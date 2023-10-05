Questions asked in France over deal for Bok superstar Cheslin Kolbe - report

The committee that oversees the LNR’s salary cap in France are said to be probing Toulon’s 2021 signing of Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse.

Toulon signed Kolbe from Top 14 rivals Toulouse in August 2021 despite the winger having a season left on his contract.

According to the Rugbyrama in France, the LNR salary cap committee were contacted regarding the lucrative deal and now looking into the the exact nature of it to see if the cap has been breached. If breached one or both sides could face a significant fine.

Kolbe – a star of the 2019 Rugby World Cup – was seeking an increase in his salary at Toulouse, a move which was rejected by the club.

According to the report, Toulon paid Toulouse €1.2 million by way of compensation to buy him out of his contract, and apparently paid an additional €600,000 to Toulouse so that they could, in turn, make a severance payment to Kolbe.

Exactly why Kolbe was entitled to a severance payment from Toulouse is not clear.

When questioned on the subject, Toulon owner Bernard Lemaître assures that he respected all the rules. “We will once again demonstrate that this operation was carried out in perfect compliance with the regulations of the NRL and prior information from the salary cap manager.”

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix has not yet reacted to the reports.

Lacroix and Lemaître will be interviewed on Monday October 9 regarding the huge deal, which was one of the largest in French rugby history.

Kolbe is currently with the Springboks camp in Toulon, after the team spent time in Cassis as they await the result of Ireland versus Scotland this weekend.

The Springboks are all but certain to qualify for the quarterfinals, with only a very slim chance of being knocked out of the Rugby World Cup.