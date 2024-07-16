Reds continue signing spree by recruiting Wallabies prop & an Olympian

The Queensland Reds have continued their off-season signing spree with former Melbourne Rebels players Matt Gibbon and Lachie Anderson putting pen to paper for next season.

Lock Josh Canham and utility back Filipo Daugunu have also committed to the Brisbane-based outfit after contributing to the Rebels’ “tumultuous” final season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Gibbon, 29, grew up in the northern New South Wales town of Alstonville but considers Queensland to be his home for rugby. The prop hasn’t played for the Reds, yet, but did go to Nudgee College in Brisbane and played for the Queensland Schoolboys.

But after leaving the Sunshine State by moving down south, Gibbon emerged as one of Australia’s top props during a well-known 75-game stint with the club. Gibbon was rewarded for strong form with a handful of Wallabies appearances under then-coach Dave Rennie.

This year, the loosehead prop started nine of 13 matches with the Rebels which included an appearance off the pine in their quarter-final defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

But the opportunity to continue his career in Queensland will see Gibbon follow in the footsteps of his brother Alex who played for the Reds in 2016.

“Life took my along a different path to six years with the Rebels and the highlights of my time in Melbourne,” Gibbon said in a statement.

“Obviously, it has been a pretty tumultuous year for everyone involved at the Rebels so it feels awesome to have my future settled for my young family.

“I see a very professional outfit at the Reds. I’m ecstatic because Les Kiss made me feel wanted from our first conversations after I’d been kicking stones for a month.

“The Reds have a big game against Wales. If ever the Welsh are going to try to come back with spirit and a big forward effort, this is the one.”

But that’s only half of the Reds’ Tuesday announcement with Lachie Anderson also joining the Reds. Anderson is a towering outside back with a knack for scoring five-pointers, and the 26-year-old is also an Olympian after playing sevens for Australia in Tokyo.

Anderson has played for Australia A which just goes to show the high regard the outside back is held in. In Super Rugby Pacific, Anderson started 12 of 12 matches for the Rebels on the right wing which included four tries in two games to round out the season.

“I’m excited to be staying involved in Australian rugby,” Anderson said.

“What really connected with me is the expensive, running style that the Reds are building and being a part of that.

“It can never be underestimated what having clarity on your future can do for your on-field performances.

“There have been some stressful months this year for everyone involved at the Rebels so to have this certainly means I can concentrate on being a better footy player.”

The Reds are preparing themselves for a blockbuster clash with Warren Gatland’s Wales at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night. Both Gibbon and Anderson are available to potentially debut in the team’s jersey against the touring international side.

Fellow recruit Josh Canham is also in the mix and he’s already been training for the squad. As for Filipo Daugunu, the Wallaby has made a difference at Test level after scoring three tries in two matches against the Welsh.

“Lachie’s experience from sevens to 15s and his versatility to play several positions in the outside backs and be valuable with the style he plays,” coach Les Kiss explained.

“It’s great to see Matt at a place he regards as home in a rugby sense. He will bring important experience to that set-piece and the right qualities and values to our locker room.”