is all fighting for that 11 and 14 jersey.

“I had that mindset right from the start that I wanted to be back in here. I’m glad that everything went to plan and here I am.”

Conversations with Razor throughout the season helped Reece stay on track with the new All Blacks coach imparting his wisdom.

“It was getting my week right. You know as you grow older, I say I’m getting old being a winger, you know you start to realise you have to get your week right,” he said.

“Right from the start, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, that’s going to set you up come game time.”

Robertson said that his key message to the Crusaders winger was to “keeping backing himself” which he showed time and time again in the red and black.

“Oh look his Super form was incredible, both sides of the ball. His efforts, his consistency, he’s a Test footballer so we are really pleased to have him back,” Robertson said.

“Obviously with Tele’a, they’ve both played a bit of Test footy, they are dangerous, they cover the backfield well and they defend well. It’s a good combination.”

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

2

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

3

Perofeta to start as Robertson names his first All Blacks team to play England

4

Ardie Savea labels Scott Robertson's All Blacks influence 'refreshing'

5

Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

6

Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett

7

Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

8

Scott Barrett was told 'stop picking on halfbacks' after Nic White incident

Comments

1 Comment
B
Barry 9 hours ago

GREAT SHORT BUILD-UP UNDER THE ROOF. NO MERCY BOYOS!

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

FEATURE

Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery

Away from the bright lights of Southern Hemisphere heavyweights, Gregor Townsend has time to widen his talent pool in the Test arena

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 27 minutes ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Sloppy game. Poor ball protection on carries and shockingly bad lineouts in the rain

3 Go to comments
J
Johann 27 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Just for my benefit could you stop writing POM, because I never know if it refers to an Englishman or a niggly, grumpy Irish flanker.

67 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Dunno about this idea of Wales winning a game…

3 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Ex-Brumbies & Leicester coach Dan McKellar joins Waratahs

Getting like the EPL with musical chairs for the managers / coaches?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Baby Bok complacency, after the outsize Fiji victory and previous wins vs Argentina. My guess is that they were looking ahead to the England game. There is no excuse for the team not being more competitive. Win or lose they should have been in the game, but they just looked blunt, inaccurate and bereft of ideas. And it has probably cost them a shot at the title. Disappointing. Well played Argentina.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Template alert. A [World Cup/Series] victory would be an historic achievement for [any given NH team] and all [insert number of them] are capable of pulling it off, given either their own prowess or the state of the opposition, but I just feel it might be a bridge too far so I’m going for [insert next best, respectable outcome]. Seriously though, this is Englands best chance in a long time. To think that this is version 1 of Razor’s ABs. Still extremely difficult to beat. Whatever the outcome of this series - imagine the possible version by 2027.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

I see Etzebeth is whinging again. He is accusing the Irish media of targetting him after he fabricated a story and lied about Irish players being ‘arrogant’ after the quarter final. Poor Eben…..What is it with this sack of shit?

50 Go to comments
v
victor 3 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Where can I watch the game?

10 Go to comments
s
steve 3 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Don't listen to AG for starters 😂

3 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Borthwick is gradually building a non-nonsense kind of team, with a back-to-basics workmanlike style. And I am backing him to do a good job of it, over time. If they aren’t already a legitimate contender against all comers then we should expect them to get there within the next year. Don’t expect the prettiest or most elegant rugby, but don’t underestimate their potential. FWIW I would not be surprised to see a relatively under-cooked NZ team lose to England in this series. You have to back Razor’s record in the longer run, but again it is a team in rebuild. Most of the magic emerges in teams when they have built experience as a unit. It’s when you get the roles, accuracy, timing and anticipation working that you get the results. It also helps to prove your selections and develop your squad depth. England are one year ahead of NZ in that rebuild process. I would love to see NZ win, but it is a lot to ask right. now. NZ deserve a break as Razor gets it all working together. As relates to NZ/SA, I expect those to be the biggest games of the 2024 season.

32 Go to comments
c
colin 3 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

Great player, did the business always for Scotland. Sadly after a quick shag with a groupie realises he still loves his wife. Cut the man some slack

4 Go to comments
R
Rian 4 hours ago
Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Murray isn't starting because in the six nations he gave England the ball which allowed smith to score a drop goal winning the game for England. It was a terrible decision and Casey deserves the start.

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 5 hours ago
The key areas for England as they chase prized New Zealand scalp

I’m dialing back my expectations, though remain optimistic, and while a win would be great, a performance on par with those we’ve seen over the last 3 games is fine with me.

3 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Wonderful result for SH rugby. A highly competitive future Argentina is very welcome.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Top read Mick, I hope how the All Blacks can also remember (or come across this article) that identity and live by it! Lets hope both sides have a mixture of it.

67 Go to comments
D
Don M 5 hours ago
Is Ireland versus South Africa a battle for the title of ‘world champions’?

Thanks Nick and everyone who contributed to this thread. It’s been a fascinating read.

367 Go to comments
M
Michael 5 hours ago
Ardie Savea labels Scott Robertson's All Blacks influence 'refreshing'

Ardie voted for Fozzie to stay after the win over the Boks in Ellis park - that was a missed opportunity

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 6 hours ago
Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Scary times for Wales and a lesson to any other union in how NOT to conduct their affairs. I’ve sympathy for their long suffering fans but the game has been run into the ground over there. The seniors will be propping up the 6N for the rest of the decade, their U20’s are unremarkable and their club teams offer nothing. They’d struggle to improve things with a blank cheque but they have to navigate this within a tight budget now and salary caps across their national contracts. If Gatland can make them in anyway competitive again it would eclipse most of his previous achievements with them.

2 Go to comments
m
monty 6 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Bidwell is just a troll.

32 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' ‘do-or-die’ reaction to late, late New Zealand U20s win

Jonno Gibbes yet another Chiefs region coach heading up the ranks. And with overseas experience! So far - off the top of my head: D Rennie, W Gatland, V Cotter, W Smith, Joe Schmidt, J Gibbes, C McMillan, the Great Fozzie, and some bloke called Razor - from Tauranga?

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery
Search