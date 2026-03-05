Rising English star Noah Caluori makes call on his future

Noah Caluori has signed a new long-term deal with Saracens midway through what has been his breakthrough season.

The 19-year-old winger went into the season without a Gallagher PREM appearance to his name, but is currently this season’s top try scorer with 12 finishes, including five against Sale Sharks in October.

It was that quintet at the StoneX Stadium that launched the teenager into the spotlight, and just weeks later he was representing England A in November before finishing the Quilter Nations Series by being called into Steve Borthwick’s senior squad to train.

Caluori is currently with England U20 for their Six Nations campaign, where he will return to the wing to face Italy U20 in their encounter on Friday. The question remains as to whether he will finish the season representing England U20 at the World Rugby Junior World Championship, or with the senior side as they face South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

The winger, who is already famed for his aerial prowess, has been widely tipped to be a mainstay in England’s starting XV in the coming years, so this is an important piece of business for Saracens.

“Having been part of Saracens since I was 14, when the opportunity came to re-sign with the club it was a no brainer for me,” Caluori said.

“The coaches, team-mates, academy staff here have all been a huge part of my journey so far, so I’m really excited to be staying and hopefully be a part of a really exciting future at Saracens”.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Noah has burst onto the scene this season in the most exciting way!

“Alongside his obvious talent and athleticism, he is open-minded, hard-working and clear about where he wants to take his game. He has shown the self assurance and confidence any young player needs to grab the playing opportunities that have come his way.

“We are thrilled he has committed his long term future to the club.”