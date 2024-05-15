Brumbies bring back top performers to face Crusaders on title anniversary

The Brumbies have been adamant about not taking the 11th-placed Crusaders lightly as they host the struggling reigning champs in Canberra in round 13.

The heavyweights will have some special guests in attendance this week as the 2004 champions come together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their final triumph over the Crusaders.

The team are excited by the opportunity to add another of their own positive chapter to the rivalry with the perennial champs.

“Every week, whoever comes up against the Crusaders, the first thing they say is they aren’t actually taking any notice of where they’re sitting on the ladder,” fullback Tom Wright said.

“The strike power they’ve got and the respect they’ve earned over the years, they have the ability to hurt you whether they’re 20-nil up or 20-nil down.

“The Crusaders are a big club in this competition and have been for a long time.”

James Slipper returns to the starting XV for the contest, joining Connal McInerney and captain Allan Alaalatoa in the front row.

Nick Frost will shift to the blindside flank for a change, making way for a second-row partnership of Darcy Swain and Cadeyrn Neville.

Frost will be joined by Jahrome Brown on the openside flank and Rob Valentini at No. 8.

Looking to play on top of that strong forward pack will be halfback Ryan Lonergan, who lines up inside returning Wallaby Noah Lolesio who enjoyed a rest week in round 12.

Form midfield partnership Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau retain their starting roles and will be looking to get the lethal pace of their back three involved in the contest.

Ollie Sapsford and Andy Muirhead are set to don the No. 11 and 14 jerseys respectively while Tom Wright will wear his familiar No. 15.

The bench features some firepower in Wallaby Tom Hooper, as well as round 12 starter Jack Debreczeni. Outside of those changes, the bench remains as it was last weekend.

Brumbies team to face the Crusaders

James Slipper Connal McInerney Allan Alaalatoa (c) Darcy Swain Cadeyrn Neville Nick Frost Jahrome Brown Rob Valetini Ryan Lonergan Noah Lolesio Ollie Sapsford Tamati Tua Len Ikitau Andy Muirhead Tom Wright

Reserves

16. Liam Bowron

17. Rhys van Nek

18. Sosefo Kautai

19. Tom Hooper

20. Luke Reimer

21. Harrison Goddard

22. Jack Debreczeni

23. Ben O’Donnell