Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 17 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 25 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Questions asked in France over deal for Bok superstar Cheslin Kolbe - report

By Ian Cameron
Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa looks dejected after defeat to Ireland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The committee that oversees the LNR’s salary cap in France are said to be probing Toulon’s 2021 signing of Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toulon signed Kolbe from Top 14 rivals Toulouse in August 2021 despite the winger having a season left on his contract.

According to the Rugbyrama in France, the LNR salary cap committee were contacted regarding the lucrative deal and now looking into the the exact nature of it to see if the cap has been breached. If breached one or both sides could face a significant fine.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Kolbe – a star of the 2019 Rugby World Cup – was seeking an increase in his salary at Toulouse, a move which was rejected by the club.

According to the report, Toulon paid Toulouse €1.2 million by way of compensation to buy him out of his contract, and apparently paid an additional €600,000 to Toulouse so that they could, in turn, make a severance payment to Kolbe.

Exactly why Kolbe was entitled to a severance payment from Toulouse is not clear.

When questioned on the subject, Toulon owner Bernard Lemaître assures that he respected all the rules. “We will once again demonstrate that this operation was carried out in perfect compliance with the regulations of the NRL and prior information from the salary cap manager.”

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix has not yet reacted to the reports.

Lacroix and Lemaître will be interviewed on Monday October 9 regarding the huge deal, which was one of the largest in French rugby history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolbe is currently with the Springboks camp in Toulon, after the team spent time in Cassis as they await the result of Ireland versus Scotland this weekend.

The Springboks are all but certain to qualify for the quarterfinals, with only a very slim chance of being knocked out of the Rugby World Cup.

Related

Bok fans react to Scotland-Ireland referee appointment

The appointment of Australian referee Nic Berry for the upcoming Pool B decider between Ireland and Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup has stirred a largely good-humoured debate among Bok fans.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE 'There is no team Ireland cannot beat but I know what can go wrong' 'There is no team Ireland cannot beat but I know what can go wrong'
Search