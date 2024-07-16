Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
34 - 24
FT
U20
10 - 52
FT
28 - 15
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
Friday
06:00
U20
Friday
08:00
U20
Friday
08:30
U20
Friday
09:00
Friday
10:30
U20
Friday
11:00
U20
Friday
11:00
Friday
13:00
U20
Friday
13:00
Friday
22:30
Super Rugby Pacific

Reds continue signing spree by recruiting Wallabies prop & an Olympian

By Finn Morton
Lachlan Anderson of Team Australia is tackled by Tim Mikkelson of Team New Zealand during the Men's Pool A Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Queensland Reds have continued their off-season signing spree with former Melbourne Rebels players Matt Gibbon and Lachie Anderson putting pen to paper for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lock Josh Canham and utility back Filipo Daugunu have also committed to the Brisbane-based outfit after contributing to the Rebels’ “tumultuous” final season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Gibbon, 29, grew up in the northern New South Wales town of Alstonville but considers Queensland to be his home for rugby. The prop hasn’t played for the Reds, yet, but did go to Nudgee College in Brisbane and played for the Queensland Schoolboys.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

But after leaving the Sunshine State by moving down south, Gibbon emerged as one of Australia’s top props during a well-known 75-game stint with the club. Gibbon was rewarded for strong form with a handful of Wallabies appearances under then-coach Dave Rennie.

This year, the loosehead prop started nine of 13 matches with the Rebels which included an appearance off the pine in their quarter-final defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

But the opportunity to continue his career in Queensland will see Gibbon follow in the footsteps of his brother Alex who played for the Reds in 2016.

“Life took my along a different path to six years with the Rebels and the highlights of my time in Melbourne,” Gibbon said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, it has been a pretty tumultuous year for everyone involved at the Rebels so it feels awesome to have my future settled for my young family.

“I see a very professional outfit at the Reds. I’m ecstatic because Les Kiss made me feel wanted from our first conversations after I’d been kicking stones for a month.

“The Reds have a big game against Wales. If ever the Welsh are going to try to come back with spirit and a big forward effort, this is the one.”

But that’s only half of the Reds’ Tuesday announcement with Lachie Anderson also joining the Reds. Anderson is a towering outside back with a knack for scoring five-pointers, and the 26-year-old is also an Olympian after playing sevens for Australia in Tokyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson has played for Australia A which just goes to show the high regard the outside back is held in. In Super Rugby Pacific, Anderson started 12 of 12 matches for the Rebels on the right wing which included four tries in two games to round out the season.

“I’m excited to be staying involved in Australian rugby,” Anderson said.

“What really connected with me is the expensive, running style that the Reds are building and being a part of that.

“It can never be underestimated what having clarity on your future can do for your on-field performances.

“There have been some stressful months this year for everyone involved at the Rebels so to have this certainly means I can concentrate on being a better footy player.”

The Reds are preparing themselves for a blockbuster clash with Warren Gatland’s Wales at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night. Both Gibbon and Anderson are available to potentially debut in the team’s jersey against the touring international side.

Fellow recruit Josh Canham is also in the mix and he’s already been training for the squad. As for Filipo Daugunu, the Wallaby has made a difference at Test level after scoring three tries in two matches against the Welsh.

“Lachie’s experience from sevens to 15s and his versatility to play several positions in the outside backs and be valuable with the style he plays,” coach Les Kiss explained.

“It’s great to see Matt at a place he regards as home in a rugby sense. He will bring important experience to that set-piece and the right qualities and values to our locker room.”

Recommended

Ruahei Demant hails Black Ferns’ ‘selflessness’ after 62-point blitz

What the Wallabies must fix or risk getting mauled in The Rugby Championship

ANALYSIS

'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

Black Ferns’ ‘point of difference’ explained after big win over Wallaroos

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

2

The bite don't match the bark

3

Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'I’m jealous of that'

4

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

5

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

6

All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

7

'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

8

The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

England exposed numerous frailties in New Zealand ranks and highlighted the need for a few selection changes.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'

England will rue two Tests that got away from them in New Zealand but they have much to be optimistic about

FEATURE

How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Scott Robertson has set-piece issues to address before the big beasts of the Rugby Championship loom into view.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 24 minutes ago
Ruahei Demant hails Black Ferns’ ‘selflessness’ after 62-point blitz

Pleaseeeee . . . the Wallaroos are not the yardstick. These articles ring hollow in the wake of losses to Canada in May 2024 PAC4, & to France (a team the Wallaroos beat), & England (a good ole hiding) at WXV2023. Get real.

1 Go to comments
S
Samuel 26 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

What was your goal in writing this article? I suspect it was to make NZ rugby fans feel better about the fact that their team is no longer considered in the top 2, and has lost its air on invincibility. Yes, SA rugby fans are passionate, but so what? Most countries fans are proud of their team and prone to over exaggerate their greatness. Why the hate on the four-time, back to back, defending world champs who have beaten every top team in the world in the last 12 months, including the AB’s biggest ever defeat? There seems to be, or an impression of, an unwritten rule amongst the NZ rugby writers that the All Blacks are above critiscm and instead of giving constructive critiscm they always bash the referee or the way the opposition play or approach the game. This article just seems petty and defensive.

126 Go to comments
J
Jacque 26 minutes ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

Why didn’t they get up in game 1?

1 Go to comments
p
paul 30 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Sure but people remember who won the football world cup 50 years ago or the bulls winning the nbl. To some it’s all that matters here.

