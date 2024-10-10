Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez open talks with Top 14 big boys

Top 14 pace setters Bordeaux Begles have made the recruitment of a new No.8 a priority for next season, and they have revived their interest in Sale Sharks former Springbok international Dan du Preez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durban-born du Preez, 29, joined the Manchester-based club with twin Jean-Luc from their Durban namesakes on a permanent basis in July 2019, joining a third sibling, Rob, at the club.

Bordeaux need to find someone to replace Tongan-born Japanese international Tevita Tatafu, who will return to Japan’s League One when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre

Tatafu, 28, has played 15 times for Japan and spent four seasons playing for Tokyo Sungoliath before moving to Bordeaux in 2023, where he has scored seven tries in 30 appearances.

He missed out on selection for the Rugby World Cup but was recalled to Eddie Jones’s Cherry Blossom squad in the summer, playing in the defeats against Georgia and Italy.

Du Preez is due to be under contract to the Sharks until the end of the 2025/26 season, but sources in South Africa tell RugbyPass that a move is very much on the cards after he was sounded out.

He is closing in on 100 games for the Sharks and will play his first game of the season tomorrow night against a Newcastle Falcons side coached by Steve Diamond, who took all three brothers to the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Du Preez has been out of action since January after he suffered a serious knee injury against Gloucester, and it’s not the first time that he has been linked with a move away from Sale.

In 2021, he and Jean-Luc were wanted by their former club, but Sale kept them in the North-West. Two years ago, Les Girondins were keen on a deal, but again, Alex Sanderson and the Sharks fought off the interest.

Related Scotland's Alex Craig heading to Scarlets exit and back to roots Scotland lock Alex Craig is heading towards the Scarlets exit door as he edges closer to joining Glasgow Warriors in a move that will see him play North of the Border for the first time in his career. Read Now