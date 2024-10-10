Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez open talks with Top 14 big boys

By Neil Fissler
Sale Sharks' Daniel du Preez during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks at Sandy Park on March 6, 2022 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Top 14 pace setters Bordeaux Begles have made the recruitment of a new No.8 a priority for next season, and they have revived their interest in Sale Sharks former Springbok international Dan du Preez.

Durban-born du Preez, 29, joined the Manchester-based club with twin Jean-Luc from their Durban namesakes on a permanent basis in July 2019, joining a third sibling, Rob, at the club.

Bordeaux need to find someone to replace Tongan-born Japanese international Tevita Tatafu, who will return to Japan’s League One when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre

Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre

Tatafu, 28, has played 15 times for Japan and spent four seasons playing for Tokyo Sungoliath before moving to Bordeaux in 2023, where he has scored seven tries in 30 appearances.

He missed out on selection for the Rugby World Cup but was recalled to Eddie Jones’s Cherry Blossom squad in the summer, playing in the defeats against Georgia and Italy.

Du Preez is due to be under contract to the Sharks until the end of the 2025/26 season, but sources in South Africa tell RugbyPass that a move is very much on the cards after he was sounded out.

He is closing in on 100 games for the Sharks and will play his first game of the season tomorrow night against a Newcastle Falcons side coached by Steve Diamond, who took all three brothers to the club.

Du Preez has been out of action since January after he suffered a serious knee injury against Gloucester, and it’s not the first time that he has been linked with a move away from Sale.

In 2021, he and Jean-Luc were wanted by their former club, but Sale kept them in the North-West. Two years ago, Les Girondins were keen on a deal, but again, Alex Sanderson and the Sharks fought off the interest.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 28 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Wasting your time GD, some people just won’t be told…

447 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 54 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Willie Le Roux is sensational for the Bulls. His experience and tactical nouse is just amazing. That type of experience can't be lost and Rassie is exploiting the experienced players to the max in how he manages his players and games. The youngsters learn a lot from them.

52 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Nice analysis.

52 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I enjoy the URC. It's going from strength to strength every season. 3 different winners from 3 different countries in 3 seasons, 4 if the truncated Rainbow Cup gets included where Benetton beat the Bulls in the final. All the ratings would drop if SA teams gets dropped. The Currie Cup is dead. It was dead the moment Super Rugby started. There is contracts, so it won't be as easy as people think to drop SA and Italy from the URC. It won't be financially viable to the URC and it's sponsors like CVC. I might be wrong, but the URC is already seen as the best competition except for the Top 14 and the Champions Cup.

2 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They can have these thoughts, but Brennus remains the graal for the club which pays them, so I am not sure they would like to jeopardize that. There were some discussions about this in June as a lot of players could have accessed to their first cap this summer in case of semi-final defeat, but the consensus remains focusing on the club performance first.

Besides, a poor show in semi-final would not encourage the staff to select them for the tour.

447 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True that, at least the tour replicates the situation of a team isolated in an unusual environment, albeit for a shorter period.


Regarding the top 14 comparison, I believe the results are a bit biased as teams tend to regularly send a B squad - or at best a mixed team - which partly explains the poor performance away. Toulouse's excellent season last year was built upon the unexpectedly good results of their second string players.

But indeed that means the main players are not used to play away, except for 6 nations.

447 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

And who cares anyway with 5 other international players having scored more tries in their career (and for their respective teams) - and a few others pretty likely to overtake him at some point.


A pointless article.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Thanks. I’m not here for your respect nor adoration.

447 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

To a featured comment?

447 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I knew it.

447 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don’t like you either, nor respect you.

447 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I wish that this would happen. Let the insolvent English clubs merge with the dirt poor Welsh regions so that they can be thumped weekly by Irish and Scottish provincial teams.


Finally SARU will be forced to reinvest into a 10 or 12 team Currie Cup and its happy days again when there were 60 000 people showing up for tribal rivalries. Alas this may only happen after 2030 when the planets align for CVC.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Who wouldn't pay to see Atonio v the little Ox and Meafou v Etzebeth?

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agree - I can see why they wanted to give Cane a good send-off [rather than the sent-off at the RWC] but I don't really understand why he's on the EOYT unless they want to add him to the coaching staff?

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Edging ever closer Bull!

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

😂

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I'm sure Kerevi must still have 'it', just outta view playing in Japan league 2...

97 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Sureness under pressure is one quality all the 10's desperately need to cultivate!

97 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's not the same Max Burey who played 6 for Wests Tigers is he?

97 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Oh they care, they just pick and choose when…

447 Go to comments
