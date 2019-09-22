Rugby World Cup Recap: England vs Tonga LIVE

  • LIVE
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Russia RUS Samoa SAM Tue
24 Sep
6:15am
Fiji FIJ Uruguay URU Wed
25 Sep
1:15am
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Glasgow GLA Fri
27 Sep
1:05pm
Ulster ULS Ospreys SWA Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Munster MUN Dragons GWE Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Kings KIN Cardiff CAR Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Scarlets SCA Connacht CON Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Benetton BEN Leinster LEI Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Zebre ZEB Sat
28 Sep
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Leicester LEI Exeter EXE Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Northampton NOR Wasps WAS Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
England enter their World Cup campaign against Tonga at the Sapporo Dome on Sunday as overwhelming favourites to make a winning start to Pool C.

Follow all the action from the game on the RugbyPass live blog.

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

Tonga: Road to Japan – The Documentary:

Video Spacer

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points ahead of the game.

Time to deliver

Four years ago Eddie Jones was appointed with one purpose in mind – to take the Webb Ellis Trophy back to Twickenham. After the inexperience of his predecessor Stuart Lancaster, England made Jones the highest paid coach in international rugby in the hope he would provide the expertise needed to transform a team that had bombed in 2015 into world beaters. There have been some outstanding successes and undoubted failures, but Jones can only be judged by the team’s performance during the next six weeks.

A question to be answered

The big concern over England is their tendency to collapse when in front. It is a frailty seen time and again since the start of the 2018 summer tour to South Africa and it cost them dear in the recent Six Nations when they threw away a lead against Wales before imploding when confronted by a remarkable comeback from Scotland. Do they now know how to react when a game must be changed? Only the next few weeks will show if Jones has pressed the right buttons.

All guns blazing

England want to start the tournament with a statement and to that end have named their strongest available side that shows only two changes to the team that flattened Ireland in record fashion at Twickenham last month. The key selection is the midfield where the twin playmaker option of George Ford and Owen Farrell is now back in favour after being abandoned last year.

Kingdom of Tonga

A source of enormous pride to Tonga is their history of successfully fighting off invaders – they are the only one of the three Pacific Island nations playing at the World Cup to escape being colonised. The ferocity they once showed in repelling attackers has shaped their national psyche and, having been passed down through the generations, exists to this day through the warrior spirit displayed on a rugby pitch.

Princes versus paupers

For all their courage, there is no hiding the cold, hard fact that Tonga enter only the third meeting between the rivals as huge underdogs who can be backed as high as 80/1 to complete one of the World Cup’s greatest upsets. England stars receive £25,000 for each match, a sum that dwarfs the measly £330 earned by the Islanders that makes it so hard to stop their talent being plundered by clubs and richer nations.