126 Go to comments
M
Mr 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

I get SA fans will be upset with this article but ignoring all the trolling, is he really that wrong? I have no problem admitting that SA are the greatest team when it comes to world cups but the thing is, a world cup is only 6-8 weeks every 4 years. This isn't football where only the big tournaments count, one of the best things about rugby is that every international game counts, it's why they are called Test matches and not friendlies.

126 Go to comments
P
Poutama 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

That’s bait

126 Go to comments
j
john 1 hours ago
What the Wallabies must fix or risk getting mauled in The Rugby Championship

Kiwi resident coaches select undersized second string Wallaby team, then throw said poorly coached Wallaby players under the bus, so it is never the kiwis fault. Hmmm, how often have we heard this before. Like since Robbie Deans ! Australians aren’t interested in what some arrogant, know it all semi retired, part time coaches who live in the cold, miserable, fourth or fifth best rugby country in the world think. Why would they ?

2 Go to comments
N
Nick 1 hours ago
What the Wallabies must fix or risk getting mauled in The Rugby Championship

Nice breakdown of the maul john, very instructive. I would like to think LSL should be the one that is able to splinter the maul and feel like he has done so in the past, but its more a feeling than a sure thing. Taniela was vital in 2021 in stopping the springboks maul and was tasked with stopping them coming around the openside corner with rodda/philip in the middle. Agree, they should compete in the air given Wright and Cale’s stealing pedigree. To give credit to wales, I thought that first maul was very well built and they seemed to seesaw from the left to right, very hard to defend.

2 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

McKenzie was not as good as this article portrays. Richie Mo’unga is needed and would blossom under Razor as he did at the Crusaders. Major surgery is needed in the loose forwards , Ethan Blackadder should have been played in the last test. Finau did nothing in those two tests. Reiko is hopeless at 13, a wing option only.

60 Go to comments
T
Tjaart 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Somehow I remember you. You were that guy that became irrelevant during the RWC 2023. Do yourself a favour and take up writing Culinary Columns. You might become more relevant and get it right to leave a proper bad taste in the mouths of those who follow you. The rest of us will stick to rugby and a braai and that includes the All Blacks supporters who are in fact well respected amongst us Bok Supporters. They show insight and have credibility.

126 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Mounga will be back next year .

60 Go to comments
N
Northandsouth 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

What was your goal in writing this article? SA rugby fans are passionate, so what? Many countries fans are proud of their team and a bit prone to exaggerate their greatness. Why the hate on the two-time defending world champs who have beaten every top team in the world in the last 12 months, including the AB’s biggest ever defeat? This just lands as petty and defensive.

126 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

all of this would be resolved with a 3 game series . not sure why it isnt .

126 Go to comments
B
Bret 3 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Will there be an article about how the All Blacks demolished the English scrum for two games in a row? A couple of years ago, the thought of this happening was mind boggling. It’d be great to have some balanced journalism.

142 Go to comments
W
William 4 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Small mistake for Telea’s second try. The cover defender is Marcus Smith as Steward was left behind by Barrett’s break

60 Go to comments
a
athos 4 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Hahahaha someone is a bit butthurt that their team can’t win the big games. It’s all tactics my boy, why pull out the big guns and strategies on the small games and let the other team know the game plan. There’s a reason they win the big games and claiming it’s luck is such a dimwit move, go back to your dayjob

126 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 4 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Data is a small part of the picture. It excludes the intangibles. Ultimately, we regard South Africa as the benchmark foe, always have, always will. As an observer, it’s clear to me that Rugby in South Africa is an all embracing movement rather than just a sport. They truly play for all of their people, not just the privileged. Who can forget Mandela in 1995? To nitpick & mischaracterise statistics as this article does misses the point in my opinion. Rugby gives plenty to South Africa. All power to them (but not at RWC2027 in the Final v NZ lol).

126 Go to comments
W
William 5 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Correct analysis of Perofeta’s bungling of the try opportunity Ben. Never ‘fixed’ Steward as he came across in defence and passed too early. Steward didn’t have to break his stride and simply moved on to pressure Telea. Never scanned the easier option of passing to the two supporting players on the inside. Beauden Barrett showed how it is done when he put Telea in for his try. Another point from the game is that the rush defence is hard to maintain as the number of phases increases. From scrums the defensive line only contains backs who all have roughly the same pace. Once forwards are involved, the defence has players with variable speeds often leading to a jagged line. It also tends to lose pace overall giving the attack more time and space. Beauden Barrett’s break to set up Telea’s try came because Baxter went in to tackle McKenzie and Steward went out to cover Telea. Barrett has a massive hole to run through, then commits Steward by passing as late as possible and Telea scores untouched. Another comment I would make is that Ben Earl is a good player and generally an excellent defender but he made three significant misses in the series, two of which led to All Black tries. Got stepped by Perofeta in Dunedin for Savea’s try, missed McKenzie in Auckland leading to what should have been a certain try being set up by Perofeta and was one of the tacklers who couldn’t stop Savea in the leadup to Telea’s first try. Perhaps he should contact Owen Farrell to pick up a few tips from ‘tackle school’.

60 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
Black Ferns’ ‘point of difference’ explained after big win over Wallaroos

Get real. The only point of difference required to beat the Wallaroos is to turn up. England, Canada, & France, are a difference kettle of fish. Nothing gets done unless it’s firstly done by the pack. We have yet to see a settled, balanced, front row, a proper big athletic body at lock (a la Chelsea Bremner), a proper big athletic body at 6 (a la Alana Bremner) & our young halfs under proper stress. We’ll get embarrassed at Twickers if we don’t balance the pack.

1 Go to comments
a
andy 6 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Apples for apples. Under the same criteria across all levels of rugby, Ireland can hardly claim the crown either.

126 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident
Search