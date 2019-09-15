RugbyPass World Cup city guide – Kumamoto nightlife:

  • LIVE
Manawatu MAN 31 Northland NOR 25
Hawke's Bay HAW 41 Southland SOU 23
Counties COU 0 Tasman TAS 36
North Harbour HAR 38 Waikato WAI 36
Bay of Plenty BAY 15 Wellington WEL 16
Auckland AUC 22 Canterbury CAN 32
Otago OTA 35 Taranaki TAR 27
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Free State CHE 31 Golden Lions LIO 28
Scotland SCO 36 Georgia GEO 9
England ENG 37 Italy ITA 0
Ireland IRE 19 Wales WAL 10
Japan JAP Russia RUS Fri
20 Sep
6:45am
Australia AUS Fiji FIJ Sat
21 Sep
12:45am
France FRA Argentina ARG Sat
21 Sep
3:15am
New Zealand NZL South Africa RSA Sat
21 Sep
5:45am
Italy ITA Namibia NAM Sun
22 Sep
1:15am
Ireland IRE Scotland SCO Sun
22 Sep
3:45am
England ENG Tonga TON Sun
22 Sep
6:15am
Wales WAL Georgia GEO Mon
23 Sep
6:15am
Russia RUS Samoa SAM Tue
24 Sep
6:15am
Fiji FIJ Uruguay URU Wed
25 Sep
1:15am
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Canterbury CAN Manawatu MAN Thu
19 Sep
3:35am
Hawke's Bay HAW Taranaki TAR Fri
20 Sep
3:35am
Waikato WAI Tasman TAS Fri
20 Sep
10:35pm
Southland SOU Counties COU Sat
21 Sep
1:05am
North Harbour HAR Otago OTA Sat
21 Sep
3:35am
Auckland AUC Wellington WEL Sat
21 Sep
10:05pm
Northland NOR Bay of Plenty BAY Sun
22 Sep
12:35am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
RugbyPass city guide Kumamoto nightlife

Back

RugbyPass World Cup city guide - Kumamoto nightlife

Kumamoto is a coastal city in the middle of Kyushu with a chill vibe. Two of the most popular areas in Kumamoto are the shopping arcades of Shimotori and Kamitori.

Shimotori is the largest arcade in the Prefecture comprising of shops, bars, restaurants as a massive outdoor mall spread over multiple city blocks. Shimotori is the gateway to Kumamoto’s nightlife districts with many popular hotspots not far away. The adjacent streets feature countless bars, izakaya, and nightclubs.

While Shimotori dominates in the south of the city, Kamitori is the ‘sister’ arcade located in the northern area of Kumamoto. It is smaller than it’s compatriot and comprises fewer bars and nightclubs but is still entertaining in its own right.

RugbyPass World Cup city guide – Kumamoto nightlife:

