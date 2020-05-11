8:14am, 11 May 2020

Bristol Bears have confirmed that scrum-half Chris Cook will join the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, as the Bears continue their impressive recruitment drive. The scrum half joins Harry Randall, Andy Uren and England U20s Academy scrum half Blake Boyland in the squad for next season. Cook, 28, has made 142 appearances for Bath since making his first team debut against Cardiff Blues in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a year-long loan spell at London Welsh during their successful promotion campaign to the Premiership, Cook returned to Bath reinvigorated and with plenty of game time under his belt.

He started his first Premiership game in the second fixture of the 2014/15 season against his old club London Welsh, scoring his first Premiership try within two minutes of the game. He has since been a regular fixture in the matchday squad.

Cook has also achieved national honours, appearing for England U20s and receiving a surprise call up to the England 7s squad for the final leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris in May 2019.

Bristol’s Director of Rugby Pat Lam said: “Chris is an experienced Premiership performer and he adds real depth and quality to the scrum half position.

“What also impressed us about Chris is that he’s genuinely excited about the journey we are on as a club. He’s looking forward to getting on our Bears bus and being part of our environment and adding value to keep the bus moving forward.

“To have four English qualified scrum halves competing for a starting berth is a real positive and reflects our Bears vision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A product of Millfield School, Cook has made 18 appearances for Bath so far this season and represented England Sevens in the summer of 2019.

He added: “The opportunity to challenge myself at Bristol is one that excites me and it’s clear from the outside that it’s a club moving in a really positive direction.

“I’m grateful to Bath Rugby for everything they have done for my career and I’d like to sincerely thank the coaches, players and staff for their support over many years.

“It’s great to be staying in the West Country and I’m looking forward to the new chapter at Ashton Gate with the Bears.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper said: “I’d like thank Chris for everything he has given the Club over the years. It’s been an pleasure both playing alongside him and coaching him and we wish him the very best of luck over at Bristol.”