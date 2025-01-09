Sam Prendergast backed for Lions as debate rises over which England 10 goes

Jim Hamilton has backed Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast to make the British and Irish Lions squad later this year, predicting “someone big doesn’t go.”

The former Scotland lock made the call on the latest episode of The Rugby Pod, with Finn Russell and England duo Marcus Smith and Fin Smith identified as the contenders who will also be vying for a place in Andy Farrell’s squad later this year.

Leinster’s Prendergast perhaps holds a slight advantage over his competitors in that the Lions will be led by his national coach. Then again, Farrell has left the Ireland set-up for the time being, with Prendergast, Jack Crowley and Ciaran Frawley all battling to become the starting No.10 in green.

Given the current competition in Ireland, former Wales captain and former Lion Dan Biggar believes the 21-year-old will “need a good Six Nations” to be considered.

With Russell a given at this point in time to make the squad, there is a debate over who will take the other fly-half places.

Hamilton’s prediction did come with the proviso that Marcus Smith is taken as a utility back, covering full-back as well, which opens the door to the English pair joining both Russell and Prendergast on the plane to Australia.

“I reckon Sam Prendergast will go,” Hamilton said.

“I reckon he goes if Marcus [Smith] plays at No.15. I think you take Finn [Russell] as starting choice, you take Marcus as a utility and I think Fin Smith is very good and will go.

Biggar is not yet convinced that Northampton Saints’ Smith is a proven Test fly-half currently. The Welshman does not doubt that he is a “fabulous” player at club level, but feels he has not yet been given time to prove himself on the international stage. That may change over the coming months in the Six Nations.

“I thought Fin Smith was absolutely brilliant at the weekend (against Bath), but I just don’t see him getting enough game time with England unless with the injury to [George] Furbank they go down that route [playing Marcus Smith at full-back].

“I do honestly believe there is such a big jump between club level and international level. I think Fin Smith is a fabulous player but nobody in world rugby knows if Fin Smith is good enough to play for England, because he hasn’t.

“You can’t judge someone off 10 minutes here or 15 minutes there. So we don’t actually know – we know that he’s a bloody good player at club level – but we don’t know if he’s good enough. You’ll only know if he’s good enough after five starts, 10 starts.”

Hamilton believes the coming Six Nations will be the time that Steve Borthwick turns to Fin Smith, saying: “Marcus Smith is amazing, and he’s a phenomenal talent but it isn’t working for England, it’s just not. Whatever it is, it just isn’t working.

“He was phenomenal at the weekend against Bath and he’s done some amazing things.

“With the injuries for England, it opens up that No.15 slot for Marcus. I’ve got a feeling he’ll go for Fin Smith.”