Ronan O'Gara's classy response to account of 'coward' bust-up in 2009

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has issued a classy response to the publishing of Johnny Sexton’s account of a number of their famous bust-ups over the years.

Sexton has written about the drama in his new book – Obsessed: The Autobiography of Johnny Sexton. Extracts from the book have been published in this last weekend’s Sunday Times.

Sexton recalled a number of infamous incidents in which the pair were involved, including a Munster-Leinster shouting match in 2009 at Thomond Park that nearly came to blows.

“The real flare-up started when I went to clear out Lifeimi Mafi after he’d tip-tackled Chris Whitaker,” wrote Sexton of one of their earliest altercations. “I caught him above the eye with a stud by accident and he retaliated. A few fists were thrown.

“Paul O’Connell was quick on the scene, asking Mafi who’d caused the gash above his eye. Suddenly I have Paulie pointing the finger at me and giving me a mouthful. A scary sight. I squared my shoulders at him, but from a safe distance.

“With Paulie there for protection, O’Gara was also in my face: “What the f*** are you doing?” I responded by shaping to punch him, just drawing my fist back. When he winced, I called him a coward. That really set him off.

“Call me a coward? You’re nothing! You’re useless! A nobody!”

“It soon broke up, but I stored his words in a place where they could fester.”

O’Gara and Sexton have since become on again, off again friends, with O’Gara admitting last year that they currently weren’t on speaking terms after a run-in at the Aviva Stadium during the Champions Cup final between La Rochelle and Leinster.

Speaking on the Off the Ball, regular guest O’Gara was read extracts from the books and responded in classy style.

“When was that? 15 years ago, is it? If you were to ask me honestly what was said, I’ve no idea, you know?”

“You’re talking about a good guy. He’s a good guy. I understand he’s recapping his early days with me, our relationship…all that kind of stuff. I firmly believe he has a good heart.”

It’s not inconceiveable that the pair end up working together again. O’Gara has been tipped as a potential candidate for the top job with Ireland, while RugbyPass understands that Sexton could be in line for a return with the Irish ste-up as a kicking and/or skills coach.

